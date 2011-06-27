  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(82)
2011 Volkswagen Jetta Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious interior and trunk
  • well-equipped
  • smart electronics interface
  • fuel-efficient diesel model.
  • Disappointing interior quality
  • slow throttle response with automatic
  • numb steering
  • sluggish base engine.
Edmunds' Expert Review

While the new 2011 Volkswagen Jetta is bigger yet more affordable than before, it has lost many of the special attributes that formerly distinguished it from the pack.

Vehicle overview

The Volkswagen Jetta has historically bridged a gap between salt-of-the-earth compact cars and Germany's entry-level luxury sedans. In the past, people who bought a Jetta were just as likely to have also considered a BMW 3 Series or a Honda Accord. There was a premium quality to the Jetta that its buyers recognized as worth the extra cost of admission. Even so, Volkswagen believes this price premium also kept more people from considering its compact sedan in the first place, so the 2011 Volkswagen Jetta represents a dramatic shift in philosophy.

For the first time in the car's 30-year history, the 2011 Jetta is not the sedan version of the 2011 VW Golf. On the positive side, the new Jetta has a longer wheelbase for more rear seat room. But we're not fond of the revised steering, standard rear drum brakes and the base model's 2.0-liter engine. Additionally, the Jetta's interior no longer boasts the upscale materials and thoughtful little details that used to give it a premium feel.

So why all these changes, when in most ways they make the Jetta less desirable? The answer is price. The new base model Jetta S costs less than $15,000, and VW points out that it's actually $1,700 cheaper than a 2000 Jetta when you consider inflation. At the same time, the Jetta also boasts more standard features for the money than a 2011 Honda Civic. Add this to its big-car interior and you have a super-sized Jetta for American consumers who expect the kind of value you get at Costco.

Simply taken as it is, the 2011 VW Jetta is a solid choice for a small or midsize sedan. With its spacious interior, plenty of standard features and exclusive offering of a fuel-efficient clean-diesel engine, the new Jetta holds its own against other top choices like the Honda Civic, 2011 Hyundai Elantra, 2011 Kia Forte and 2011 Mazda 3. But for every customer who will notice the Jetta's smaller price and bigger size, we think there will be just as many previous VW customers put off by the new car's obvious cost-cutting.

For the Jetta, it's pay less and you get less. And in our opinion, that's a step backwards.

2011 Volkswagen Jetta models

The 2011 Volkswagen Jetta is a midsize sedan available in Base, S, SE, SEL and TDI trim levels. The Volkswagen Jetta Sportwagen is reviewed separately.

The Jetta Base is a stripped-down model that comes with 15-inch steel wheels, power locks and windows, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, height-adjustable front seats, cloth upholstery and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat. The S adds keyless entry, air-conditioning, power/heated mirrors and a four-speaker sound system with CD player and an auxiliary audio jack.

The Jetta SE gets a more powerful engine, 16-inch steel wheels, cruise control, a front center armrest and storage compartment, a rear seat center armrest, a trunk pass-through and premium vinyl upholstery. The SE Convenience package adds 16-inch alloy wheels, heated windshield washer nozzles, heated front seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, Bluetooth and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio and an iPod interface. A sunroof can be added to the Convenience package and with it comes a premium six-speaker sound system with a touchscreen interface, SD memory card reader and a six-CD changer.

The SEL includes all the SE's optional equipment (other than the sunroof, which is a stand-alone option), plus 17-inch alloy wheels, rear disc brakes, foglamps, chrome exterior trim, keyless ignition/entry, manual front seat lumbar adjustment, a trip computer and a navigation system. The SEL Sport package adds the sunroof, a sport-tuned suspension, sport seats and sport pedals.

The Jetta TDI with its turbodiesel engine is equipped similarly to an SE with the Convenience and Sunroof packages. It gets the SEL's rear disc brakes and trip computer as well. When equipped with the optional navigation system, the TDI also gets foglamps, exterior chrome trim, keyless ignition/entry, manual front seat lumbar adjustment and the touchscreen navigation/stereo interface.

2011 Highlights

The Volkswagen Jetta sedan has been fully redesigned for 2011 and is now significantly different from the Jetta Sportwagen.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 Volkswagen Jetta Base and S come with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder that produces 115 horsepower and 125 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard and a six-speed automatic is optional. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 23 mpg city/32 mpg highway and 26 mpg combined with the automatic and 24/34/28 with the manual.

The Jetta SE and SEL get a 2.5-liter inline-5 that produces 170 hp and 177 lb-ft of torque. It gets the same transmission choices as the 2.0-liter inline-4. Its EPA-estimated fuel economy is actually quite similar, with 24/31/27 with the automatic and 23/33/26 with the manual. In Edmunds performance testing, a manual-equipped 2011 Jetta SEL went from zero to 60 mph in 8.4 seconds -- a good time for a midsize sedan with this type of fuel economy.

The Jetta TDI features a turbocharged 2.0-liter diesel inline-4 that produces 140 hp and 236 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual is standard and Volkswagen's six-speed dual-clutch automated manual gearbox is optional. With either transmission, estimated fuel economy stands at an excellent 30/42/34.

Safety

The 2011 VW Jetta comes standard with traction and stability control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. All Jettas have antilock brakes with brake assist; however, the S and SE have rear drums. The SEL and TDI get rear discs. In Edmunds brake testing of an SEL, the Jetta came to a stop from 60 mph in a better-than-average 117 feet.

Driving

We have yet to sample a 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with the wheezy 2.0-liter base engine, but we doubt it has gotten any more energetic since it disappeared from the Jetta lineup back in '04. The 2.5-liter five-cylinder is obviously a better choice, and even if it isn't the smoothest or most aurally pleasing engine in its class, it is certainly robust. We've noticed an odd, delayed part-throttle response when this engine is paired with the six-speed automatic, so make sure to step on it during a test-drive to see if you find this quirk as annoying as we have. When the manual transmission is in place, we didn't notice anything amiss. Our pick, however, would be the TDI, as its turbodiesel engine boasts robust torque and frugal fuel economy.

Competent yet unremarkable handling is what we've come to expect from the Jetta, and the new car doesn't disappoint. The switch from an independent rear suspension to a semi-independent torsion beam doesn't seem to adversely affect handling or ride, as this remains a very solid-feeling German car. Though the steering has a small dead spot on-center and a somewhat artificial feel, we have no complaints as far as its actual performance, as it's quick and precise enough when guiding the Jetta through corners.

Interior

The 2011 Jetta has a disappointing interior, something we've never said about a Jetta before. Though build quality is still tight, the high-quality, soft-touch materials of the 2010 Jetta have been replaced by cheap hard surfaces. Also gone are features that used to make the Jetta stand apart from other small sedans, like a height- and length-adjustable center armrest, infinitely adjustable back rests for the front seat, rear-seat air vents and a carpeted trunk lid with struts rather than gooseneck hinges. The Jetta Sportwagen, which continues to be based on the Golf, has these features and is indeed a nicer car.

For all that, the new Jetta is quite roomy. It's easy to find a comfortable seating position, and a full-size adult can sit in the back with room to spare. The 15.5-cubic-foot trunk is actually bigger than those of the Honda Accord and outgoing VW Passat. We're also big fans of the available touchscreen stereo interface, which features a redundant control knob ideal for controlling an iPod.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Volkswagen Jetta.

5(39%)
4(39%)
3(11%)
2(6%)
1(5%)
4.0
82 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Value
lawman1967,01/24/2011
This is a much nicer car than the Edmunds review gives it credit for. Sure, the 2010 had a (much) richer interior, but the 2010 was both smaller and (much) more expensive. I own and drive a 2009 Mercedes Benz C300 Sport, and bought the Jetta S for my daughter. The "wheezy" 2.0 liter does just fine, even with the automatic, and so far is getting 29 MPG in mixed driving. It is not fast by any means, but it is smooth, quiet and refined, with no trouble whatsoever cruising at 80 MPH or above. The car handles well, looks and feels more expensive than it is, and most importantly, is smoother, quieter and more comfortable than just about anything else at its price point.
Read reviews before you purchase
qbk2205,08/30/2014
I bought the car new and it currently has 90000 miles on it. Last year the fuel pump exploded. Dealership replaced it, saying it was under warranty at 70000 miles. The warranty is 3 years, 36000 miles, whichever comes first. Makes me think VW knew there was a potential problem with the fuel system. Last week we replaced the turbo at a cost of $2600. This one is most irritating, because while under warranty I told the service department how the car hesitated at initial acceleration and they responded with it was due to the double clutching action of the transmission. Liars. We did not expect VW to be of such poor quality
Value at a price!!
sckcivic06,03/12/2011
When I first set eyes on this vehicle I was sold. My SEL is 4 months old now and I wanted to get a real feel for her before writing this review. The exterior styling is much better this time around then the previous generation. It doesn't look cute, it looks cleaner and more Audi A4 like. VW gets a plus here. The ride is firm yet still has enough cushion to endure the NYC roads. The 2.5L has good low end torque when it's needed for passing while the 6 speed auto handles the shifting solidly. The lay out of the interior has good fit and finish. The materials they used are on par with a Chevy Colbalt as cheap hard plastic. Rear seat room is more like a midsize and fits adults perfectly.
Issues
bucc,08/14/2014
Bought the car brand new in 2011 and the AC went out in 2012. Great service at the dealer. In 2014 I started to notice the transmission slipping but no error codes. Then the car shut off once at a stop light and the second time turning into a friends driveway. I started researching the issue and found many, many 2011 and 2012 cars have this problem and dealers seem unable to solve them because no error code goes to the computer
See all 82 reviews of the 2011 Volkswagen Jetta
Features & Specs

MPG
30 city / 42 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automated manual
Diesel
140 hp @ 4000 rpm
See all Used 2011 Volkswagen Jetta features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover12.1%

Used 2011 Volkswagen Jetta Overview

The Used 2011 Volkswagen Jetta is offered in the following submodels: Jetta Sedan, Jetta Diesel. Available styles include TDI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM), TDI 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM), TDI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M), SEL 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A), SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A), SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A), SE 4dr Sedan w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A), SE 4dr Sedan w/Convenience (2.5L 5cyl 6A), TDI 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M), SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A), SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Sport Package (2.5L 5cyl 6A), SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A), S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A), SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Convenience (2.5L 5cyl 6A), SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 5M), SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A), SE 4dr Sedan w/Convenience (2.5L 5cyl 5M), SE 4dr Sedan w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 5M), SEL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A), SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M), SEL 4dr Sedan w/Sport Package (2.5L 5cyl 6A), SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Convenience (2.5L 5cyl 5M), SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M), SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M), S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 5M), SEL 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 5M), SEL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M), SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Sport Package (2.5L 5cyl 5M), 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A), 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), and SEL 4dr Sedan w/Sport Package (2.5L 5cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Volkswagen Jetta?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Volkswagen Jetta trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV is priced between $5,992 and$10,995 with odometer readings between 61253 and186322 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Volkswagen Jetta SEL PZEV is priced between $5,990 and$8,999 with odometer readings between 104412 and149619 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Volkswagen Jetta TDI is priced between $7,999 and$10,950 with odometer readings between 78000 and92245 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Volkswagen Jetta S is priced between $5,995 and$7,391 with odometer readings between 57188 and93466 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Volkswagen Jetta SE is priced between $5,972 and$7,069 with odometer readings between 102262 and125630 miles.

Which used 2011 Volkswagen Jettas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Volkswagen Jetta for sale near. There are currently 15 used and CPO 2011 Jettas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,972 and mileage as low as 57188 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Volkswagen Jetta.

