Used 2011 Chevrolet Equinox for Sale Near Me

Space Coast Honda - Cocoa / Florida

Brevard counties only 16 time Honda President Award recipient.2011 Chevrolet Equinox LT 2.4L 4-Cylinder SIDI DOHCHURRY AND CALL NOW!!! 321-459-3344!!!, We always offer our best price thanks to our Real Time Value Pricing System!!!, LIVE MARKET PRICING!!!, Equinox LT 2LT.Brevard counties only 15 time Honda President Award recipient. All pre-owned inventory priced to market from the start!!! Eliminating all the hassle of the old back and forth. We will not be under sold!!! Largest selection of all makes and models and our 7 Day Exchange program. If you don’t love it bring it back and get the car of your dreams!!! * See Dealer for details. 22/32 City/Highway MPG Awards: * 2011 IIHS Top Safety Pick

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Equinox LT2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2CNALPEC5B6467055

Stock: B6467055

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-19-2020