Used 2011 Chevrolet Equinox for Sale Near Me
14,410 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 111,000 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,113$1,868 Below Market
- 113,627 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,950$2,844 Below Market
- 105,651 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,940$1,736 Below Market
- 97,389 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,497$2,086 Below Market
- 143,193 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,250$1,344 Below Market
- 140,663 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,800$1,573 Below Market
- 125,213 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,998$1,519 Below Market
- 194,738 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,555$1,369 Below Market
- 123,728 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,305$1,640 Below Market
- 132,172 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,989$923 Below Market
- 61,902 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995$2,089 Below Market
- 93,070 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,297$1,287 Below Market
- 192,425 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,000$970 Below Market
- 97,497 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,450$1,094 Below Market
- 63,058 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,377$568 Below Market
- 113,014 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,590$1,328 Below Market
- 95,255 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,595
- 148,934 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,992$899 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Equinox searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Equinox
Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Equinox
Write a reviewSee all 185 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.3185 Reviews
Report abuse
Tom Lamothe,04/21/2016
LT2 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
I have owned this vehicle for about 18 months. It was purchased off of my parent who bought the vehicle new. In the first 3 years of them owning the vehicle, they had to have several things repairs: Driver's seat, fuel pump/timing chain and some other minor issues. When I bought the car off of them, it was as if a self-destruct button was pushed. Immediately we found rust on the bottom of the rear doors (at 38,000 miles). This was repaired by the dealership under warranty. Shortly after I noticed that the vehicle was losing oil quite rapidly and seemed down on power. After (no lie) 12 visits to dealerships (one of which I refused to deal with any further as they wanted me to drop the vehicle off for the entire day for an oil consumption test), to monitor the oil level, they finally agreed to rebuild the engine (45,000 miles) as well as fix a transmission leak. Upon vehicle inspection, they also "discovered" that the AC condenser was leaking and needed to be replaced and that the rear brakes were "metal on metal" and needed to be replaced. All told there was over $7,000 worth of work done. $700 to replace the condensor. I refused brake replacement, another story, but it turned out that there was more than half of the braking material left and no need whatsover to replace the pads or rotors as we were quoted. one year later and we are back at it. At 58,000 miles, the rear differential is now leaking. The vehicle is still under the mileage for the powertrain warranty but past the time limit by 4 months. This repair was quoted at 600-700 dollars to replace an axle seal. This vehicle is now being traded in as I cannot deal with the sheer level of crap that is the 2011 Equinox. To summarize, 2011 Equinox with a 2.4 L engine only having 58,000 miles has had the following major issues: 1. Burning over 2 quarts of oil per 1000 miles. (Engine rebuilt) 2. Fuel pump and timing chain replaced. 3. Rust repair 4. Transmission leak repair 5. AC condensor leak 6. Seat issue recall repair 7. Rear differential leaking. The other minor issues I have had include random electrical gremlins that cause the auto headlights to come on randomly in direct sunlight, slipping serpentine belt that causes dimming of interior lights on occasion. On the surface this is a great vehicle. The interior is spacious and comfortable, the outside is relatively unobjectionable, It has several higher end features like Satellite radio, heated seats, etc. but the build quality is abysmal. I would not recommend this vehicle to my worst enemy.
Related Chevrolet Equinox info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Buick Encore 2014
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2018
- Used BMW X5 M 2016
- Used BMW M2 2017
- Used Nissan Juke 2011
- Used BMW X6 2012
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata 2017
- Used Volkswagen CC 2010
- Used Buick Enclave 2014
- Used Nissan Murano 2013
- Used Toyota Avalon Hybrid 2013
- Used Nissan Murano 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Juke 2014
- Used Nissan Pathfinder 2012
- Used Toyota Sequoia 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Chevrolet Cobalt
- Used Hyundai Accent
- Used Pontiac G8
- Used Mazda 2
- Used Nissan NV200
- Used Audi S6
- Used Acura TSX Sport Wagon
- Used Honda CR-Z
- Used Ford Thunderbird
- Used Ford E-Series Van
- Used Genesis G90
- Used Buick Regal Sportback
- Used Dodge Nitro
Shop used models by city
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Frisco TX
- Used Chevrolet Traverse Mesa AZ
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD York PA
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV Kansas City KS
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid Salt Lake City UT
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD New Germany MN
- Used Chevrolet Traverse Bridgeport CT
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo Modesto CA
- Used Chevrolet S-10 Gilbert AZ
- Used Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche Fargo ND
Shop used model years by city
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2011 Alexandria VA
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2013 Arlington VA
- Used Chevrolet Sonic 2011 Stone Mountain GA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Land Rover Discovery 2019
- 2019 Dodge Journey
- 2019 Sonic
- FIAT 500X 2019
- Audi A5 2019
- 2019 Pacifica Hybrid
- 2020 Jaguar XF
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- Audi TT 2019
- 2019 Lexus ES 300h
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
- 2019 4C
- 2020 Palisade
- Toyota Yaris 2020
- 2019 G80
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe 2019
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe News
- 2019 Chevrolet Sonic
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback