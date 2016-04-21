Used 2011 Chevrolet Equinox for Sale Near Me

14,410 listings
Equinox Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 14,410 listings
  • 2011 Chevrolet Equinox LT2 in Black
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Equinox LT2

    111,000 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,113

    $1,868 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ in Red
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ

    113,627 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $6,950

    $2,844 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Equinox LT1 in Black
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Equinox LT1

    105,651 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $6,940

    $1,736 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Equinox LT1 in Red
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Equinox LT1

    97,389 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $7,497

    $2,086 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Equinox LT1 in Dark Brown
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Equinox LT1

    143,193 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,250

    $1,344 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Equinox LT1 in Gray
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Equinox LT1

    140,663 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,800

    $1,573 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ in Dark Brown
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ

    125,213 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,998

    $1,519 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Equinox LT1 in Red
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Equinox LT1

    194,738 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $4,555

    $1,369 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ in Dark Brown
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ

    123,728 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,305

    $1,640 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Equinox LT2 in Black
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Equinox LT2

    132,172 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,989

    $923 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Equinox LT1 in Red
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Equinox LT1

    61,902 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,995

    $2,089 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Equinox LT2 in Black
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Equinox LT2

    93,070 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,297

    $1,287 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Equinox LT1 in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Equinox LT1

    192,425 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,000

    $970 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ

    97,497 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,450

    $1,094 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ in Black
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ

    63,058 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,377

    $568 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Equinox LT2 in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Equinox LT2

    113,014 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,590

    $1,328 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Equinox LS in Gray
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Equinox LS

    95,255 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,595

    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Equinox LT2 in Black
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Equinox LT2

    148,934 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,992

    $899 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Equinox searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 14,410 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Equinox

Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Equinox
Overall Consumer Rating
3.3185 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 185 reviews
  • 5
    (25%)
  • 4
    (26%)
  • 3
    (19%)
  • 2
    (12%)
  • 1
    (17%)
Pile of garbage.
Tom Lamothe,04/21/2016
LT2 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
I have owned this vehicle for about 18 months. It was purchased off of my parent who bought the vehicle new. In the first 3 years of them owning the vehicle, they had to have several things repairs: Driver's seat, fuel pump/timing chain and some other minor issues. When I bought the car off of them, it was as if a self-destruct button was pushed. Immediately we found rust on the bottom of the rear doors (at 38,000 miles). This was repaired by the dealership under warranty. Shortly after I noticed that the vehicle was losing oil quite rapidly and seemed down on power. After (no lie) 12 visits to dealerships (one of which I refused to deal with any further as they wanted me to drop the vehicle off for the entire day for an oil consumption test), to monitor the oil level, they finally agreed to rebuild the engine (45,000 miles) as well as fix a transmission leak. Upon vehicle inspection, they also "discovered" that the AC condenser was leaking and needed to be replaced and that the rear brakes were "metal on metal" and needed to be replaced. All told there was over $7,000 worth of work done. $700 to replace the condensor. I refused brake replacement, another story, but it turned out that there was more than half of the braking material left and no need whatsover to replace the pads or rotors as we were quoted. one year later and we are back at it. At 58,000 miles, the rear differential is now leaking. The vehicle is still under the mileage for the powertrain warranty but past the time limit by 4 months. This repair was quoted at 600-700 dollars to replace an axle seal. This vehicle is now being traded in as I cannot deal with the sheer level of crap that is the 2011 Equinox. To summarize, 2011 Equinox with a 2.4 L engine only having 58,000 miles has had the following major issues: 1. Burning over 2 quarts of oil per 1000 miles. (Engine rebuilt) 2. Fuel pump and timing chain replaced. 3. Rust repair 4. Transmission leak repair 5. AC condensor leak 6. Seat issue recall repair 7. Rear differential leaking. The other minor issues I have had include random electrical gremlins that cause the auto headlights to come on randomly in direct sunlight, slipping serpentine belt that causes dimming of interior lights on occasion. On the surface this is a great vehicle. The interior is spacious and comfortable, the outside is relatively unobjectionable, It has several higher end features like Satellite radio, heated seats, etc. but the build quality is abysmal. I would not recommend this vehicle to my worst enemy.
Report abuse
