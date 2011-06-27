Estimated values
2000 Volkswagen Jetta GLS VR6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$876
|$1,642
|$2,059
|Clean
|$769
|$1,443
|$1,810
|Average
|$554
|$1,047
|$1,313
|Rough
|$339
|$650
|$816
Estimated values
2000 Volkswagen Jetta GL TDi 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$882
|$1,439
|$1,743
|Clean
|$774
|$1,265
|$1,533
|Average
|$557
|$918
|$1,112
|Rough
|$341
|$570
|$691
Estimated values
2000 Volkswagen Jetta GLX VR6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,158
|$1,850
|$2,229
|Clean
|$1,016
|$1,626
|$1,960
|Average
|$732
|$1,180
|$1,421
|Rough
|$447
|$733
|$883
Estimated values
2000 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 1.8T Turbo 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,159
|$1,866
|$2,253
|Clean
|$1,017
|$1,641
|$1,981
|Average
|$732
|$1,190
|$1,437
|Rough
|$448
|$740
|$893
Estimated values
2000 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$895
|$1,577
|$1,949
|Clean
|$785
|$1,386
|$1,713
|Average
|$565
|$1,006
|$1,243
|Rough
|$346
|$625
|$772
Estimated values
2000 Volkswagen Jetta GLS TDi 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,160
|$1,724
|$2,034
|Clean
|$1,018
|$1,516
|$1,789
|Average
|$733
|$1,100
|$1,297
|Rough
|$448
|$683
|$806
Estimated values
2000 Volkswagen Jetta GL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$978
|$1,755
|$2,179
|Clean
|$858
|$1,543
|$1,916
|Average
|$618
|$1,119
|$1,390
|Rough
|$378
|$695
|$864