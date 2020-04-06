  1. Home
2020 Chevrolet Impala

2020 Chevrolet Impala
MSRP Range: $31,620 - $36,720

2020 Chevrolet Impala Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Pros
  • Cons
  • What's new
  • Smooth, quiet ride
  • Spacious rear seat and trunk
  • Capable V6 engine

Large sedans aren't nearly as popular as they used to be. We even thought that Chevrolet would discontinue the Impala after the 2019 model year. Yet somehow the Impala is soldiering on for at least one more year. And even though the number of trim levels and options diminishes for 2020, there's life yet in Chevy's big four-door.

This generation of Impala — introduced in 2014 — has always been a solid choice in the segment, offering a roomy interior, a spacious trunk, smooth acceleration and a ride quality that's plush without being overly soft and floaty. In short, the Impala does exactly what you expect from a large, comfort-oriented sedan.

Less likable is the Impala's ponderous handling and its overly sensitive steering, which gives it a tendency to wander in its lane on the highway. We're also not enamored with the thick front roof pillars that obscure your view around road curves. On the whole, the stay-of-execution 2020 Impala remains a solid pick, but competitors such as the Kia Cadenza and the Toyota Avalon are nicer overall.

Which Impala does Edmunds recommend?

If you're considering the Chevy Impala over the smaller Malibu, chances are you want a comfy cruiser that feels a little special. To that end, skip over the base LT and opt for the Premier, which includes advanced safety features, upgraded headlights and leather. We also think it's worth getting the Premier Convenience package, which costs little and adds a surprising number of desirable luxury features.

Chevrolet Impala models

The 2020 Chevrolet Impala is a full-size sedan available in two trim levels. The LT replaces the discontinued LS as the entry-level Impala. It has many standard features and a pair of option packages. Buyers who want the whole shebang can upgrade to the Premier model, which has two packages that further upgrade its equipment offerings. Both trims utilize a 3.6-liter V6 (305 horsepower, 264 lb-ft of torque) that sends power to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission.

Standard features on the Impala LT include 18-inch wheels, heated mirrors, remote engine start, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear air vents, a power driver's seat, faux-leather and cloth combination upholstery, a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, an 8-inch touchscreen, and a six-speaker audio system with two USB ports, satellite radio and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto.

The Impala LT also offers two upgrade packages. The Driver Confidence package includes blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and rear parking sensors. There's also the Convenience package, which brings heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and household-style power outlet.

Upgrading to the Premier adds 19-inch wheels, xenon headlights, unique exterior accents, ambient lighting, a power passenger seat, leather upholstery, a wireless smartphone charging pad, a navigation system, and an 11-speaker Bose audio system with a CD player. It also includes the LT's Driver Confidence package, plus heated front seats and the power outlet. A sunroof is available as a stand-alone option.

Feature suites for the Premier include the Premier Convenience package (adds ventilated front seats, a heated and power-adjustable steering wheel, driver-seat memory settings, and auto-dimming rearview and driver-side mirrors) and the Premier Confidence package (includes 20-inch wheels, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and lane departure warning).

2020 Chevrolet Impala pricing

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Chevrolet Impala.

5 star reviews: 50%
4 star reviews: 50%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.5 stars based on 4 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, AMAZING CAR!
ty alexander,
LT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)

we bought ours in july 21 2019, AND I LOVE IT! everything works perfectly, stylish interior and exterior. if ur in the market for a large sedan... THIS IS THE ONE!. its absolutely the best vehilce we've ever owned! we got leather on the inside and its a DREAM TO DRIVE! i totally recommend the impala, you wont regret it. it was this or a chrysler 300. im so glad we got this car! its a wonderful vehilce with loads of style! absolutely love it!

4 out of 5 stars, Best Car I’ve owned at age 57
Gene978,
Premier 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)

I bought the One in Red Tint Coat with the Pano Roof. The car was better looking than the Top Midsized Cars I looked at first. Of course the room was awesome I always loved a big car but what sold me is after driving the Accord, new Camry, 2019 Sonata, and a loaded Civic Touring was the ride and how quiet the cabin with double laminated front glass. This car can handle for a big girl and doesn’t weigh that much 3500lbs. If I had to critique the car for the money I spent. (I did not pay $39K, I got it for almost $10K off with 15 miles) so yeah NEW. I would say helper screen in the cockpit is a little outdated now seeing the design came out in 2014. I get great MPG with so much Power when ever I need it. I had Zero Issues in the snow and live in the second hilliest City in the country here in the NE. Love the Chevy MYlink App for my Tablet and phone. To start the car and check various things like Tire Pressure, Mileage, Score Card so much more. I love the 4G LTE Built in it is more powerful that my phones 4G and I can connect up to 8 devices. Love Love Love Google Maps and Waze on Android Auto. And using just my voice without pushing a button with OK Google. Or Hey Siri for Apples Car Play. I know this is the last year and that really breaks my heart. Hyundai Group is knocking Vehicles out of the park and GM and Ford and soon Chrysler will all have NO sedans. The New Impala and Impala Wagon would of been a great turn around as a solid choice with or without body cladding on the wagon. But they closed the doors. Impala we will miss you. This is without a doubt the BEST from Chevrolet for it’s large sedan.

5 out of 5 stars, Smoke them tires!
Danny Christy,
Premier 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)

When I think impala I think big boat grandma car but the truth is grandma could have beat most of us over the finish line. Not on purpose but I’ve owned three impalas now and I loved each and everyone. They are comfortable and have all the power you need. If your smart enough to buy the V8 model you won’t regret it!

4 out of 5 stars, Last Of The Big Cruisers
Melvin,
LT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)

It is a great car. I got what I believe is a good price. I believe it is still over price. Most advance safety features are optional. On most foreign competitors these features are standard.

See all 4 reviews

Used Years for Chevrolet Impala
Features & Specs

Premier 4dr Sedan features & specs
Premier 4dr Sedan
3.6L 6cyl 6A
MSRP$36,720
MPG 18 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower305 hp @ 6800 rpm
LT 4dr Sedan features & specs
LT 4dr Sedan
3.6L 6cyl 6A
MSRP$31,620
MPG 18 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower305 hp @ 6800 rpm
Safety

Our experts’ favorite Impala safety features:

Lane Change Alert
Also known as blind-spot warning, it sounds and flashes warnings when moving into a lane where another car is present.
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Monitors for vehicles moving across the path of the car when you're in reverse.
Forward Collision Alert
Alerts the driver to potential collisions with vehicles that have slowed or stopped suddenly in front of the car.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover12.1%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Chevrolet Impala vs. the competition

Chevrolet Impala vs. Chevrolet Malibu

The Chevrolet Malibu is one size class smaller than the Impala. As you might expect, the Malibu has less front and rear legroom, and there's less space in the trunk too. The Impala is driven by a V6, while the Malibu makes do with a four-cylinder engine. In the Malibu's favor are its lower price and more composed handling.

Compare Chevrolet Impala & Chevrolet Malibu features

Chevrolet Impala vs. Ford Fusion

This Ford Fusion generation has been on the market since 2013, but Ford has done an admirable job of keeping its midsize sedan up to date. Highlights include composed handling, a nicely trimmed interior, and a diverse powertrain lineup that includes a hybrid and a plug-in hybrid. Like the Malibu, the midsize Fusion is smaller but less expensive than the Impala.

Compare Chevrolet Impala & Ford Fusion features

Chevrolet Impala vs. Toyota Avalon

Looking for a large sedan that's more up-to-date than the Impala? The Toyota Avalon might be the one to get. Recently redesigned, the Avalon is comfortable and genuinely pleasant to drive. There's even a hybrid version that gives up some speed for exceptional fuel economy. The main reason to stick with the Impala is its lower price.

Compare Chevrolet Impala & Toyota Avalon features
FAQ

Is the Chevrolet Impala a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Impala both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Chevrolet Impala fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Impala gets an EPA-estimated 22 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Impala has 18.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Chevrolet Impala. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 Chevrolet Impala?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Chevrolet Impala:

  • Base LS trim and 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine discontinued
  • LT comes standard with V6 engine
  • Some packages and options are no longer available
  • Part of the 10th Impala generation for 2014
Learn more

Is the Chevrolet Impala reliable?

To determine whether the Chevrolet Impala is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Impala. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Impala's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Chevrolet Impala a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Chevrolet Impala is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Impala is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Chevrolet Impala?

The least-expensive 2020 Chevrolet Impala is the 2020 Chevrolet Impala LT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $31,620.

Other versions include:

  • Premier 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $36,720
  • LT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $31,620
Learn more

What are the different models of Chevrolet Impala?

If you're interested in the Chevrolet Impala, the next question is, which Impala model is right for you? Impala variants include Premier 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and LT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A). For a full list of Impala models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2020 Chevrolet Impala

2020 Chevrolet Impala Overview

The 2020 Chevrolet Impala is offered in the following submodels: Impala Sedan. Available styles include LT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and Premier 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What do people think of the 2020 Chevrolet Impala?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Chevrolet Impala and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Impala 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Impala.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Chevrolet Impala and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Impala featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2020 Chevrolet Impala?

2020 Chevrolet Impala Premier 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)

The 2020 Chevrolet Impala Premier 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $40,895. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Impala Premier 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) is trending $4,633 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $4,633 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $36,263.

The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Impala Premier 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) is 11.3% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 2 2020 Chevrolet Impala Premier 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Chevrolet Impala LT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)

The 2020 Chevrolet Impala LT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $32,535. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Impala LT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) is trending $3,779 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,779 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $28,756.

The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Impala LT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) is 11.6% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 28 2020 Chevrolet Impala LT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2020 Chevrolet Impalas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Chevrolet Impala for sale near. There are currently 78 new 2020 Impalas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $30,500 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Chevrolet Impala. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $8,721 on a used or CPO 2020 Impala available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2020 Chevrolet Impalas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Chevrolet Impala for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $13,706.

Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 6 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $15,333.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2020 Chevrolet Impala?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials

