Used 2010 Ford E-Series Van for Sale Near Me

  • 2010 Ford E-Series Van E-350 Super Duty in White
    used

    2010 Ford E-Series Van E-350 Super Duty

    170,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,999

    $1,002 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Ford E-Series Van E-150 in White
    used

    2010 Ford E-Series Van E-150

    104,301 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,499

    $1,671 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Ford E-Series Van E-150 in White
    used

    2010 Ford E-Series Van E-150

    16,201 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Government Use

    $16,950

    Details
  • 2010 Ford E-Series Van E-350 Super Duty in White
    used

    2010 Ford E-Series Van E-350 Super Duty

    107,483 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,500

    $1,433 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Ford E-Series Van E-350 Super Duty in Red
    used

    2010 Ford E-Series Van E-350 Super Duty

    75,443 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,959

    Details
  • 2010 Ford E-Series Van E-150 in Silver
    used

    2010 Ford E-Series Van E-150

    27,527 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,995

    Details
  • 2010 Ford E-Series Van E-250 in White
    used

    2010 Ford E-Series Van E-250

    174,410 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,997

    Details
  • 2010 Ford E-Series Van E-250 in White
    used

    2010 Ford E-Series Van E-250

    146,976 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $8,900

    Details
  • 2010 Ford E-Series Van E-350 Super Duty in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Ford E-Series Van E-350 Super Duty

    78,432 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,388

    Details
  • 2010 Ford E-Series Van E-250 in White
    used

    2010 Ford E-Series Van E-250

    100,250 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,895

    Details
  • 2010 Ford E-Series Van E-250 in White
    used

    2010 Ford E-Series Van E-250

    114,866 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $16,500

    Details
  • 2010 Ford E-Series Van E-250 in White
    used

    2010 Ford E-Series Van E-250

    250,578 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $5,997

    Details
  • 2010 Ford E-Series Van E-150 in White
    used

    2010 Ford E-Series Van E-150

    182,588 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2010 Ford E-Series Van E-250 in White
    used

    2010 Ford E-Series Van E-250

    152,029 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $8,900

    Details
  • 2010 Ford E-Series Van E-250 in White
    used

    2010 Ford E-Series Van E-250

    158,794 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,495

    Details
  • 2011 Ford E-Series Van E-250 in White
    used

    2011 Ford E-Series Van E-250

    71,694 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,995

    $2,922 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ford E-Series Van E-250 in White
    used

    2011 Ford E-Series Van E-250

    81,490 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,875

    $2,616 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ford E-Series Van E-350 Super Duty in White
    used

    2011 Ford E-Series Van E-350 Super Duty

    143,514 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,830

    $3,090 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Ford E-Series Van

Overall Consumer Rating
52 Reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
The right choice
John Welch,12/06/2010
Wanted a van that, after conversion to an RV w/ pop-up roof, fit in our garage. Looked at and drove Chevy cargo and base Sprinter before deciding that the E-250 w/5.4 V8 was the best overall value. Just 1600 miles so far and am very happy with the 14.6 overall millage, power and comfort (power drivers seat). Sportsmobile did the conversion to a 4 sleeper and we are happy campers.
