Used 2010 Ford E-Series Van for Sale Near Me

SRQ Auto - Bradenton / Florida

Clean Cargo van with a ladder rack, shelving and power options! This Oxford White 2010 Ford E-Series Cargo E-250 might be just the van for you. It has a 8 Cylinder engine. If you're ready to switch up your aesthetic, this car is just what you need. Its sharp oxford white exterior pairs well with the gray interior. Don't regret waiting on this one! Call today to schedule your test drive.SRQ AUTO LLC is family owned and operated and we take great pride in every vehicle we sell. We offer a friendly and no pressure sales atmosphere. OUR DEALER RATER IS "4.8" OUT OF A POSSIBLE "5" SHOWING OUR COMMITMENT TO CUSTOMER SATISFACTION. We have a large selection of used car inventory, we are centrally located and we can help with any financing needs with our knowledgeable caring staff. We have a lender for almost every credit profile and rates as low as 2.5%. Call 941-351-9527 to Schedule a Test Drive Today! Only qualifying vehicles have the Certified Limited Warranty. Photo overlay does NOT imply that the vehicle has the Warranty. Occasionally there are errors in pricing when our inventory is fed to 3rd Party Sites. The pricing on our website is most accurate. See store for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Ford E-Series Van E-250 with Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1FTNE2EW9ADA01707

Stock: F045

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-12-2020