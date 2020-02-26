  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Golf GTI
  4. 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI

2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI

Notify me when the 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI is available near me

Price Range

  • Starting at $29,500 (estimated)

Release Date

  • Fall-Winter 2020

What to expect

  • No significant changes expected for the 2021 Golf GTI
  • Part of the seventh Golf GTI generation introduced for 2015
Other years
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
Volkswagen Golf GTI for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI Review
by the Edmunds Experts02/26/2020 (updated 05/13/2020)

What is the Golf GTI?

The Volkswagen Golf GTI single-handedly popularized the concept of the hot hatch in the U.S. Though at its core the GTI is a performance-oriented variant of the Golf compact hatchback, the GTI also offers a more comprehensive set of features than the standard Golf. If you can swing it in your budget, the Golf GTI is well worth the upgrade.

Under the hood is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque — a substantial increase over the Golf's 147 hp and 184 lb-ft. The GTI's cabin also receives upgraded materials, including supportive sport seats clad in plaid upholstery — a signature dating back to the first GTI. Upper-level models get features not available on the Golf at all, such as adaptive cruise control and a navigation system.

The Golf GTI competes in a small class of hot hatchbacks that includes the Honda Civic Si, Hyundai Veloster N and Mini Hardtop Cooper S. Even among this illustrious competition, the GTI stands out for its refined interior, pleasant ride and practical storage. With a new Golf GTI debuting for 2022, we won't expect any changes to the 2021 model.

Edmunds says

The Volkswagen Golf GTI is one of our favorite hot hatchbacks, thanks to its artfully executed blend of performance, comfort and utility. We don't expect any major changes to the GTI for 2021, so if you're in the market for a new car now, the 2020 Golf GTI will probably suit your needs just fine.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI.

Trending topics in reviews

    Related Golf GTI Articles

    Related 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Lease deals by make

    Lease deals by model