2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI Review

by the Edmunds Experts • 02/26/2020 (updated 05/13/2020)

The Volkswagen Golf GTI single-handedly popularized the concept of the hot hatch in the U.S. Though at its core the GTI is a performance-oriented variant of the Golf compact hatchback, the GTI also offers a more comprehensive set of features than the standard Golf. If you can swing it in your budget, the Golf GTI is well worth the upgrade.

Under the hood is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque — a substantial increase over the Golf's 147 hp and 184 lb-ft. The GTI's cabin also receives upgraded materials, including supportive sport seats clad in plaid upholstery — a signature dating back to the first GTI. Upper-level models get features not available on the Golf at all, such as adaptive cruise control and a navigation system.

The Golf GTI competes in a small class of hot hatchbacks that includes the Honda Civic Si, Hyundai Veloster N and Mini Hardtop Cooper S. Even among this illustrious competition, the GTI stands out for its refined interior, pleasant ride and practical storage. With a new Golf GTI debuting for 2022, we won't expect any changes to the 2021 model.