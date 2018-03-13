Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI for Sale Near Me
662 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 25,620 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,925$3,327 Below Market
- 27,604 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,949$1,937 Below Market
- 18,247 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,669$1,884 Below Market
- 22,045 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,000$1,883 Below Market
- 20,598 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,000$2,040 Below Market
- 11,261 miles
$22,211
- 8,192 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,988
- 26,449 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,438$2,111 Below Market
- 45,744 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,995$1,447 Below Market
- 3,849 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,489
- certified
2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI S8,562 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,471
- 11,315 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$25,777
- 2,261 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$23,787
- certified
2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE3,734 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,400$610 Below Market
- 11,558 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$23,597
- 14,691 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$23,497
- 1,118 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$24,287
- 21,777 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,950$1,411 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Volkswagen Golf GTI searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Golf GTI
Read recent reviews for the Volkswagen Golf GTI
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.818 Reviews
Report abuse
Colin,03/13/2018
S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
After my 22 year old son bought his first car, on his own dime that is, my wife and I had to step back and take notice. He had talked about wanting a GTI since middle school and when it came time to trade the 1990 Saab 900 Turbo in that mom and dad had given him to drive through part of high school and college, he jumped at the chance to buy a GTI. His 2013 Wolfsburg edition was a different sort of animal than his Saab was...and it was also a tempting ride for my wife and I. A year after he bought the car, we traded in our 2013 Juke Nismo and picked up a 2018 S model. Since the age of 16, I have owned well over 50 different vehicles, most of them being some type of enthusiast car. From a 1966 Ford Mustang convertible to a 2001 GMC Yukon to a 2006 BMW 325i to a 2012 Fiat 500 Abarth, I've owned something of everything. I have experienced luxury (1992 Mercedes 300 AMG) to the basest car available (1986 Golf with a 3 speed automatic). I've owned slow (Any Isuzu Trooper or Mitsubishi Montero) and I've owned fast (2006 Nissan 350Z or 2001 BMW Z3M). But this GTI trumps them all. And it isn't even close. We bought the base model because it was the cheapest and offered everything we wanted in the car. While we would have loved LED headlights and a sunroof, the difference in price and possible repair cost offset that desire. I took a bath on my Juke when I traded it in, rolling about $2500 in negative equity into the loan...and that was after the down payment. Apparently when a manufacturer announces that a particular model is being discontinued, values plummet, even when that model is the enthusiast version and the most expensive. So one minor nit-pick with the car is that it is on the pricier side of things. But once you drive one, you will know why. The motor in this car is phenomenal. So much torque that you can pull away from nearly any speed in any gear. And speaking of transmission... the 6 speed manual in this car? Like hot butter. Seamless. Perfect. The Juke had a fantastic tranny. Snickety-snick through the gears. The GTI is a step above which I was not sure was possible. It is apparently. With Android Auto, there is no need for XM or navigation on this base model. Just plug your phone in and use the infotainment center to listen to what you want. Navigation through whatever app you want to use is right at your fingertips on the 6.5 inch screen. Heated seats are standard as is a back up camera that folks back into the rear hatch, protecting it from the elements and making it easy to see, even on an icy morning where a regular camera would be iced over or a rainy day when the camera would be smeared with rain water. And those plaid seats? Iconic and comfortable. Though I would normally prefer leather, these cloth seats are incredible. They are supportive, firm and look the part. Overall, this car is the most balanced car I have ever owned. It does everything well. This isn't just a jack of all trades auto, it's a master of all trades. Get This car Immediately (GTI). Seriously. UPDATE: still the best car I've ever owned. 20k miles and counting. Reliable, fun to drive, beautiful...
Related Volkswagen Golf GTI info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class 2017
- Used Acura TL 2010
- Used Nissan GT-R 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class 2012
- Used BMW 7 Series 2015
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2016
- Used Dodge Challenger 2010
- Used Ford Ranger 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2017
- Used BMW i3 2014
- Used Volkswagen Golf 2017
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2011
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2016
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2016
- Used GMC Acadia 2014
- Used Nissan Titan 2017
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Jeep Commander
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used INFINITI QX80
- Used Maserati Quattroporte
Shop used models by city
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI Fayetteville AR
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Edison NJ
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Hampton VA
- Used Volkswagen Jetta GLI Athens GA
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Anchorage AK
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Hollywood FL
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Virginia Beach VA
- Used Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen Providence RI
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Decatur GA
- Used Volkswagen Routan Overland Park KS
Shop used model years by city
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2017 Garden Grove CA
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2016 Lawrenceville GA
- Used Volkswagen Touareg 2014 Alexandria VA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i8 2019
- 2019 BMW X1
- 2019 Volvo XC90
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen
- 2020 Defender
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQC News
- BMW 2 Series 2019
- 2019 Renegade
- 2019 Toyota Prius c
- Kia Cadenza 2019
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2020
- Audi S8 2020
- 2019 Subaru Outback
- Lexus GS 300 2019
- 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
- 2020 GLE-Class
- Kia K900 2019
- 2019 Mazda 3
- 2019 Volkswagen Atlas
- BMW X3 2019