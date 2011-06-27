Used 2013 Volkswagen Golf Consumer Reviews
3K mi in - 2 months
I did my homework to get my wife an economical car that would be an upgrade to her horrid corolla. Went with the TDI due to its track history. Fuel economy is better than EPA estimates. Driving it is smooth, fun and flawless. My wife loves to push its acceleration abilities. Handles brilliantly. Brakes are solid. The displays are great and intuitive. Bluetooth audio is pretty sweet as well -they don't advertise that feature. I like driving it more than my Saab 9-3 2.0T except for the fact that it is red. This car beats many Audi's in price and comfort (same maker, I know). Overall, the best car I have owned and one of the few I would buy new due to its high resale value.
EPA Has Neutered this Car
Wonderful build quality, ride, and handling. Uses 25% more fuel than my '01. About the same MPG's as my kids' '08 Civic and '12 Elantra GT, which use 15% cheaper fuel. DSG is much nicer than anticipated for a guy who usually only buys manuals, but I don't relish the thought of the very expensive tranny fluid change at 40K miles, notably just outside the free factory service interval. This car is pricey, no doubt. You pay for the structural rigidity and interior finish quality. Fr a long term car it is worth it. Do not trust stated invoice. I paid fifteen hundred under, or twenty five thousand flat after two other dealers dropped out of the bidding. The invoice is well padded from factory.
Great Car
Purchased this car four months ago and have about 12,000 miles on it. Very enjoyable to drive and car has exceeded nearly all expectations. Don't be fooled by the 140 HP rating. The diesel engine is super torquey and it has loads of power when you need it. Won't blow anyone off the line but has great pickup through the 40-80 mph which makes highway passing very easy. Handling is excellent and the car is great fun to drive. My wife has an Audi A4 and prefers the Golf. Interior design is good, but I wish they'd offer a leather seat option. But I guess if they did, it would canibalize audi a3 sales.
Took a risk.
I came from a Subaru Legacy that was averaging 20mpg. I took a risk and went to my local VW dealer and test drove a number of vehicles. I was hesitant to purchase a diesel, but once I drove the TDi I was hooked. I do a lot of highway driving and this car rides like a dream. On top of that I average 49 mpg. I can creep up to 51 mpg if I don't use AC. City driving it ll hold consistently at 36.5 mpg. My insurance company even gave me a substantial discount for coverage because of the economy of this car.
Golf TDI (DSG auto)
I purchased this car strictly for fuel savings and putting a lots of miles. The car far surpasses the rated 30mpg/city, I get routinely over 35mpg city. This is a heck of a car, well built, quiet and quick, very well equipped as well. I got the 3 year free maintenance. and a 0% finance for up to 72 months through Volkswagen financing. I also got the car for $500 below invoice so I know I scored. I am currently saving about $150.month just on gas alone(diesel), I am doing over 1000 miles/month and like I said the savings are significant.
