  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Golf
  4. Used 2013 Volkswagen Golf
  5. Appraisal value

2013 Volkswagen Golf Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Golf 2.0L TDI 4dr Hatchback w/Tech Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,031$9,397$11,498
Clean$6,618$8,855$10,796
Average$5,792$7,771$9,390
Rough$4,967$6,687$7,985
Sell my 2013 Volkswagen Golf with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Golf near you
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,729$6,578$8,207
Clean$4,451$6,199$7,706
Average$3,896$5,440$6,703
Rough$3,341$4,681$5,700
Sell my 2013 Volkswagen Golf with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Golf near you
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Golf 2.0L TDI 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,009$9,490$11,686
Clean$6,598$8,942$10,972
Average$5,775$7,848$9,544
Rough$4,952$6,753$8,116
Sell my 2013 Volkswagen Golf with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Golf near you
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Golf 2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,525$8,698$10,631
Clean$6,142$8,197$9,981
Average$5,376$7,193$8,682
Rough$4,609$6,190$7,383
Sell my 2013 Volkswagen Golf with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Golf near you
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Golf 2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,144$9,386$11,383
Clean$6,725$8,845$10,688
Average$5,886$7,762$9,297
Rough$5,047$6,679$7,906
Sell my 2013 Volkswagen Golf with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Golf near you
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Golf 2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback w/Tech Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,492$9,675$11,631
Clean$7,052$9,117$10,920
Average$6,173$8,001$9,499
Rough$5,293$6,885$8,078
Sell my 2013 Volkswagen Golf with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Golf near you
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,911$6,631$8,155
Clean$4,623$6,249$7,657
Average$4,046$5,484$6,660
Rough$3,470$4,719$5,664
Sell my 2013 Volkswagen Golf with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Golf near you
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Golf 2.0L TDI 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,066$9,351$11,385
Clean$6,652$8,812$10,689
Average$5,822$7,733$9,298
Rough$4,992$6,655$7,907
Sell my 2013 Volkswagen Golf with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Golf near you
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Golf 2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,702$8,988$11,017
Clean$6,308$8,470$10,344
Average$5,521$7,433$8,997
Rough$4,734$6,396$7,651
Sell my 2013 Volkswagen Golf with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Golf near you
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV 4dr Hatchback w/Convenience (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,195$6,984$8,571
Clean$4,890$6,581$8,048
Average$4,280$5,775$7,000
Rough$3,670$4,970$5,953
Sell my 2013 Volkswagen Golf with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Golf near you
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,326$7,263$8,975
Clean$5,014$6,844$8,427
Average$4,388$6,006$7,330
Rough$3,763$5,168$6,233
Sell my 2013 Volkswagen Golf with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Golf near you
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,580$7,583$9,357
Clean$5,252$7,146$8,785
Average$4,597$6,271$7,642
Rough$3,942$5,396$6,498
Sell my 2013 Volkswagen Golf with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Golf near you
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,502$5,885$7,120
Clean$4,237$5,546$6,685
Average$3,709$4,867$5,815
Rough$3,180$4,188$4,945
Sell my 2013 Volkswagen Golf with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Golf near you
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Golf 2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback w/Tech Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,871$9,199$11,265
Clean$6,468$8,668$10,577
Average$5,661$7,607$9,200
Rough$4,854$6,546$7,824
Sell my 2013 Volkswagen Golf with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Golf near you
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV 4dr Hatchback w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,448$7,196$8,752
Clean$5,129$6,781$8,218
Average$4,489$5,951$7,148
Rough$3,849$5,121$6,078
Sell my 2013 Volkswagen Golf with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Golf near you
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Golf 2.0L TDI 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,781$9,024$11,017
Clean$6,383$8,503$10,344
Average$5,586$7,462$8,997
Rough$4,790$6,421$7,651
Sell my 2013 Volkswagen Golf with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Golf near you
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Convenience (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,433$7,292$8,940
Clean$5,114$6,871$8,394
Average$4,476$6,030$7,301
Rough$3,838$5,189$6,209
Sell my 2013 Volkswagen Golf with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Golf near you
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Golf 2.0L TDI 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,071$9,484$11,625
Clean$6,656$8,937$10,914
Average$5,826$7,843$9,494
Rough$4,996$6,749$8,073
Sell my 2013 Volkswagen Golf with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Golf near you
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Golf 2.0L TDI 4dr Hatchback w/Tech Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,460$9,990$12,236
Clean$7,022$9,414$11,489
Average$6,146$8,261$9,993
Rough$5,270$7,109$8,498
Sell my 2013 Volkswagen Golf with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Golf near you
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Golf 2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,598$8,827$10,806
Clean$6,210$8,318$10,145
Average$5,436$7,300$8,825
Rough$4,661$6,281$7,504
Sell my 2013 Volkswagen Golf with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Golf near you
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Convenience (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,147$7,035$8,705
Clean$4,845$6,629$8,173
Average$4,241$5,818$7,110
Rough$3,636$5,006$6,046
Sell my 2013 Volkswagen Golf with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Golf near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Volkswagen Golf on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Volkswagen Golf with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,451 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,199 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Golf is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Volkswagen Golf with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,451 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,199 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Volkswagen Golf, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Volkswagen Golf with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,451 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,199 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Volkswagen Golf. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Volkswagen Golf and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Volkswagen Golf ranges from $3,341 to $8,207, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Volkswagen Golf is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.