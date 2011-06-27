Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Golf 2.0L TDI 4dr Hatchback w/Tech Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,031
|$9,397
|$11,498
|Clean
|$6,618
|$8,855
|$10,796
|Average
|$5,792
|$7,771
|$9,390
|Rough
|$4,967
|$6,687
|$7,985
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,729
|$6,578
|$8,207
|Clean
|$4,451
|$6,199
|$7,706
|Average
|$3,896
|$5,440
|$6,703
|Rough
|$3,341
|$4,681
|$5,700
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Golf 2.0L TDI 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,009
|$9,490
|$11,686
|Clean
|$6,598
|$8,942
|$10,972
|Average
|$5,775
|$7,848
|$9,544
|Rough
|$4,952
|$6,753
|$8,116
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Golf 2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,525
|$8,698
|$10,631
|Clean
|$6,142
|$8,197
|$9,981
|Average
|$5,376
|$7,193
|$8,682
|Rough
|$4,609
|$6,190
|$7,383
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Golf 2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,144
|$9,386
|$11,383
|Clean
|$6,725
|$8,845
|$10,688
|Average
|$5,886
|$7,762
|$9,297
|Rough
|$5,047
|$6,679
|$7,906
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Golf 2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback w/Tech Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,492
|$9,675
|$11,631
|Clean
|$7,052
|$9,117
|$10,920
|Average
|$6,173
|$8,001
|$9,499
|Rough
|$5,293
|$6,885
|$8,078
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,911
|$6,631
|$8,155
|Clean
|$4,623
|$6,249
|$7,657
|Average
|$4,046
|$5,484
|$6,660
|Rough
|$3,470
|$4,719
|$5,664
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Golf 2.0L TDI 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,066
|$9,351
|$11,385
|Clean
|$6,652
|$8,812
|$10,689
|Average
|$5,822
|$7,733
|$9,298
|Rough
|$4,992
|$6,655
|$7,907
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Golf 2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,702
|$8,988
|$11,017
|Clean
|$6,308
|$8,470
|$10,344
|Average
|$5,521
|$7,433
|$8,997
|Rough
|$4,734
|$6,396
|$7,651
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV 4dr Hatchback w/Convenience (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,195
|$6,984
|$8,571
|Clean
|$4,890
|$6,581
|$8,048
|Average
|$4,280
|$5,775
|$7,000
|Rough
|$3,670
|$4,970
|$5,953
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,326
|$7,263
|$8,975
|Clean
|$5,014
|$6,844
|$8,427
|Average
|$4,388
|$6,006
|$7,330
|Rough
|$3,763
|$5,168
|$6,233
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,580
|$7,583
|$9,357
|Clean
|$5,252
|$7,146
|$8,785
|Average
|$4,597
|$6,271
|$7,642
|Rough
|$3,942
|$5,396
|$6,498
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,502
|$5,885
|$7,120
|Clean
|$4,237
|$5,546
|$6,685
|Average
|$3,709
|$4,867
|$5,815
|Rough
|$3,180
|$4,188
|$4,945
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Golf 2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback w/Tech Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,871
|$9,199
|$11,265
|Clean
|$6,468
|$8,668
|$10,577
|Average
|$5,661
|$7,607
|$9,200
|Rough
|$4,854
|$6,546
|$7,824
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV 4dr Hatchback w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,448
|$7,196
|$8,752
|Clean
|$5,129
|$6,781
|$8,218
|Average
|$4,489
|$5,951
|$7,148
|Rough
|$3,849
|$5,121
|$6,078
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Golf 2.0L TDI 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,781
|$9,024
|$11,017
|Clean
|$6,383
|$8,503
|$10,344
|Average
|$5,586
|$7,462
|$8,997
|Rough
|$4,790
|$6,421
|$7,651
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Convenience (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,433
|$7,292
|$8,940
|Clean
|$5,114
|$6,871
|$8,394
|Average
|$4,476
|$6,030
|$7,301
|Rough
|$3,838
|$5,189
|$6,209
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Golf 2.0L TDI 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,071
|$9,484
|$11,625
|Clean
|$6,656
|$8,937
|$10,914
|Average
|$5,826
|$7,843
|$9,494
|Rough
|$4,996
|$6,749
|$8,073
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Golf 2.0L TDI 4dr Hatchback w/Tech Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,460
|$9,990
|$12,236
|Clean
|$7,022
|$9,414
|$11,489
|Average
|$6,146
|$8,261
|$9,993
|Rough
|$5,270
|$7,109
|$8,498
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Golf 2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,598
|$8,827
|$10,806
|Clean
|$6,210
|$8,318
|$10,145
|Average
|$5,436
|$7,300
|$8,825
|Rough
|$4,661
|$6,281
|$7,504
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Convenience (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,147
|$7,035
|$8,705
|Clean
|$4,845
|$6,629
|$8,173
|Average
|$4,241
|$5,818
|$7,110
|Rough
|$3,636
|$5,006
|$6,046