Used 2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI for Sale Near Me
662 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 38,932 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,778$1,762 Below Market
- 32,472 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,699$2,005 Below Market
- 77,534 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,985$1,679 Below Market
- 63,088 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$15,850$1,824 Below Market
- 58,223 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,991
- 62,181 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,995$2,752 Below Market
- 50,292 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$15,992$2,474 Below Market
- 60,949 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,995$2,197 Below Market
- 49,459 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,000$2,176 Below Market
- 64,901 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,891$1,335 Below Market
- 52,579 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,000$667 Below Market
- 27,033 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,988
- certified
2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE35,016 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,939$1,345 Below Market
- 84,765 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$14,000$1,148 Below Market
- 20,142 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$21,950$373 Below Market
- 26,480 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,990$839 Below Market
- certified
2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI S52,145 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,000$2,068 Below Market
- 29,857 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,536
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Volkswagen Golf GTI searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Golf GTI
Read recent reviews for the Volkswagen Golf GTI
Write a reviewSee all 67 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.767 Reviews
Report abuse
Hugh Lokey,10/04/2015
Autobahn w/Performance Package 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
I picked up a 2016 Autobahn with Performance Package, Lighting Package, and DCC a couple of weeks ago. I watched every YouTube video I could find on the car and read all the reviews for the 2015 model and I had high expectations and have not been disappointed so far. The only thing I have found to complain about is the Owners Manual and the fact that VW does not offer a downloadable .PDF version of it. I did not buy the car for its gas mileage and have no clue what it has been so far - I keep the display set to vehicle speed because my old tired eyes have trouble reading low contrast images. The DCC works as advertised and in Comfort mode makes for a nice smooth ride on bumpy roads. When you switch to Sport mode it really becomes a beast on the start and can is a bit much for in town driving but it is sure fun! The infotainment system is good but when it comes to VR the Ford MyTouch system cannot be beat - I have owned two different Ford vehicles with the system and got spoiled a bit by being able to not only control my music selections by voice but even the HVAC system as well. I hope VW is able to weather the diesel storm and brings us more cars like the GTI and R. 04/05/2016: So far I have not had a single problem with my GTI and driving it is the most fun you can have without getting naked first! 04/05/2017: Still enjoying my GTI every time I get behind the wheel! No problems/repairs to date (other than the recall on the fuel system). I have started to shop for my next vehicle but so far I have not found anything that does not come up short when compared to my GTI and after seeing the VW video of the 2018 Golf line I have decided to wait for a new 2018 GTI or Golf R.
Related Volkswagen Golf GTI info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2014
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class 2017
- Used Acura TL 2010
- Used Nissan GT-R 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class 2012
- Used BMW 7 Series 2015
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2016
- Used Dodge Challenger 2010
- Used Ford Ranger 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2017
- Used BMW i3 2014
- Used Volkswagen Golf 2017
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2011
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2016
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2016
- Used GMC Acadia 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Jeep Commander
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used INFINITI QX80
- Used Maserati Quattroporte
Shop used models by city
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI Fayetteville AR
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Edison NJ
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Hampton VA
- Used Volkswagen Jetta GLI Athens GA
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Anchorage AK
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Hollywood FL
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Virginia Beach VA
- Used Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen Providence RI
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Decatur GA
- Used Volkswagen Routan Overland Park KS
Shop used model years by city
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2017 Garden Grove CA
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2016 Lawrenceville GA
- Used Volkswagen Touareg 2014 Alexandria VA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i8 2019
- 2019 BMW X1
- 2019 Volvo XC90
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen
- 2020 Defender
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQC News
- BMW 2 Series 2019
- 2019 Renegade
- 2019 Toyota Prius c
- Kia Cadenza 2019
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2020
- Audi S8 2020
- 2019 Subaru Outback
- Lexus GS 300 2019
- 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
- 2020 GLE-Class
- Kia K900 2019
- 2019 Mazda 3
- 2019 Volkswagen Atlas
- BMW X3 2019