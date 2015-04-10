Used 2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI for Sale Near Me

I picked up a 2016 Autobahn with Performance Package, Lighting Package, and DCC a couple of weeks ago. I watched every YouTube video I could find on the car and read all the reviews for the 2015 model and I had high expectations and have not been disappointed so far. The only thing I have found to complain about is the Owners Manual and the fact that VW does not offer a downloadable .PDF version of it. I did not buy the car for its gas mileage and have no clue what it has been so far - I keep the display set to vehicle speed because my old tired eyes have trouble reading low contrast images. The DCC works as advertised and in Comfort mode makes for a nice smooth ride on bumpy roads. When you switch to Sport mode it really becomes a beast on the start and can is a bit much for in town driving but it is sure fun! The infotainment system is good but when it comes to VR the Ford MyTouch system cannot be beat - I have owned two different Ford vehicles with the system and got spoiled a bit by being able to not only control my music selections by voice but even the HVAC system as well. I hope VW is able to weather the diesel storm and brings us more cars like the GTI and R. 04/05/2016: So far I have not had a single problem with my GTI and driving it is the most fun you can have without getting naked first! 04/05/2017: Still enjoying my GTI every time I get behind the wheel! No problems/repairs to date (other than the recall on the fuel system). I have started to shop for my next vehicle but so far I have not found anything that does not come up short when compared to my GTI and after seeing the VW video of the 2018 Golf line I have decided to wait for a new 2018 GTI or Golf R.

Read more