Used 2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI for Sale Near Me

662 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Golf GTI Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 662 listings
  • 2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn w/Performance Package
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn w/Performance Package

    38,932 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,778

    $1,762 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE in Red
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE

    32,472 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,699

    $2,005 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn w/Performance Package in White
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn w/Performance Package

    77,534 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,985

    $1,679 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI S in Red
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI S

    63,088 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $15,850

    $1,824 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn w/Performance Package in White
    certified

    2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn w/Performance Package

    58,223 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,991

    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn w/Performance Package in Red
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn w/Performance Package

    62,181 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,995

    $2,752 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI S in Silver
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI S

    50,292 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $15,992

    $2,474 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI S in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI S

    60,949 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,995

    $2,197 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE w/Performance Package in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE w/Performance Package

    49,459 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,000

    $2,176 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE in Black
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE

    64,901 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,891

    $1,335 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI S in Gray
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI S

    52,579 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,000

    $667 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI S in White
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI S

    27,033 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,988

    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE in Silver
    certified

    2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE

    35,016 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $19,939

    $1,345 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI S in Red
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI S

    84,765 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $14,000

    $1,148 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn w/Performance Package in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn w/Performance Package

    20,142 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $21,950

    $373 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn w/Performance Package in Silver
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn w/Performance Package

    26,480 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,990

    $839 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI S in Gray
    certified

    2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI S

    52,145 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,000

    $2,068 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn w/Performance Package in Red
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn w/Performance Package

    29,857 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,536

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Volkswagen Golf GTI searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 662 listings
  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Golf GTI
  4. Used 2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI

Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Golf GTI

Read recent reviews for the Volkswagen Golf GTI
Overall Consumer Rating
4.767 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 67 reviews
  • 5
    (79%)
  • 4
    (15%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 2
    (1%)
  • 1
    (1%)
As good as everyone said it was
Hugh Lokey,10/04/2015
Autobahn w/Performance Package 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
I picked up a 2016 Autobahn with Performance Package, Lighting Package, and DCC a couple of weeks ago. I watched every YouTube video I could find on the car and read all the reviews for the 2015 model and I had high expectations and have not been disappointed so far. The only thing I have found to complain about is the Owners Manual and the fact that VW does not offer a downloadable .PDF version of it. I did not buy the car for its gas mileage and have no clue what it has been so far - I keep the display set to vehicle speed because my old tired eyes have trouble reading low contrast images. The DCC works as advertised and in Comfort mode makes for a nice smooth ride on bumpy roads. When you switch to Sport mode it really becomes a beast on the start and can is a bit much for in town driving but it is sure fun! The infotainment system is good but when it comes to VR the Ford MyTouch system cannot be beat - I have owned two different Ford vehicles with the system and got spoiled a bit by being able to not only control my music selections by voice but even the HVAC system as well. I hope VW is able to weather the diesel storm and brings us more cars like the GTI and R. 04/05/2016: So far I have not had a single problem with my GTI and driving it is the most fun you can have without getting naked first! 04/05/2017: Still enjoying my GTI every time I get behind the wheel! No problems/repairs to date (other than the recall on the fuel system). I have started to shop for my next vehicle but so far I have not found anything that does not come up short when compared to my GTI and after seeing the VW video of the 2018 Golf line I have decided to wait for a new 2018 GTI or Golf R.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Volkswagen
Golf GTI
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Volkswagen Golf GTI info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings