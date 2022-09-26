FAQ
Is the Audi Q5 Sportback a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2023 Q5 Sportback both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Q5 Sportback has 24.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Audi Q5 Sportback. Learn more
Is the Audi Q5 Sportback reliable?
To determine whether the Audi Q5 Sportback is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Q5 Sportback. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Q5 Sportback's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2023 Audi Q5 Sportback a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2023 Audi Q5 Sportback is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2023 Q5 Sportback is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2023 Audi Q5 Sportback?
The least-expensive 2023 Audi Q5 Sportback is the 2023 Audi Q5 Sportback Premium S line 4dr SUV AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $50,300.
Other versions include:
- Premium S line 4dr SUV AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM) which starts at $50,300
- Premium Plus S line 4dr SUV AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM) which starts at $54,200
- Prestige S line 4dr SUV AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM) which starts at $59,300
What are the different models of Audi Q5 Sportback?
If you're interested in the Audi Q5 Sportback, the next question is, which Q5 Sportback model is right for you? Q5 Sportback variants include Premium S line 4dr SUV AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM), Premium Plus S line 4dr SUV AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM), and Prestige S line 4dr SUV AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM). For a full list of Q5 Sportback models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
