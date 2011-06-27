Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- $7,748Great Deal
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT Base106,211 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Katy - Katy / Texas
Style Pkg Tech Pkg Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Mudguards Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Bumper Applique Rear Spoiler Beige; Seat Trim Black Noir Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT is offered by AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Katy. This Hyundai includes: BLACK NOIR PEARL BEIGE, CLOTH SEAT TRIM Cloth Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Why spend more money than you have to? This Hyundai Elantra GT will help you keep the extra money you'd normally spend on gas. More information about the 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT: The Elantra GT appeals to those who want a hatchback that's slightly larger and more substantial than subcompact models (like Hyundai's Accent) that's more premium-feeling, yet still budget-minded. The new GT also carves out a sportier driving experience compared to the sedan, and it competes with the Ford Focus, Mazda3, Toyota Matrix and Volkswagen Golf, among others. According to Hyundai it has more passenger and cargo space than any of those models. It's also the first Elantra model with a driver knee airbag. Hyundai also boasts that the Elantra GT is the lightest 5-door hatchback in the compact segment--and that contributes to its nimble driving feel and good gas mileage. Compared to the Elantra sedan, the Elantra GT has a firmer sport-tuned suspension and it's the first vehicle in this segment to add a feature like the Driver Selectable Steering Mode. Interesting features of this model are well-equipped and available in a variety of body styles., Economic, and practical All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LE1DU112751
Stock: DU112751
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- $7,995Great Deal | $2,091 below market
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT Base56,248 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cousineau Carscom - Appleton / Wisconsin
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LE8DU119485
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,988Great Deal | $1,421 below market
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT Base81,952 milesDelivery available*
Leith Volkswagen of Cary - Cary / North Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LE2DU048297
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,998Great Deal | $889 below market
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT PZEV70,962 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi Brookline, A Herb Chambers Company - Brookline / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Hyundai Elantra GT includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE There are many benefits that come with a Herb Chambers Audi Brookline purchase. Our SMART Pricing lets you enjoy a relaxed pre-owned car-buying experience. We offer our very best price up front, so you'll never have to haggle with us for a lower price! We also offer a generous return policy, which gives you five days to return your recently purchased pre-owed vehicle for 100% of your money back and 30 days to return your car in exchange for another vehicle on our lot. No questions asked! OPTION PACKAGES TECH PKG navigation system w/7' screen, rearview camera, auto headlights, dual auto temp control, proximity key entry w/push button start, AUTO-DIMMING REARVIEW MIRROR W/HOMELINK. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Heated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System. Hyundai Elantra GT with ATLANTIC BLUE exterior and BEIGE interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 145 HP at 6500 RPM*. AutoCheck One Owner CARFAX 1-Owner VEHICLE REVIEWS CarAndDriver.com's review says 'It's a much more contemporary five-door hatchback that delivers a little more driving enjoyment than the other members of this popular compact family.'. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LE6DU068567
Stock: 210014A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- New Listing$10,300Great Deal | $1,830 below market
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT Base71,577 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bachman Subaru - Louisville / Kentucky
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT, FWD... This Elantra is a Local 1-Owner New Car Trade-in with a Clean CARFAX that has been kept well maintained. It comes equipped with Heated Front Bucket Seats, Power Glass Panoramic Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Front Fog Lights, Heated and Powered Door Mirrors, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, and more. This vehicle comes with a 30-Day Bachman Limited Powertrain Warranty. It has been inspected, serviced, and detailed here at our dealership by trained technicians and is now ready for a new owner. Visit Bachman Subaru at 9800 Bluegrass Parkway, Louisville, KY 40299 today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LE9DU020884
Stock: 202809A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $10,995Great Deal | $701 below market
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT PZEV44,231 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hyundai Escondido - Escondido / California
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 10-Way Power Driver's Seat, 17 x 7.0J Alloy Wheels, 60/40 Split Fold-Down Rear Seatback, ABS w/Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Active ECO System, Advanced Front Airbags, Aluminum Pedals, Blue Link Telematics System, Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System, Bodycolor Door Handles & Mirrors, Chrome Grille, Cruise Control, Daytime Running Lights, Driver Selectable Steering Mode, Drivers Seat Height Adjustment, Driver-Side Auto Up Window, Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors w/Extensions, Electronic Stability Control, Front & Rear Map Pockets, Front Fog Lights, Front Variable Intermittent Wipers, Illuminated Ignition, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob, Leatherette Door Trim Inserts, Luggage Net Hooks & Outlet, Manual Air Conditioning w/Cooled Glove Box, One-Touch Triple Turn Signal, Option Group 02 w/6-Speed Automatic, Outside Temperature Display, Power Glass Panoramic Sunroof, Power Windows w/Driver's Auto-Down, Rear Hidden Cargo-Area Storage Compartment, Rear Window Wiper, Rear-Seat Center Armrest w/Cupholders, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Side Mirrors w/Integrated Turn Signals, Solar Glass, Spoiler, Sport-Tuned Suspension, Steering-Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Style Package, Sunglass Holder & Map Lights, Telescopic Steering Wheel, Tilt Steering Wheel, Traction Control System, Trip Computer, Vehicle Stability Management, Windshield Shade Band.27/37 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LE3DU112380
Stock: 401670
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $7,998Good Deal | $1,247 below market
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT Base118,700 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Chevrolet West Colonial - Orlando / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Style Pkg Tech Pkg Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Mudguards Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cargo Net Rear Bumper Applique Rear Spoiler First Aid Kit Black; Seat Trim Shimmering Silver This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT we recently got in. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The 2013 Hyundai offers compelling fuel-efficiency along with great value. You will no longer feel the need to repeatedly fill up this Hyundai Elantra GT 's gas tank, in part because of it's superb EPA rating. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LE9DU091938
Stock: DU091938
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $8,899Good Deal | $1,018 below market
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT Base71,239 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Chrysler Jeep Broadway - Littleton / Colorado
Touch & Go Pkg Mudguards Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cargo Net Rear Bumper Applique Rear Spoiler First Aid Kit Black; Seat Trim Titanium Gray Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT? This is it. This 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. The Hyundai Elantra GT speaks volumes about it's driver, uncompromising individuality, passion for driving, and standards far above the ordinary. It's exceptional fuel-efficiency is a clear sign that not all vehicles are created with the same standards. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this Hyundai Elantra GT makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. Stupendously fast, yet subtle at the same time, this Hyundai Elantra GT sets the bar high. A true automotive masterpiece, this Hyundai can function on track-day or work-day, and will always get you to your destination very quick. One look at the paint on this car and you'll swear even birds honor a no-fly zone around it. This extraordinary find is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for someone who understands automotive magic. More information about the 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT: The Elantra GT appeals to those who want a hatchback that's slightly larger and more substantial than subcompact models (like Hyundai's Accent) that's more premium-feeling, yet still budget-minded. The new GT also carves out a sportier driving experience compared to the sedan, and it competes with the Ford Focus, Mazda3, Toyota Matrix and Volkswagen Golf, among others. According to Hyundai it has more passenger and cargo space than any of those models. It's also the first Elantra model with a driver knee airbag. Hyundai also boasts that the Elantra GT is the lightest 5-door hatchback in the compact segment--and that contributes to its nimble driving feel and good gas mileage. Compared to the Elantra sedan, the Elantra GT has a firmer sport-tuned suspension and it's the first vehicle in this segment to add a feature like the Driver Selectable Steering Mode. This model sets itself apart with well-equipped and available in a variety of body styles., Economic, and practical All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LEXDU123523
Stock: DU123523
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $9,950Fair Deal | $887 below market
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT Base91,007 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Jim Hardman Buick GMC - Gainesville / Georgia
Due to our amazing pricing, please call before coming down to ensure the vehicle is still available! **NAVIGATION**, **HEATED SEATS**, **BLUETOOTH**, **BACK UP CAMERA**, **ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST**, 4D Hatchback, 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual CVVT, 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Shimmering Silver Metallic, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat, 17' x 7.0J Alloy Wheels, 60/40 Split Fold-Down Rear Seatback, ABS w/Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Active ECO System, Advanced Front Airbags, Aluminum Pedals, Automatic Headlamps, Blue Link Telematics System, Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System, Bodycolor Door Handles & Mirrors, Chrome Grille, Cruise Control, Daytime Running Lights, Driver Selectable Steering Mode, Drivers Seat Height Adjustment, Driver-Side Auto Up Window, Dual Automatic Temperature Control, Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors w/Extensions, Electronic Stability Control, Front & Rear Map Pockets, Front Fog Lights, Front Variable Intermittent Wipers, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated Ignition, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob, Leatherette Door Trim Inserts, Luggage Net Hooks & Outlet, Manual Air Conditioning w/Cooled Glove Box, One-Touch Triple Turn Signal, Option Group 03 w/6-Speed Automatic, Outside Temperature Display, Power Glass Panoramic Sunroof, Power Windows w/Driver's Auto-Down, Proximity Key Entry w/Electronic Push Button Start, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 w/Navigation System, Radio: Autonet AM/FM/CD/MP3 w/XM Satellite, Rear Hidden Cargo-Area Storage Compartment, Rear Window Wiper, Rear-Seat Center Armrest w/Cupholders, Rear-View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Side Mirrors w/Integrated Turn Signals, Solar Glass, Spoiler, Sport-Tuned Suspension, Steering-Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Style Package, Sunglass Holder & Map Lights, Technology Package, Telescopic Steering Wheel, Tilt Steering Wheel, Traction Control System, Trip Computer, Vehicle Stability Management, Windshield Shade Band. 27/37 City/Highway MPGGeorgia's oldest Buick GMC dealer for over 35 years!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LE0DU054177
Stock: 41748A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $5,993Good Deal
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT Base149,247 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Red McCombs Hyundai Northwest - San Antonio / Texas
Auto fans love the braking assist, a power outlet, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, digital display, and airbag deactivation of this 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT Base. This one's available at the low price of $5,993. With a crash test rating of 5 out of 5 stars, everyone can feel secure. With a ravishing red exterior and a beige interior, this vehicle is a top pick. View this beauty and our entire inventory today! Call for more details. Contact Information: Red McCombs Hyundai Northwest, 13663 West Ih-10, San Antonio, TX, 78249, Phone: 2102432515, E-mail: volguin@redmac.net.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LE0DU101417
Stock: 700505A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$8,999Fair Deal
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT Base79,992 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Brown's Manassas Hyundai - Manassas / Virginia
One Owner!! Nicely equipped Elantra GT with Push Button Start, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, and much more!! Don't miss out on this Elantra, stop in today for a test drive!! We deliver!! Browse our website at www.manassashyundai.com, select your new or pre-owned vehicle and contact us virtually via FaceTime, Skype, screen share, telephone, or text. We'll bring the test drive to you and completely sanitize the vehicle. If you have a trade, we also conduct accurate remote valuation. When you're satisfied with your selection, complete our online finance application and a member of our team will contact you to schedule delivery of your new vehicle on a day and time that's most convenient for you. Finally, we will deliver your new vehicle and any remaining paperwork directly to your home so that you won't have to set foot into the dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LE2DU147752
Stock: A20474
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $7,995Good Deal | $387 below market
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT PZEV88,652 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***LEATHER INTERIOR, PANORAMIC ROOF....................................2013 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GT HATCHBACK, SHIMMERING SILVER WITH A BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, TIPTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, DRIVERS POWER SEAT WITH LUMBAR SUPPORT, AM/FM CD PLAYER, ALLOY WHEELS, PLEASE CALL US AT 703 822 7998 TO SCHEDULE AN APPT TO VIEW***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT PZEV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LE9DU151409
Stock: MAX18814
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $14,998
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT Base17,096 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Memphis - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Memphis / Tennessee
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TN, and excludes the cost of optional equipment selected by the purchaser, State and local taxes, tags, registration and title fees. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LE5DU047757
Stock: 16667684
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,495Good Deal | $790 below market
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT undefined104,964 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Best Buy Car Sales - North Syracuse / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LE7DU033844
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$10,350Fair Deal
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT Base55,490 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Simpson Chevrolet of Garden Grove - Garden Grove / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. One Owner, Buy with confidence with our available Simpson Total Protection Package!, Fresh Oil Change, Please call for more details., 60/40 Split Fold-Down Rear Seatback, ABS brakes, ABS w/Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Active ECO System, Advanced Front Airbags, Blue Link Telematics System, Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System, Bodycolor Door Handles & Mirrors, Chrome Grille, Cloth Door Trim Inserts, Cruise Control, Daytime Running Lights, Driver Selectable Steering Mode, Drivers Seat Height Adjustment, Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors w/Extensions, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front & Rear Map Pockets, Front Fog Lights, Front Variable Intermittent Wipers, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Illuminated Ignition, Low tire pressure warning, Luggage Net Hooks & Outlet, Manual Air Conditioning w/Cooled Glove Box, One-Touch Triple Turn Signal, Option Group 01 w/6-Speed Automatic, Outside Temperature Display, Power Windows w/Driver's Auto-Down, Radio: Autonet AM/FM/CD/MP3 w/XM Satellite, Rear Window Wiper, Rear-Seat Center Armrest w/Cupholders, Remote keyless entry, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Solar Glass, Spoiler, Steering-Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Sunglass Holder & Map Lights, Telescopic Steering Wheel, Tilt Steering Wheel, Traction control, Traction Control System, Trip Computer, Vehicle Stability Management, Windshield Shade Band. Odometer is 9362 miles below market average! 27/37 City/Highway MPG At Simpson Automotive, we're big enough to deal and small enough to care. Fully reconditioned, expertly inspected and ready for delivery. Simpson continues it's 60+ year tradition of quality with this vehicle. All Roads Lead to Simpson.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LE5DU066552
Stock: 299381A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- $8,395Fair Deal | $718 below market
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT Base75,880 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Ful-Line Auto - South Windsor / Connecticut
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LE4DU082984
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$13,599
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT undefined29,292 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Palmdale - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Palmdale / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LE9DU120743
Stock: 18674548
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,969
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT PZEV71,303 milesDelivery available*
Gerald Jones Mazda - Martinez / Georgia
* LEATHER* USB/HANDSFREE/SYNC/UCONNECT/BLUETOOTH* SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE* Active ECO System* Option Group 02 w/6-Speed Automatic* Option Group 03 w/6-Speed Automatic* Style Package* Technology Package
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LE6DU126970
Stock: 350381A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020