Style Pkg Tech Pkg Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Mudguards Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Bumper Applique Rear Spoiler Beige; Seat Trim Black Noir Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT is offered by AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Katy. This Hyundai includes: BLACK NOIR PEARL BEIGE, CLOTH SEAT TRIM Cloth Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Why spend more money than you have to? This Hyundai Elantra GT will help you keep the extra money you'd normally spend on gas. More information about the 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT: The Elantra GT appeals to those who want a hatchback that's slightly larger and more substantial than subcompact models (like Hyundai's Accent) that's more premium-feeling, yet still budget-minded. The new GT also carves out a sportier driving experience compared to the sedan, and it competes with the Ford Focus, Mazda3, Toyota Matrix and Volkswagen Golf, among others. According to Hyundai it has more passenger and cargo space than any of those models. It's also the first Elantra model with a driver knee airbag. Hyundai also boasts that the Elantra GT is the lightest 5-door hatchback in the compact segment--and that contributes to its nimble driving feel and good gas mileage. Compared to the Elantra sedan, the Elantra GT has a firmer sport-tuned suspension and it's the first vehicle in this segment to add a feature like the Driver Selectable Steering Mode. Interesting features of this model are well-equipped and available in a variety of body styles., Economic, and practical All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

30 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 37 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KMHD35LE1DU112751

Stock: DU112751

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-12-2020