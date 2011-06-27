Close

AutoNation Chrysler Jeep Broadway - Littleton / Colorado

Touch & Go Pkg Mudguards Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cargo Net Rear Bumper Applique Rear Spoiler First Aid Kit Black; Seat Trim Titanium Gray Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT? This is it. This 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. The Hyundai Elantra GT speaks volumes about it's driver, uncompromising individuality, passion for driving, and standards far above the ordinary. It's exceptional fuel-efficiency is a clear sign that not all vehicles are created with the same standards. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this Hyundai Elantra GT makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. Stupendously fast, yet subtle at the same time, this Hyundai Elantra GT sets the bar high. A true automotive masterpiece, this Hyundai can function on track-day or work-day, and will always get you to your destination very quick. One look at the paint on this car and you'll swear even birds honor a no-fly zone around it. This extraordinary find is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for someone who understands automotive magic. More information about the 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT: The Elantra GT appeals to those who want a hatchback that's slightly larger and more substantial than subcompact models (like Hyundai's Accent) that's more premium-feeling, yet still budget-minded. The new GT also carves out a sportier driving experience compared to the sedan, and it competes with the Ford Focus, Mazda3, Toyota Matrix and Volkswagen Golf, among others. According to Hyundai it has more passenger and cargo space than any of those models. It's also the first Elantra model with a driver knee airbag. Hyundai also boasts that the Elantra GT is the lightest 5-door hatchback in the compact segment--and that contributes to its nimble driving feel and good gas mileage. Compared to the Elantra sedan, the Elantra GT has a firmer sport-tuned suspension and it's the first vehicle in this segment to add a feature like the Driver Selectable Steering Mode. This model sets itself apart with well-equipped and available in a variety of body styles., Economic, and practical All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

30 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 37 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KMHD35LEXDU123523

Stock: DU123523

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-08-2020