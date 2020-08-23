Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 63,124 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,995$2,011 Below Market
AutoNation Honda Tucson Auto Mall - Tucson / Arizona
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new battery! Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Deep Black Pearl Titan Black W/Clark Plaid; Cloth Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW4T7AU0FM038690
Stock: FM038690
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 42,493 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,749$3,035 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - West Palm Beach / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. FINANCING AVAILABLE!!, Se habla espan??ol!!, WE ACCEPT ALL TRADE-INS!!, BBB Accredited A+. Carbon Steel Gray Metallic 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn FWD 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L I4 TSI Turbocharged25/33 City/Highway MPGAwards:* NACTOY 2015 North American Car of the YearReviews:* Strong and fuel-efficient turbocharged engine; sporty handling; versatile and roomy hatchback design; high-quality interior. Source: Edmunds* Redesigned for 2015 welcome in the Golf GTI. Making a vehicle stronger generally means adding more weight but with the new GTI Volkswagen was able to incorporate ultra-high-strength steel which is stronger and lighter than conventional steel. The autobahn-tuned suspension separates the GTI from the rest of the pack with tighter body control; the GTI can stay more level in corners with improved grip, while still managing to provide a smooth ride. The heart of any sports car is its engine, which is why Volkswagen decided to give this one an adrenaline boost. With the most horsepower and torque of any GTI ever built for the U.S., and new performance-enhancing technologies, this hot hatch produces up to 210hp and 258 lbs/ft of torque. With the Performance Package you can get an additional 10hp along with a torque-sensing limited-slip differential and high-performance front and rear brakes with GTI embossed lettering. Inside the GTI us with loaded standard features including a touchscreen sound system, top sport heated front seats, and much more. Upgradable technology features include Volkswagen Car-Net to help you stay connected with your car even when you're apart from it. If you want concert-quality sound, just turn up the dial on the available Fender Premium Audio System. Also with the available Driver Assistance Package there is a Park Distance Control system with front and rear proximity sensors and Forward Collision Warning system. With the available Lighting Package you can get Bi-Xenon high-intensity headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights and Adaptive Front-lighting System. Source: The Manufacturer SummaryFlorida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW4T7AU9FM099536
Stock: 109079
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-02-2019
- 115,833 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$9,995$1,446 Below Market
Gunther Volkswagen Daytona - Daytona Beach / Florida
NEW ARRIVAL, Call 386-523-0530. Thank you for stopping by Gunther of Daytona Beach located at 1270 N. Tomoka Farms Rd at the AUTOMALL. We are your Florida VW Volvo Dealership specializing in new and quality used vehicles, service and parts. Our knowledgeable sales staff have been trained and certified to provide amazing customer service. Receive an additional $250 OFF our best advertised vehicle prices, please print and bring to Gunther Daytona to receive! All prices include available financing incentives and exclude tax, tag, title, registration fees, governmental fees and any warranty cost or fee applicable to the sale of a car. See dealer for full detail.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW4T7AU5FM031959
Stock: U30537
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 31,879 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,977$1,803 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Flemington - Flemington / New Jersey
Non-Smoker vehicle, WAS $18,567, EPA 34 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! Excellent Condition, LOW MILES - 31,825! Heated Seats, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Alloy Wheels, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input.WHY BUY FROM USHave you been looking for a luxury auto dealership that won't merely sell you a fine car but also cater to your needs in a personalized environment? That's exactly what you'll get when you shop at Mercedes-Benz of Flemington. We're a boutique luxury dealership, serving drivers near Clinton, Whitehouse Station, Ringoes, Frenchtown, and Stockton, and we're committed to delivering excellence and 100% customer satisfaction to everyone who steps foot on our premium facility.VEHICLE REVIEWSEdmunds.com's review says "Front seats provide ample support and comfort, even during long-distance driving stints, and not at the sacrifice of rear seat passengers.".Pricing analysis performed on 8/23/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW5T7AU6FM019517
Stock: 20159517
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 45,995 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,950$1,258 Below Market
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1016461 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift's website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW5T7AU5FM002658
Stock: c151141
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 75,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,995$1,734 Below Market
Brooklyn Auto Mall - Brooklyn / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW4T7AU4FM037963
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 49,194 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$14,603$708 Below Market
Mcdonough Nissan - Mcdonough / Georgia
Come see this 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI S. Its Manual transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine will keep you going. This Volkswagen Golf GTI has the following options: Wheels: 18" Austin Alloy, Vw Car-Net Selective Service Internet Access, VW Car-Net Emergency Sos, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual, Tires: P225/40R18 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, and Systems Monitor. See it for yourself at Mcdonough Nissan, 1775 Avalon Parkway, McDonough, GA 30253.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWYT7AU6FM051669
Stock: C5061A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 41,330 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,200
Gene Messer Volkswagen - Lubbock / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI. This 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. The Golf GTI Autobahn is well maintained and has just 41,295mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. If, upon choosing the road less traveled you find yourself lost, relax and remember this beautiful car has navigation. More information about the 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI: The GTI is often credited with having started the hot hatch movement in early 80's. The idea was to create a car that offered all of the fun of a sports car in a much more practical package. The new GTI continues this tradition, by offering customers a car that relishes being driven hard on a back road, but still has enough space to carry surprising amounts of stuff; all while being easy to park in the city and getting good gas mileage. Pricing starts at less than $25,000. Interesting features of this model are Sporty styling, brisk performance, hatchback practicality, good fuel economy for a performance car, available with either two or four doors We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW4T7AU5FM063682
Stock: FM063682
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 77,651 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,995$1,876 Below Market
Lot 99 - Milwaukie / Oregon
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW4T7AU7FM073890
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 44,530 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,588
Russell & Smith Mazda - Houston / Texas
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 16059 miles below market average!Black 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0T S 6-Speed Manual ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Top Sport Front Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Clean CARFAX.What makes Russell & Smith retail cars better than our competition? That is easy, the high reconditioning standards we have. All of our retail pre-owned vehicles go through a vigorous multi-point inspection performed by one of our certified technicians. If our vehicle does not pass our inspection, it must be brought up to our retail standards or be disposed to an auto auction. We stand behind every retail pre-owned vehicle we sell that is why every customer receives a free 3 month or 3,000 mile warranty. We know that both our competitively priced and highly reconditioned retail vehicle do not get sold, if we do not tailor the sales experience to your needs. We are dedicated to making your buying experience excellent from the time you find our vehicle on line to the time you are taking delivery of your new car.Awards: * NACTOY 2015 North American Car of the Year Reviews: * Strong and fuel-efficient turbocharged engine; sporty handling; versatile and roomy hatchback design; high-quality interior. Source: Edmunds * Redesigned for 2015 welcome in the Golf GTI. Making a vehicle stronger generally means adding more weight but with the new GTI Volkswagen was able to incorporate ultra-high-strength steel which is stronger and lighter than conventional steel. The autobahn-tuned suspension separates the GTI from the rest of the pack with tighter body control; the GTI can stay more level in corners with improved grip, while still managing to provide a smooth ride. The heart of any sports car is its engine, which is why Volkswagen decided to give this one an adrenaline boost. With the most horsepower and torque of any GTI ever built for the U.S., and new performance-enhancing technologies, this hot hatch produces up to 210hp and 258 lbs/ft of torque. With the Performance Package you can get an additional 10hp along with a torque-sensing limited-slip differential and high-performance front and rear brakes with GTI embossed lettering. Inside the GTI us with loaded standard features including a touchscreen sound system, top sport heated front seats, and much more. Upgradable technology features include Volkswagen Car-Net to help you stay connected with your car even when you're apart from it. If you want concert-quality sound, just turn up the dial on the available Fender Premium Audio System. Also with the available Driver Assistance Package there is a Park Distance Control system with front and rear proximity sensors and Forward Collision Warning system. With the available Lighting Package you can get Bi-Xenon high-intensity headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights and Adaptive Front-lighting System. Source: The Manufacturer SummaryWhen it comes to purchasing a vehicle, we know you have high standards. As a car dealer, we enjoy the challenge of exceeding those standards each and every time. Our team at Russell & Smith takes pride in providing you with exceptional service and an unmatched experience. Being a family owned and operated business, you can trust you will be treated as one of our own. We have been committed to this promise since 1917. How we can Help Online: Our web experience takes the hassle out of finding the perfect vehicle that is within your budget. We pride ourselves on being completely priced by adjusting our inventory pricing to real market conditions. When you’re ready to take a look at an option in person, we can even bring the vehicle to you for a test drive at your home or office. Simply call or submit a request online to schedule an appointment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW5T7AU8FM017378
Stock: 0M25221B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 77,332 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,999$552 Below Market
Audi North Shore - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
GREAT Condition, Inside and Out!!, Local Trade, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Top Sport Front Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX.Awards: * NACTOY 2015 North American Car of the Year 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0T SE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW5T7AU4FM060342
Stock: 42180A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,006 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,454$911 Below Market
Cardinale Way Volkswagen - Corona / California
Blue 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0T SE FWD 6-Speed Manual 2.0L I4 TSI Turbocharged CLEAN CARFAX, ** MANAGER SPECIAL **, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, BLUETOOTH, MP3 CAPABLE, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, **LEATHER**, 6-Speed Manual, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Top Sport Front Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Awards:* NACTOY 2015 North American Car of the YearExperience the CardinaleWay difference. We develop outstanding relationships were everybody wins. Prices do not include dealer installed Protection Package for $995.00. Proudly serving Inland Empire, Corona, Riverside, Ontario, San Bernardino, Chio, Chino Hills, Norco, Orange County, Yorba Linda 92882.Reviews:* Strong and fuel-efficient turbocharged engine; sporty handling; versatile and roomy hatchback design; high-quality interior. Source: Edmunds* Redesigned for 2015 welcome in the Golf GTI. Making a vehicle stronger generally means adding more weight but with the new GTI Volkswagen was able to incorporate ultra-high-strength steel which is stronger and lighter than conventional steel. The autobahn-tuned suspension separates the GTI from the rest of the pack with tighter body control; the GTI can stay more level in corners with improved grip, while still managing to provide a smooth ride. The heart of any sports car is its engine, which is why Volkswagen decided to give this one an adrenaline boost. With the most horsepower and torque of any GTI ever built for the U.S., and new performance-enhancing technologies, this hot hatch produces up to 210hp and 258 lbs/ft of torque. With the Performance Package you can get an additional 10hp along with a torque-sensing limited-slip differential and high-performance front and rear brakes with GTI embossed lettering. Inside the GTI us with loaded standard features including a touchscreen sound system, top sport heated front seats, and much more. Upgradable technology features include Volkswagen Car-Net to help you stay connected with your car even when you're apart from it. If you want concert-quality sound, just turn up the dial on the available Fender Premium Audio System. Also with the available Driver Assistance Package there is a Park Distance Control system with front and rear proximity sensors and Forward Collision Warning system. With the available Lighting Package you can get Bi-Xenon high-intensity headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights and Adaptive Front-lighting System. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW5T7AU9FM028339
Stock: V4006A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 69,655 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,999$788 Below Market
CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania
***PRICE AS NEW $29,485*** ***WARRANTY COVERAGE EXPIRED*** VEHICLE OVERVIEW Stepping up to the GTI SE trim adds a sunroof, automatic headlights and wipers, keyless ignition and entry, a rearview camera, leather upholstery and a Fender premium audio system. The range-topping GTI Autobahn trim tops off the features list with a navigation system, a 10-way power driver seat and dual-zone automatic climate control. FEATURES FWD Back-Up Camera Bluetooth Connection CD Player Climate Control Heated Rear Seats Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Leather Interior Push Button Start Sunroof/Moonroof USB
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW4T7AU1FM060262
Stock: 060262
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-13-2020
- 35,459 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,650$793 Below Market
Shift - Portland - Portland / Oregon
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1537543 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift's website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW4T7AU4FM033220
Stock: c1280272
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 50,193 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,598$723 Below Market
Audi Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Deep Black Pearl Titan Black; Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW4T7AU4FM101743
Stock: FM101743
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 14,758 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,380
Audi Creve Couer - Creve Coeur / Missouri
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic *LED Headlights, *Navigation, *Sunroof, *Leather Interior, *Heated Seats, *Back-Up Camera, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Top Sport Front Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 5.8 Touchscreen Navigation System w/CD, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window wiper, Remote CD player, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Odometer is 28639 miles below market average!Call and schedule your test drive today 314-301-1712. We are located just East of 270 on 11830 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur Mo 63141.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW4T7AU0FM005219
Stock: FM005219
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 21,103 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,995$382 Below Market
Marin Acura - Corte Madera / California
: Local Car, well maintained. PRICE DROP FROM $22,991, FUEL EFFICIENT 34 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner, Spotless, LOW MILES - 21,103! Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Turbo Charged Engine SEE MORE! AFFORDABLE: Was $22,991. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. Volkswagen SE with Carbon Steel Gray Metallic exterior and Titan Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 210 HP at 4500 RPM*. Priced for immediate sell VEHICLE REVIEWS: Edmunds.com's review says "Front seats provide ample support and comfort, even during long-distance driving stints, and not at the sacrifice of rear seat passengers.". EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILY: Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Great Gas Mileage: 34 MPG Hwy. *Based on current year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your actual mileage will vary, depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions, battery pack age/condition (hybrid models only) and other factors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW5T7AU9FM002131
Stock: 20527
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 92,872 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,111$330 Below Market
Caspian Auto Sales - Stafford / Virginia
Recent Arrival! 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0T SE Black Golf GTI 2.0T SE, 4D Hatchback, 2.0L I4 TSI Turbocharged, 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic, FWD, Black. To Protect Your Safety, we are currently offering Home Services: Virtual Tour of Vehicle: We will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk around of any vehicle we have in stock. Local Home Delivery: If you buy a vehicle, over the phone, email, text. (E-Contract) We will deliver the vehicle to your home or a place of your choosing. Awards: * NACTOY 2015 North American Car of the Year Don't miss your chance to SAVE HUGE $$$ at Caspian Auto Motors of VA EASY FINANCING PROGRAMS. Good, Bad, No Credit and 2nd Chance are approved.Just give us a call or fill out loan application We will call you less than 45 mins with the approval. 6 Months Nationwide Power train Warranty is included With the Full Price of the Vehicle..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW4T7AU7FM007677
Stock: 007677
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Volkswagen Golf GTI searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Golf GTI
- 5(67%)
- 4(15%)
- 3(3%)
- 2(9%)
- 1(6%)
Related Volkswagen Golf GTI info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Honda Civic 2013
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2016
- Used Kia Sorento 2016
- Used Toyota Corolla 2010
- Used Audi Q5 2018
- Used Chevrolet Colorado 2018
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2018
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2017
- Used Toyota Corolla 2014
- Used Lexus ES 350 2017
- Used Honda Civic 2015
- Used BMW M4 2018
- Used Honda HR-V 2016
- Used Porsche Cayenne 2017
- Used Acura MDX 2017
- Used Honda Civic 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Forester
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class
- Used Mazda CX-9
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata
- Used Nissan GT-R
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
- Used Nissan Altima
- Used Cadillac CTS
- Used BMW M3
- Used Lexus IS 350
- Used Lexus ES 350
- Used Chevrolet Traverse
- Used Ford Focus ST
Shop used models by city
- Used Volkswagen Routan Gilbert AZ
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI Reno NV
- Used Volkswagen Eos Kansas City KS
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Mcallen TX
- Used Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Grand Rapids MI
- Used Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen San Diego CA
- Used Volkswagen Jetta GLI New Haven CT
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid Santa Ana CA
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Tacoma WA
- Used Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen Irvine CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2015 Beaumont TX
- Used Volkswagen CC 2011 Atlanta GA
- Used Volkswagen Passat 2013 Tacoma WA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2021 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2020 Kia Stinger
- 2020 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2021 Tesla Model Y News
- 2020 Jeep Renegade
- 2020 Chevrolet Impala
- 2020 Sentra
- 2021 Toyota C-HR News
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Kia K5 2021
- Volvo XC60 2020
- 2020 Nissan Maxima
- Hyundai Kona 2020
- Ram 2500 2020
- 2020 NSX
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class 2020
- 2019 Lamborghini Urus
- 2020 Q5