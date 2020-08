Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI for Sale Near Me

Florida Fine Cars - West Palm Beach / Florida

Carbon Steel Gray Metallic 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn FWD 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L I4 TSI Turbocharged25/33 City/Highway MPGAwards:* NACTOY 2015 North American Car of the YearReviews:* Strong and fuel-efficient turbocharged engine; sporty handling; versatile and roomy hatchback design; high-quality interior. Source: Edmunds* Redesigned for 2015 welcome in the Golf GTI. Making a vehicle stronger generally means adding more weight but with the new GTI Volkswagen was able to incorporate ultra-high-strength steel which is stronger and lighter than conventional steel. The autobahn-tuned suspension separates the GTI from the rest of the pack with tighter body control; the GTI can stay more level in corners with improved grip, while still managing to provide a smooth ride. The heart of any sports car is its engine, which is why Volkswagen decided to give this one an adrenaline boost. With the most horsepower and torque of any GTI ever built for the U.S., and new performance-enhancing technologies, this hot hatch produces up to 210hp and 258 lbs/ft of torque. With the Performance Package you can get an additional 10hp along with a torque-sensing limited-slip differential and high-performance front and rear brakes with GTI embossed lettering. Inside the GTI us with loaded standard features including a touchscreen sound system, top sport heated front seats, and much more. Upgradable technology features include Volkswagen Car-Net to help you stay connected with your car even when you're apart from it. If you want concert-quality sound, just turn up the dial on the available Fender Premium Audio System. Also with the available Driver Assistance Package there is a Park Distance Control system with front and rear proximity sensors and Forward Collision Warning system. With the available Lighting Package you can get Bi-Xenon high-intensity headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights and Adaptive Front-lighting System. Source: The Manufacturer Summary

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 33 Highway)

