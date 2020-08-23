Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI for Sale Near Me

Russell & Smith Mazda - Houston / Texas

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 16059 miles below market average!Black 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0T S 6-Speed Manual ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Top Sport Front Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Clean CARFAX.What makes Russell & Smith retail cars better than our competition? That is easy, the high reconditioning standards we have. All of our retail pre-owned vehicles go through a vigorous multi-point inspection performed by one of our certified technicians. If our vehicle does not pass our inspection, it must be brought up to our retail standards or be disposed to an auto auction. We stand behind every retail pre-owned vehicle we sell that is why every customer receives a free 3 month or 3,000 mile warranty. We know that both our competitively priced and highly reconditioned retail vehicle do not get sold, if we do not tailor the sales experience to your needs. We are dedicated to making your buying experience excellent from the time you find our vehicle on line to the time you are taking delivery of your new car.Awards: * NACTOY 2015 North American Car of the Year Reviews: * Strong and fuel-efficient turbocharged engine; sporty handling; versatile and roomy hatchback design; high-quality interior. Source: Edmunds * Redesigned for 2015 welcome in the Golf GTI. Making a vehicle stronger generally means adding more weight but with the new GTI Volkswagen was able to incorporate ultra-high-strength steel which is stronger and lighter than conventional steel. The autobahn-tuned suspension separates the GTI from the rest of the pack with tighter body control; the GTI can stay more level in corners with improved grip, while still managing to provide a smooth ride. The heart of any sports car is its engine, which is why Volkswagen decided to give this one an adrenaline boost. With the most horsepower and torque of any GTI ever built for the U.S., and new performance-enhancing technologies, this hot hatch produces up to 210hp and 258 lbs/ft of torque. With the Performance Package you can get an additional 10hp along with a torque-sensing limited-slip differential and high-performance front and rear brakes with GTI embossed lettering. Inside the GTI us with loaded standard features including a touchscreen sound system, top sport heated front seats, and much more. Upgradable technology features include Volkswagen Car-Net to help you stay connected with your car even when you're apart from it. If you want concert-quality sound, just turn up the dial on the available Fender Premium Audio System. Also with the available Driver Assistance Package there is a Park Distance Control system with front and rear proximity sensors and Forward Collision Warning system. With the available Lighting Package you can get Bi-Xenon high-intensity headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights and Adaptive Front-lighting System. Source: The Manufacturer SummaryWhen it comes to purchasing a vehicle, we know you have high standards. As a car dealer, we enjoy the challenge of exceeding those standards each and every time. Our team at Russell & Smith takes pride in providing you with exceptional service and an unmatched experience. Being a family owned and operated business, you can trust you will be treated as one of our own. We have been committed to this promise since 1917. How we can Help Online: Our web experience takes the hassle out of finding the perfect vehicle that is within your budget. We pride ourselves on being completely priced by adjusting our inventory pricing to real market conditions. When you’re ready to take a look at an option in person, we can even bring the vehicle to you for a test drive at your home or office. Simply call or submit a request online to schedule an appointment.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3VW5T7AU8FM017378

Stock: 0M25221B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-14-2020