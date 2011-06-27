Used 2014 Toyota Corolla Consumer Reviews

Reliability and great looks. caracal2 , 11/20/2013 171809 of 171819 people found this review helpful I'm the last person one would expect to be seen in a Corolla, but I still got one! I shopped around and compare the Civic, the Mazda 2, 3, the Focus, the Elantra GT and the Accent. My previous two cars were fast turbo cars with plenty of power and handling. The Mazda 3 is definitely faster than the Corolla, and handles better. So why did I pick the Corolla instead of the Mazda? It felt like the most luxurious car of the bunch, with a decent ride, at a price others couldn't beat. I have everything I always wanted in one package with the "S", no need for additional 1200 Moonroof and other expensive options. The Mazda comes close, but it was more expensive. Report Abuse

55,500 Miles - Still Excellent tfc4 , 01/03/2014 LE Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 48 of 48 people found this review helpful I had a 2006 Camry SE V6 for eight years. I call my 2014 Corolla LE Premium my "mini-Camry". It's very spacious, has very comfortable seats, excellent handling (firm, but easily controlled) with high end Michelin Primacy 60K tires, very quiet overall (no wind noise), delivers 38 mpg on the high and 34 mpg in town, has excellent visibility, fit and finish. I love the instant/trip average mpg bar chart on the Infotainment Center. Bought it without the normally included moon roof and Entune radio ($2400 extra). Has surprisingly good acceleration; no problem passing anything on the road. Rear view camera is a terrific - should be on every car. After 32,000 miles, still an outstanding car. No unscheduled maintenance. Mileage still in the 35-40mpg range. All is good. All the comments above still apply except I did have to have the HVAC blower replaced. Other then that, no unscheduled maintenance. Mileage still holding in the 36-39 mpg range. Now @ 6 years old and 5,500 miles. No unscheduled maintenance the past 12 months. Just new wipers, air and cabin filters. Did have to buy a new set of Michelins - same as OEM tires that gave great, quiet service. Have never had an alignment done to it in 6 years. Still runs and drives like new with great mileage (35-38 mpg). Just sold it. Acquired a 2019 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD that I will be submitting a review on in the upcoming months. Now at 52,000 miles. No unscheduled maintenance. Still no alignment. Tires wearing perfectly. Mileage still ranges from 35 to 38 mpg. Runs and drives like it was new. All systems working. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

First Toyota Robert T. Paige , 02/23/2015 LE Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 36 of 36 people found this review helpful This is my first Toyota. The decision was based on a rental car - we liked it so well that we bought the Corolla instead of the Ford Fusion we had been considering. The interior seems much more of an upgrade from the previously owned Mercury Sable, also more room , especially legroom. Wife and daughter rate the cloth seating much more comfortable than the leather in the Sable. The instrument panel is the thing which I look at most of the time (LOL)and that is one of the features I like best. In town gas mileage has been consistent at 30-to-31 miles per gallon and on a trip Texas-to California, cruising 65 MPH from 39-to-41 MPG. Styling sort of grows on you.

Big Step Forward & Worth The Wait billbo4 , 09/12/2014 LE Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful As a long time Toyota fan, I was delighted that the Corolla was seriously upgraded for 2014. I have always been impressed with the Corolla's build quality and reliability but it was in danger of being left behind in the compact car segment due to a lack of style and current technology. After trading in my 2010 S model for a new LE Plus, I could not be happier. The styling, ride, technology and interior room are greatly improved. Granted this is no sports car, but this has the quietest ride in the compact class and is as smooth as glass on the interstate at 80 mph. The CVT shifts smoothly and fuel economy is noticeably better. All of this at a better price than either Honda Civic or Mazda 3. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value