More about the 2018 Ford Focus

The front-drive Focus is a stalwart of Ford's product portfolio and it's built to hold down the company's position in what may be the most value-conscious segment of the market: compact sedans and hatchbacks. We expect 2018 to be the last year of this generation Focus and a replacement to appear very soon. As such, changes are minimal for the 2018 Focus, consisting largely of different paint availability and minor option reshuffling. Leaving the performance-oriented ST and even higher-performance RS models aside for now, the regular, gasoline-powered Focus is offered in four trim levels as either a hatchback or four-door sedan. There's a hatchback all-electric Focus, too. The base S is offered only as a sedan and only with Ford's straightforward 160-horsepower, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. The SE, SEL and Titanium trim models all come as either a sedan or hatchback with the 2.0-liter engine. But the SE sedan is also offered with Ford's 1.0-liter, turbocharged, three-cylinder EcoBoost powerplant that is rated at 123 hp. The 2.0-liter is backed by either a five-speed manual or six-speed automated manual transmission, while the EcoBoost 1.0-liter comes with a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic. The electric Focus uses a 143-hp electric motor. The Focus has been part of the North American Ford line since 2000 and this third-generation model went on sale back in 2011. Newer competitors have advantages over this aging model, and we expect the next generation to arrive this year or next. Considering all the choices available in the compact class, making sense of it all can be daunting. That's why Edmunds is here to help with researching your purchase and getting a great deal from a great dealer.

Used 2018 Ford Focus Overview

The Used 2018 Ford Focus is offered in the following submodels: Focus Hatchback, Focus Sedan, Focus Electric. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6M), Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM), Electric 4dr Hatchback (electric DD), Titanium 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM), SEL 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM), SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM), S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), and SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM).

What do people think of the 2018 Ford Focus ?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2018 Ford Focus and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2018 Focus 3.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2018 Focus.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2018 Ford Focus and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2018 Focus featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2018 Ford Focus ?

2018 Ford Focus S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)

The 2018 Ford Focus S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $18,825 . The average price paid for a new 2018 Ford Focus S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) is trending $3,976 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,976 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $14,849 .

The average savings for the 2018 Ford Focus S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) is 21.1 % below the MSRP.

We are showing 1 2018 Ford Focus S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2018 Ford Focuses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Ford Focus for sale near. There are currently 75 new 2018 Focuses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,184 and mileage as low as 2199 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2018 Ford Focus.

Can't find a new 2018 Ford Focuss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Ford Focus for sale - 5 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $16,330 .

Find a new Ford for sale - 6 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $20,681 .

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Ford Focus?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials

