  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Focus

Used 2018 Ford Focus

Ford Focus SE Sedan Exterior
6.7/10 Expert Rating
Ford Focus SE Sedan Exterior
Ford Focus SE Sedan Exterior
Ford Focus SE Sedan Exterior
Ford Focus SE Sedan Rear Badge
+50
(31)

Used 2018 Ford Focus

MSRP$17,950
Edmunds suggests you pay$15,854
Dealer PriceGet price
Build and Price
1 for sale near you

Which Focus does Edmunds recommend?

The SEL hatchback with the 2.0-liter engine hits the sweet spot when it comes to features, drivetrain and functionality. The Sync 3 infotainment system alone is almost worth the upgrade, bringing Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration so you can skip the optional navigation upgrade. You'll appreciate the hatchback's dual-zone climate control, rear parking sensors and large cargo area. The 1.0-liter engine isn't available in this trim, but that's OK because its fuel economy benefits don't outweigh its lackluster power.

Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Rides comfortably over bumps
  • Sporty steering and handling around turns
  • Interior stays quiet at highway speeds
  • Lots of upscale and high-tech options

Overall rating

6.7 / 10

The 2018 Ford Focus is a well-rounded and competent small car. It's available in a variety of flavors, including a no-frills commuter machine, a high-performance hatchback and, yes, even as an EV.

The core appeal of the 2018 Ford Focus, however, remains its comfortable ride along with enjoyable handling and a quiet interior. We also like the the available Sync 3 infotainment system. It's fast and powerful and supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ensuring your commute won't lack entertainment.

On the downside, the Focus' rear seating is tighter than its competitors', and the available 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine's power can seem inadequate when you're accelerating to highway speeds or passing. Certain rivals best the 2018 Focus in these areas, but we think it's worth a look if you're shopping for a small sedan or hatchback.

Ford Focus models

The 2018 Ford Focus is a front-wheel-drive compact economy car that is available as a sedan or hatchback. It comes in a variety of styles and trim levels. The core starts with the bare-bones S, which is followed by the budget-conscious SE, the well-equipped SEL and the top-of-the-line Titanium. Adjacent to these trims is an electric variant that is called, simply, Electric. The performance-oriented ST and high-performance RS, which have more powerful engines and aggressive suspension tuning, are reviewed separately.

The base S trim is available only as a sedan and employs a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (160 horsepower, 146 pound-feet of torque). A five-speed manual transmission is standard, and a six-speed automatic is optional.

It comes with 15-inch steel wheels, keyless entry, air-conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split folding rear seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a rearview camera, a 4.2-inch central display, power front windows (manual rear windows), power locks and mirrors, Ford's MyKey (limits speed, audio volume, etc., for young drivers), voice controls, Bluetooth, a four-speaker sound system and USB port.

One step up is the SE, which is available as a hatchback or sedan. The hatchback comes with the 2.0-liter engine and six-speed automatic, while the sedan uses a turbocharged 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine (123 hp, 125 lb-ft of torque) and a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic.

Standard SE equipment includes 16-inch alloy wheels, cruise control, power rear windows, a trip computer, a front center armrest, rear air vents and a six-speaker sound system. Available options include a Cold Weather package (adds heated mirrors and heated front seats and steering wheel). SE trims equipped with the 1.0-liter engine have access to an Appearance package that adds different 16-inch wheels, daytime running lights, foglights and black exterior detail elements. A 17-inch wheel upgrade is also available with this package.

The SEL trim is available as a sedan or hatchback. Standard equipment includes 17-inch wheels, daytime running lights, foglights, a sunroof, ambient interior lighting, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear proximity sensors, an 8-inch entertainment screen with Sync 3 (includes Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support), two USB charging ports and a 10-speaker Sony stereo system. Options include the aforementioned Cold Weather package and navigation with satellite radio.

The Focus Titanium has the highest level of standard equipment. Its exterior wears a different style of 17-inch wheel and chrome exterior trim. The interior gets leather-trimmed seats, four-way adjustable headrests, eight-way power-adjustable driver seat, a leather-wrapped shift knob, rear center armrest, seatback map pockets and remote start. While the Cold Weather package is standard, an optional Titanium Technology package adds automatic high beams, blind-spot monitoring with cross-traffic alert, and lane departure warning.

As you might guess, the hatchback-only Focus Electric is powered by an electric motor (143 hp, 184 lb-ft of torque) that runs through a single-speed automatic transmission. EPA-estimated range is 115 miles. It's equipped similarly to the Titanium trim but boasts xenon headlights and restyled taillights. Leather-trimmed seats are optional.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2016 Ford Focus SE (turbo 1.0L inline-3 | 6-speed dual-clutch automatic | FWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Focus has received only minor revisions. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Focus.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall6.7 / 10
Driving7.0
Comfort7.5
Interior6.5
Utility6.5

Driving

7.0
The 1.0-liter Focus is rated at a humble 123 hp and 125 lb-ft of torque, and real-world output feels even weaker. Flooring the accelerator is often required to keep up with traffic. The transmission is generally well-behaved. Handling is very good for the class.

Acceleration

5.0
Turbocharger adds a little moxie at lower engine speeds — emphasis on "little." It lacks the easy thrust of most modern turbos, despite healthy torque rating, and has to work hard to keep up. Zero to 60 mph took a leisurely 10.6 seconds in our tests.

Braking

7.5
The pedal feel is intuitive in everyday usage, and the Focus brakes easily and reassuringly. In a simulated-panic stop from 60 mph, this example covered 120 feet, an average performance given its economy-biased tires.

Steering

7.5
The Focus has light and rather numb steering (good for parking), but it's also responsive and confidence-inspiring by class standards. The car feels eager, not reluctant, to change direction, and the steering is a big part of that.

Handling

8.0
Body roll is notable but expected. What's not expected is the verve of this car on a winding road. Ford has tuned the suspension masterfully, imbuing even this economy-minded model with a playful, light-on-its-feet character.

Drivability

6.0
Recent revisions to the dual-clutch automatic transmission make it feel mostly normal, but the gas pedal is clearly tuned for eking out every last drop of gas. If you want to make meaningful progress, mashing it is your only option.

Comfort

7.5
The Focus sedan's compliant ride and quiet cabin make it a segment favorite for relaxed cruising. The hard door armrests (with perfunctory fabric trim) detract from the experience, but this is still one of the most comfortable cars in its price range — for front passengers, at least.

Seat comfort

6.5
The front seats are rather nondescript but prove supportive in regular use, even on longer trips. The thinly padded armrests are disappointing. The rear seats themselves are pleasant enough, but there's a shortage of rear legroom.

Ride comfort

8.5
Despite the Focus' advanced age, its suspension is quite possibly the segment's best at absorbing imperfections. The car rarely feels unsettled. It's as if you're gliding over the road, except there's a consistent sense of control.

Noise & vibration

8.0
The Focus is a class leader in noise insulation. Many economy cars let in ample wind and road noise, but the Focus largely keeps it at bay. This test car did not have the engine-drone issue we noted in the manual-transmission model.

Interior

6.5
The stylized dashboard puts most controls close by, but the tiny central display screen is about the same size as the trip computer. Buttons can be hard to differentiate at a glance, while the snug back seat is bested by those of most rivals. Unlike the chassis, the cabin is showing its age.

Ease of use

6.5
Most controls fall readily to hand. We like the air flow interface's human pictogram, but many buttons look the same. The central display screen is exceptionally small, though still legible. It's functional but a bit behind the times.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
The doors are tall but compact, easing access in tight spots. The front seats are mounted pleasantly high for graceful entrances. If taller folks are sitting up front, rear entry/exit can be challenging due to encroaching front seatbacks.

Roominess

6.0
The front row has enough space for larger occupants but adjusts well to a wide range of physiques. Rear legroom is unusually sparse for this class; most rivals offer noticeably more. Rear headroom may also be tight for tall passengers.

Visibility

7.5
The thin front roof pillars afford an expansive view through turns. The view over the hood is likewise generous. The standard rearview camera compensates for the Focus sedan's high rump, taking the guesswork out of parking.

Utility

6.5
Trunk capacity is slightly above average at 13.2 cubic feet. The rear seatbacks fold flat, but the pass-through could be more generous. Interior storage is so-so; you'll find a place to stash your phone, but Ford doesn't make it easy.
Save as much as $3,976 with Edmunds

Used 2018 Ford Focus pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all Focus lease offers
2018 Ford Focus price drops
Shop used 2018 from $10,184

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Ford Focus.

5 star reviews: 45%
4 star reviews: 26%
3 star reviews: 10%
2 star reviews: 3%
1 star reviews: 16%
Average user rating: 3.8 stars based on 31 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • value
  • comfort
  • appearance
  • fuel efficiency
  • handling & steering
  • infotainment system
  • sound system
  • climate control
  • technology
  • ride quality
  • driving experience
  • off-roading
  • safety
  • lights
  • transmission
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • seats
  • spaciousness
  • maintenance & parts
  • dashboard
  • visibility
  • doors
  • oil
  • warranty
  • towing
  • acceleration
  • interior
  • wheels & tires
  • engine
  • road noise
  • steering wheel

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Still a great car!
Art La Cues,
SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM)

Having bought the car in March of 2018 and driven 15,000 miles , both highway and in town, we are still extremely pleased with its performance, comfort, and trouble free performance. The automatic (dct) transmission performs flawlessly. Acceleration in traffic is smooth and quick. MPG ranges from 36 to 38. We are satisfied Ford customers.

5 out of 5 stars, My Pretty Blue Car
Brook,
SE 4dr Sedan w/EcoBoost (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6M)

Just got my 2018 Ford Focus SE. Its awesome. The handling the pick up the comfort just amazing. I have own other Ford Focuses and will be staying with them. If they are well cared for they last forever. When I traded in my older focus for this one it had over 200,000 miles and was still going strong.

1 out of 5 stars, Don't Buy
Crystal H.,
SE w/EcoBoost 4dr Sedan (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6M)

The clutch assembly was recalled and fixed once then it went again after 6 months, the power train started to fail right outside of the 60,000 miles power train warranty the power train started to go before that but Ford never fixed it because it was all in my head. Then once the factory power train warranty ran out Ford service the head mechanic there told me that I should have known about the power train defects and purchased the extended power train warranty. Ford knows about the defects but won't do anything about it... Don't buy stay away like the plague and like your life depends upon it because it does.. If you smell burning rubber in your engine just remember you drove over a plastic bag and it got stuck in the muffler. It has nothing to do with a bad clutch assembly because we replaced the clutch assembly due to a recall but it has nothing to do with it being faulty. That's everything that a Ford dealership told me.. Ford cars no longer last 250,000+ miles and they don't stand behind their products anymore like they used to. Corporate greed. Don't buy anything with Ford in its name Ever.

5 out of 5 stars, Love this car for the looks and MPG.
Scott M.,
SEL 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM)

Bought this car with $5500.00 off the price before I started to deal. After test driving the SE vs. the SEL it was a no brainer to go with the SEL for the money. SEL adds fog lights, black bezel headlights, 17" rims that dress up the black color with black painted rims with just enough chrome to make them look sporty, 8" touch screen sync 3, 4 wheel disc brakes, heated cloth seats, heated steering wheel, ambient lighting that you can change the color, Sony sound system with 10 speakers including a nice size sub-woofer in the back. The sync 3 is worth the extra cost alone. Bought this car in black and had the side and back windows tinted to 18. Car is very sporty and I get compliments on it often. The ride is not harsh but stiff enough to feel stable and safe. I can stretch out my 6' 1" frame and do not feel cramped at all. The car is not a speed merchant by any stretch but when needed it gets the job done. I did not buy it for speed. The mileage I get on this car far exceeds the EPA estimates. I live in a relatively flat area and get 42 MPG at 70 MPH highway. I average 39 MPG at 30/70 city/highway use. The car rides smooth for a small car and is quiet at all speeds. This is a great value at under $18,000.00 OTD. Could not be happier.

Write a review

See all 31 reviews

Used Years for Ford Focus
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000

Features & Specs

SE 4dr Sedan features & specs
SE 4dr Sedan
1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6M
MPG 30 city / 40 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
123 hp @ 6000 rpm
Titanium 4dr Sedan features & specs
Titanium 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl 6AM
MPG 24 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automated manual
Gas
160 hp @ 6500 rpm
S 4dr Sedan features & specs
S 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl 5M
MPG 25 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 6500 rpm
SEL 4dr Sedan features & specs
SEL 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl 6AM
MPG 24 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automated manual
Gas
160 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2018 Ford Focus features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Focus models:

Rearview Camera
Shows you what's behind the car to make reversing safer and easier.
Active Park Assist
Steers the car for you when you want to parallel park. All you have to do is use the gas and brake pedals.
Blind-Spot Monitoring with Cross-Traffic Alert
Alerts you when a vehicle is in your blind spot or when a car is approaching while you're backing out of a parking spot.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover11.6%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Ford Focus for sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000

FAQ

Is the Ford Focus a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2018 Focus both on the road and at the track, giving it a 6.7 out of 10. You probably care about Ford Focus fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Focus gets an EPA-estimated 28 mpg to 34 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Focus has 13.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ford Focus. Learn more

Is the Ford Focus reliable?

To determine whether the Ford Focus is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Focus. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Focus's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2018 Ford Focus a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2018 Ford Focus is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2018 Focus and gave it a 6.7 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2018 Focus is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2018 Ford Focus?

The least-expensive 2018 Ford Focus is the 2018 Ford Focus S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $17,950.

Other versions include:

  • SE 4dr Sedan (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $19,245
  • Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) which starts at $24,270
  • S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $17,950
  • SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) which starts at $21,870
Learn more

What are the different models of Ford Focus?

If you're interested in the Ford Focus, the next question is, which Focus model is right for you? Focus variants include SE 4dr Sedan (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6M), Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM), S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), and SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM). For a full list of Focus models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2018 Ford Focus

The front-drive Focus is a stalwart of Ford's product portfolio and it's built to hold down the company's position in what may be the most value-conscious segment of the market: compact sedans and hatchbacks.

We expect 2018 to be the last year of this generation Focus and a replacement to appear very soon. As such, changes are minimal for the 2018 Focus, consisting largely of different paint availability and minor option reshuffling.

Leaving the performance-oriented ST and even higher-performance RS models aside for now, the regular, gasoline-powered Focus is offered in four trim levels as either a hatchback or four-door sedan. There's a hatchback all-electric Focus, too.

The base S is offered only as a sedan and only with Ford's straightforward 160-horsepower, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. The SE, SEL and Titanium trim models all come as either a sedan or hatchback with the 2.0-liter engine. But the SE sedan is also offered with Ford's 1.0-liter, turbocharged, three-cylinder EcoBoost powerplant that is rated at 123 hp. The 2.0-liter is backed by either a five-speed manual or six-speed automated manual transmission, while the EcoBoost 1.0-liter comes with a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic. The electric Focus uses a 143-hp electric motor.

The Focus has been part of the North American Ford line since 2000 and this third-generation model went on sale back in 2011. Newer competitors have advantages over this aging model, and we expect the next generation to arrive this year or next.

Considering all the choices available in the compact class, making sense of it all can be daunting. That's why Edmunds is here to help with researching your purchase and getting a great deal from a great dealer.

Used 2018 Ford Focus Overview

The Used 2018 Ford Focus is offered in the following submodels: Focus Hatchback, Focus Sedan, Focus Electric. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6M), Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM), Electric 4dr Hatchback (electric DD), Titanium 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM), SEL 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM), SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM), S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), and SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM).

What do people think of the 2018 Ford Focus?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2018 Ford Focus and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2018 Focus 3.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2018 Focus.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2018 Ford Focus and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2018 Focus featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2018 Ford Focus?

2018 Ford Focus S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)

The 2018 Ford Focus S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $18,825. The average price paid for a new 2018 Ford Focus S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) is trending $3,976 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,976 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $14,849.

The average savings for the 2018 Ford Focus S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) is 21.1% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2018 Ford Focus S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2018 Ford Focuses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Ford Focus for sale near. There are currently 75 new 2018 Focuses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,184 and mileage as low as 2199 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2018 Ford Focus.

Can't find a new 2018 Ford Focuss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Ford Focus for sale - 5 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $16,330.

Find a new Ford for sale - 6 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $20,681.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Ford Focus?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials

Related Used 2018 Ford Focus info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider