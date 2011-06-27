Estimated values
1999 Toyota Avalon XLS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,068
|$3,147
|$3,700
|Clean
|$1,825
|$2,783
|$3,281
|Average
|$1,338
|$2,055
|$2,443
|Rough
|$850
|$1,328
|$1,605
Estimated values
1999 Toyota Avalon XL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,791
|$2,736
|$3,221
|Clean
|$1,580
|$2,420
|$2,856
|Average
|$1,158
|$1,787
|$2,127
|Rough
|$737
|$1,155
|$1,398