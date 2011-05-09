Used 1999 Toyota Avalon for Sale Near Me

  • 2000 Toyota Avalon XLS
    used

    2000 Toyota Avalon XLS

    204,581 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $2,999

    $638 Below Market
    Details
  • 1998 Toyota Avalon XL
    used

    1998 Toyota Avalon XL

    171,551 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $4,599

    Details
  • 2000 Toyota Avalon XLS
    used

    2000 Toyota Avalon XLS

    120,422 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 1998 Toyota Avalon XLS
    used

    1998 Toyota Avalon XLS

    160,799 miles

    $9,000

    Details
  • 2000 Toyota Avalon XLS
    used

    2000 Toyota Avalon XLS

    238,396 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,990

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota Avalon XLS in White
    used

    2001 Toyota Avalon XLS

    175,669 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,300

    Details
  • 1997 Toyota Avalon XL
    used

    1997 Toyota Avalon XL

    116,738 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,500

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota Avalon XLS
    used

    2001 Toyota Avalon XLS

    137,536 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,291

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota Avalon XLS in White
    used

    2001 Toyota Avalon XLS

    153,630 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,495

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota Avalon XLS in Silver
    used

    2001 Toyota Avalon XLS

    142,000 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $3,499

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota Avalon XL
    used

    2001 Toyota Avalon XL

    311,675 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,000

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota Avalon XLS
    used

    2001 Toyota Avalon XLS

    156,832 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,500

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota Avalon XLS in Light Green
    used

    2001 Toyota Avalon XLS

    218,525 miles

    $7,500

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota Avalon XL in Dark Green
    used

    2001 Toyota Avalon XL

    179,625 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,500

    Details
  • 2002 Toyota Avalon XLS
    used

    2002 Toyota Avalon XLS

    110,751 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,500

    Details
  • 2002 Toyota Avalon XL
    used

    2002 Toyota Avalon XL

    112,011 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,998

    Details
  • 2002 Toyota Avalon XL
    used

    2002 Toyota Avalon XL

    233,189 miles
    3 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,595

    Details
  • 2002 Toyota Avalon XL in Light Brown
    used

    2002 Toyota Avalon XL

    170,754 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,900

    Details

Forever friend
mmars,09/05/2011
I bought my 1999 Toyota Avalon Platinum XLS in 2006. It had 99000 miles on it and this did not cause me alarm since I have had a Toyota Camry before. My Toyota Avalon now has 187,000 miles on it and is still running strong! I have had to put routine maintenence items, such as brakes, battery, tires, but other than that it is running like the day I bought it. I am looking at trading it off for something newer, not because I need to, just maybe wanting something newer. Trouble I am having is when I test drive other vehicles I am comparing it to my Avalon, so far all the "competitors" have lost. Gas mileage is still 24/28 hwy. Excellent choice and great car!
