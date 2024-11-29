- Toyota has new hybrid engines for long-standing classics like the 4Runner and Camry for 2025.
- The Toyota Crown receives tons of newly standard equipment.
- A new Crown Signia SUV debuts as a luxury hybrid addition to the Crown lineup.
2025 Toyota Hybrids: What's New With Camry, Prius, RAV4 and More
This is everything that's new in Toyota's full lineup of hybrids
Toyota has been all in on hybrids for years now, but the automaker's hybrid lineup is ripe with changes for 2025, from all-new models like the 2025 4Runner and Crown Signia to updates on long-standing favorites like the Highlander and RAV4 Hybrids. Here, you’ll find everything that’s new with Toyota’s hybrids.
2025 Toyota Prius
Best fuel economy: 57 mpg combined (LE FWD)
Worst fuel economy: 49 mpg combined (XLE/Limited AWD)
Toyota didn’t make any new changes to the Prius for 2025, but it did give the stylish hybrid the Nightshade Edition treatment, which adds black accents to the wheels, badges, door handles and sills, antenna and upholstery.
2025 Toyota Corolla
Best fuel economy: 50 mpg combined (LE, XLE)
Worst fuel economy: 44 mpg combined (SE AWD)
Toyota’s Corolla Hybrid sees light changes for 2025, with new badging and a new 10.5-inch touchscreen, optional on the hybrid SE trim and standard on the hybrid XLE. This slight update aside, the little sedan is the same as the 2024 model.
2025 Toyota Camry
Best fuel economy: 51 mpg combined (LE FWD)
Worst fuel economy: 44 mpg combined (XSE AWD)
Arguably, the new Toyota Camry is the most “hybrid” Toyota next to the Prius. Its 2025 redesign means that the new Camry is available exclusively with hybrid powertrains. There are two to be exact: The front-wheel-drive Camry gets a 2.5-liter four-cylinder and two electric motors that bring a combined 225 hp, and the AWD Camry uses a third electric motor and the same engine for a total of 232 hp. The Camry also receives fresh styling, new tech, like Toyota’s latest infotainment system, and a new interior.
2025 Toyota Crown
Best fuel economy: 41 mpg combined (XLE, Limited, Nightshade)
Worst fuel economy: 30 mpg combined (Hybrid Max Platinum)
As it does in many other places in Toyota’s lineup, the Crown Nightshade adds a host of black accents. Here, that means black badging, handles and wheels. Other important changes for 2025 include leather seats as standard, including standard heated and ventilated front seats (as well as heated rear seats). Platinum trims see a new standard head-up display, alongside a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. Rear steering and a hands-free power trunk are also included. New colors are introduced for the Toyota Crown as well: Storm Cloud is available on all trims, and the Bronze Age exterior can be had for XLE, Limited and Platinum trims.
2025 Toyota RAV4
Best fuel economy: 39 mpg combined (Hybrid LE, XLE/XLE Premium, Limited, SE, XSE)
Worst fuel economy: 37 mpg combined (Woodland Edition Hybrid)
RAV4 Hybrid models are carried over unchanged from 2024, but the Toyota badge loses its blue shading, which was previously used to call attention to the popular crossover’s hybrid drivetrain. Meanwhile, the RAV4 Prime becomes the RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid, and while the change is largely in name only, the new RAV4 plug-in also drops the blue-hued Toyota badge.
2025 Toyota Highlander
Best fuel economy: 36 mpg combined (front-wheel drive)
Worst fuel economy: 35 mpg combined (all-wheel drive)
To celebrate the Highlander’s 25th anniversary, a new Hybrid Limited 25th Edition brings silver accents and a tan leather interior. Toyota also includes all-wheel drive on all Highlander Hybrid models and adds a new Beyond Zero HEV badge to all hybrid trims.
2025 Toyota Grand Highlander
Best fuel economy: 36 mpg combined (Hybrid XLE FWD)
Worst fuel economy: 22 mpg combined (AWD Limited, Platinum)
The Grand Highlander sees light changes for 2025. A new LE trim nets a lower cost of entry at $42,310 MSRP and comes standard with a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a removable second-row center console, and Toyota Safety Sense 3.0. There’s a Nightshade Edition here too, with an upgraded JBL sound system to boot.
2025 Toyota Sienna
Best fuel economy: 36 mpg combined (FWD, 2024)
Worst fuel economy: 35 mpg combined (AWD, 2024)
In 2025, the Toyota Sienna will come equipped with an Advanced Rear Seat Reminder, which will detect occupants via millimeter-wave radar and notify the driver of any passengers left behind. Toyota says the system is so sensitive it can detect the breathing of a sleeping infant. The Sienna also benefits from a new vacuum and fridge, which are standard on Platinum trims and available on the Limited trim. An updated interior, meanwhile, sees new seating finishes and a new center console and dash, while infotainment is handled by Toyota’s latest system, with an available 12.3-inch touchscreen. Speaking of screens, a digital gauge cluster is available on XSE, Limited, Woodland Edition and Platinum trims, with the last two also gaining new wheels. Finally, a Magnetic Gray Metallic color is new to Platinum, Limited, XSE, XLE and LE trims.
2025 Toyota Corolla Cross
Fuel economy: 42 mpg combined (2024 figures)
The 2025 Corolla Cross isn’t out yet, but it will be soon, bringing with it some affordable crossover practicality — and the same frugal hybrid powertrain — to the Corolla lineup. The hybrid is certainly the one to buy if you're looking at a Corolla Cross.
2025 Toyota Crown Signia
Fuel economy: 38 mpg combined
The Toyota Crown Signia is a new hybrid-only SUV replacing the old Toyota Venza and slotting into the brand’s expanding Crown lineup (which also features a lifted sedan with hybrid powertrains). The new Crown Signia is a little more mainstream and slightly larger than a RAV4 but smaller than the Highlander. It’s also designed to bring a more luxurious touch, with features like heated and ventilated seats, wireless charging, and advanced driver aids like adaptive cruise controls. The Crown Signia's four-cylinder engine and three electric motors net 243 horsepower.
2025 Toyota 4Runner
Fuel economy: TBD
The Toyota 4Runner is all-new for 2025 and brings with it a hybrid powertrain. The 4Runner’s new hybrid drivetrain is paired with the same 2.4-liter four-cylinder you’ll find in the rest of the lineup, but thanks to the added juice, total output rises to 326 hp and 465 lb-ft. The 4Runner is more off-road-capable than ever, with a new Trailhunter trim geared toward overlanding and the return of the TRD Off-Road and Pro trims. The 4Runner also benefits from new styling and a new interior for 2025.
2025 Toyota Land Cruiser
Best fuel economy: 23 mpg combined (all 2024 models; 2025 coming soon)
Coming off its 2024 debut, the Toyota Land Cruiser isn’t changing much in 2025, but there is a $500 price increase, pushing the base Land Cruiser 1958 to $57,900 MSRP. Changes include new liftgate lights and sensors that’ll help the Land Cruiser better detect pedestrians in its path. Driver monitoring will now help stop the vehicle in the event a driver becomes nonresponsive.
2025 Toyota Sequoia
Best fuel economy: 22 mpg combined (4x2)
Worst fuel economy: 20 mpg combined (4x4)
The Toyota Sequoia gets a special 1794 Edition trim, which pays tribute to the 1794 ranch that once stood on the site of Toyota’s San Antonio factory now producing the Sequoia and Tundra. It adds 1794 badging; walnut wood grain trim; leather heated, ventilated and massaging front seats; second-row captain’s chairs; 20-inch wheels; a tow tech package; and a panoramic sunroof. Those massaging seats are available elsewhere in the lineup for the first time, and a new Mudbath color comes to the TRD Pro trim.
2025 Toyota Tundra
Best fuel economy: 22 mpg combined (Limited, Platinum, 1794)
Worst fuel economy: 19 mpg combined (SR, SR5)
In 2025, the Toyota Tundra will come with a new TRD Rally package, adding a red, orange and yellow TRD color treatment alongside 18-inch TRD off-road wheels with special center caps, all-terrain tires, Bilstein shocks, skid plates, and off-road-focused mechanical updates: an electronically controlled locking rear differential, Multi-Terrain Select and Crawl Control. Massaging seats are now available, as is the aforementioned Mudbath color for TRD Pro models. Changes are rounded off with an available power liftgate and a standard powered driver’s seat for SR5 models.
2025 Toyota Tacoma
Best fuel economy: 24 mpg combined
Worst fuel economy: 23 mpg combined
Toyota carries over the 2025 Tacoma following its comprehensive redesign in 2024, which included the hybrid powertrain it now shares with the 4Runner above. In addition to the Tacoma's new powertrains, Toyota updated its midsize truck with an overlanding-focused Trailhunter trim and an updated TRD Pro trim. Both use Toyota’s i-Force Max hybrid powertrain pushing 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque. There’s also a new interior (though one largely shared with the 4Runner) and Toyota’s latest infotainment and tech.