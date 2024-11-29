2025 Toyota Hybrids: What's New With Camry, Prius, RAV4 and More

Best fuel economy: 51 mpg combined (LE FWD)

Worst fuel economy: 44 mpg combined (XSE AWD)

Arguably, the new Toyota Camry is the most “hybrid” Toyota next to the Prius. Its 2025 redesign means that the new Camry is available exclusively with hybrid powertrains. There are two to be exact: The front-wheel-drive Camry gets a 2.5-liter four-cylinder and two electric motors that bring a combined 225 hp, and the AWD Camry uses a third electric motor and the same engine for a total of 232 hp. The Camry also receives fresh styling, new tech, like Toyota’s latest infotainment system, and a new interior.

2025 Toyota Crown

Best fuel economy: 41 mpg combined (XLE, Limited, Nightshade)

Worst fuel economy: 30 mpg combined (Hybrid Max Platinum)

As it does in many other places in Toyota’s lineup, the Crown Nightshade adds a host of black accents. Here, that means black badging, handles and wheels. Other important changes for 2025 include leather seats as standard, including standard heated and ventilated front seats (as well as heated rear seats). Platinum trims see a new standard head-up display, alongside a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. Rear steering and a hands-free power trunk are also included. New colors are introduced for the Toyota Crown as well: Storm Cloud is available on all trims, and the Bronze Age exterior can be had for XLE, Limited and Platinum trims.

2025 Toyota RAV4

Best fuel economy: 39 mpg combined (Hybrid LE, XLE/XLE Premium, Limited, SE, XSE)

Worst fuel economy: 37 mpg combined (Woodland Edition Hybrid)

RAV4 Hybrid models are carried over unchanged from 2024, but the Toyota badge loses its blue shading, which was previously used to call attention to the popular crossover’s hybrid drivetrain. Meanwhile, the RAV4 Prime becomes the RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid, and while the change is largely in name only, the new RAV4 plug-in also drops the blue-hued Toyota badge.

2025 Toyota Highlander

Best fuel economy: 36 mpg combined (front-wheel drive)

Worst fuel economy: 35 mpg combined (all-wheel drive)

To celebrate the Highlander’s 25th anniversary, a new Hybrid Limited 25th Edition brings silver accents and a tan leather interior. Toyota also includes all-wheel drive on all Highlander Hybrid models and adds a new Beyond Zero HEV badge to all hybrid trims.

2025 Toyota Grand Highlander