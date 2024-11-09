- There's an all-new Toyota 4Runner and a new Crown Signia SUV for 2025.
- Toyota adds special editions to the Highlander and Sequoia.
- The RAV4 doesn't change ... yet.
2025 Toyota SUVs: What's New With 4Runner, RAV4, Highlander and More
Toyota is giving its most popular SUVs some big updates in 2025
Some of Toyota’s most popular SUVs get major changes for 2025. The 4Runner is all-new, and well-loved family haulers like the Highlander and Sequoia also get some updates. Here is everything you need to know about what’s new for Toyota’s SUV lineup.
2025 Toyota 4Runner
The 4Runner is brand new for 2025. That means a new look as well as new trims. Like the Tacoma pickup, the 4Runner will receive an overloading-oriented Trailhunter model along with its usual complement of TRD-branded off-road equipment. There are also new powertrains, again lifted from the Tacoma. Base models get a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine making 278 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque, and uplevel versions get a hybrid four-cylinder engine making 326 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque. Toyota has also fitted the latest 4Runner with a new interior, including a standard 8-inch touchscreen running the company's latest infotainment software, which can be upgraded to a larger 14-inch screen on higher trims.
2025 Toyota Highlander
The 2025 Toyota Highlander gets a new Hybrid Limited 25th Edition, which celebrates the SUV’s 25th anniversary and brings silver accents and a tan leather interior. Other Highlander Hybrids now benefit from standard all-wheel drive, and XSE models are now equipped with a larger 12.3-inch instrument cluster as standard. Speaking of the XSE trim, a new gray Cement color is available, as is Toyota’s metallic silver Heavy Metal shade, which also becomes available for Limited and Platinum trims.
2025 Toyota RAV4
The RAV4 is essentially the same as it was for 2024. However, some trims are no longer available. Both the Adventure and TRD Off-Road models have been discontinued, and Toyota has dropped the “Prime” name from the top-tier RAV4 plug-in hybrid, which now becomes the RAV4 PHEV. We’re expecting an entirely new model soon, which would explain the lack of meaningful changes and the loss of a few trims.
2025 Toyota Grand Highlander
The Grand Highlander sees minimal changes for the 2025 model year. However, a new LE trim does mean a lower cost of entry ($42,310 including destination). The new base trim comes with standard equipment like a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a removable second-row center console and Toyota's Safety Sense 3.0 driver-assistance suite. Elsewhere, Toyota added a Nightshade variant to the lineup, based on the Limited trim. Found on other models in the company's portfolio, the Nightshade glow-up adds black accents to the door handles, badges, grille, mirrors and wheels. Additionally, Nightshade models come with an 11-speaker JBL sound system.
2025 Toyota Crown Signia
The Toyota Crown Signia is an entirely new, hybrid-only model that effectively replaces the old Venza. It's slightly larger than a RAV4 but smaller than both Highlanders. More importantly, the Signia packs a ton of luxuries like leather upholstery, heated and ventilated seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and more. A pair of 12.3-inch displays, wireless phone charging and a suite of advanced driver aids like adaptive cruise control are all standard. Under the hood, the Crown Signia's four-cylinder engine and three electric motors net 243 horsepower, and the whole package should be good for 38 mpg combined.
2025 Toyota Land Cruiser
Coming off its 2024 debut, the Toyota Land Cruiser doesn’t change much for 2025. Toyota gave this SUV a $500 price increase, pushing the base Land Cruiser 1958’s starting price to $57,900. The extra money is in part justified by new liftgate lights and new sensors that’ll help the Land Cruiser better detect pedestrians and motorcyclists. Toyota has also added driver monitoring, which will stop the vehicle in the event the driver is non-responsive.
2025 Toyota Sequoia
The Toyota Sequoia gets a special 1794 Edition, just like the Tundra, as well as a new Mudbath color alongside available front massaging seats. The 1794 Edition brings walnut wood grain interior trim, heated and ventilated massaging front seats and special 1794 badges. This is a callback to a San Antonio ranch that was established in 1794, and the land on which Toyota's production facilities for the Tundra and Sequoia now stand. The Sequoia 1794 also comes equipped with 20-inch alloy wheels, second-row captain’s chairs, a panoramic roof and a tow tech package.
Toyota brought some new and exciting offerings into 2025 with the updated 4Runner and the Crown Signia. A lot has changed for 2025, but we’re particularly looking forward to 2026 and the new RAV4, as well as seeing what Toyota has in store for the rest of its SUV lineup.