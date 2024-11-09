2025 Toyota SUVs: What's New With 4Runner, RAV4, Highlander and More

2025 Toyota Sequoia

The Toyota Sequoia gets a special 1794 Edition, just like the Tundra, as well as a new Mudbath color alongside available front massaging seats. The 1794 Edition brings walnut wood grain interior trim, heated and ventilated massaging front seats and special 1794 badges. This is a callback to a San Antonio ranch that was established in 1794, and the land on which Toyota's production facilities for the Tundra and Sequoia now stand. The Sequoia 1794 also comes equipped with 20-inch alloy wheels, second-row captain’s chairs, a panoramic roof and a tow tech package.

Toyota brought some new and exciting offerings into 2025 with the updated 4Runner and the Crown Signia. A lot has changed for 2025, but we’re particularly looking forward to 2026 and the new RAV4, as well as seeing what Toyota has in store for the rest of its SUV lineup.