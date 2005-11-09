Used 1999 Subaru Impreza for Sale Near Me
2,714 listings
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$913
- 184,731 miles
$2,850
- 169,742 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999
- 110,934 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,311
- 115,322 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,477
- 266,740 miles1 Accident, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$1,732
- 131,810 miles
$5,990
- 176,465 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,498
- 148,051 miles
$5,995
- 95,707 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999
- 145,350 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$3,377
- 61,396 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,799
- 102,230 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,999
- 96,026 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,999
- 30,442 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,995
- 107,917 miles
$4,989
- 69,000 milesTitle issue, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$14,995
- 159,162 miles
$5,994
Consumer Reviews for the Subaru Impreza
erod45,09/11/2005
I have had this car since it was brand new and I must say that it was a no- nonsense vehicle. There were some quibbles about the wheel bearings giving out quickly, but there is a TSB for fixing it, which to this day after 37,000 miles haven't needed to be replaced again. The clutch is a weak link in the drivetrain, so when it goes out, I HIGHLY suggest getting an aftermarket one. Other than that, the engine itself has been a jewel with only simple maintenance needed (i.e., oil change, coolant change, etc.) The car is a blast to drive, especially in the rain. Overall, a very good car with above average reliability that'll get you to where you want to go and have fun while driving it.
- 2021 Polestar 2 News