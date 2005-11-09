Used 1999 Subaru Impreza for Sale Near Me

2,714 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Impreza Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,714 listings
  • 1999 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport
    used

    1999 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $913

    Details
  • 2002 Subaru Impreza 2.5 RS in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 Subaru Impreza 2.5 RS

    184,731 miles

    $2,850

    Details
  • 2002 Subaru Impreza WRX in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 Subaru Impreza WRX

    169,742 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2002 Subaru Impreza WRX in Silver
    used

    2002 Subaru Impreza WRX

    110,934 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,311

    Details
  • 2003 Subaru Impreza WRX in Silver
    used

    2003 Subaru Impreza WRX

    115,322 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,477

    Details
  • 2003 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport in Dark Green
    used

    2003 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport

    266,740 miles
    1 Accident, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,732

    Details
  • 2004 Subaru Impreza WRX in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Subaru Impreza WRX

    131,810 miles

    $5,990

    Details
  • 2004 Subaru Impreza 2.5 in Silver
    used

    2004 Subaru Impreza 2.5

    176,465 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,498

    Details
  • 2004 Subaru Impreza WRX in Black
    used

    2004 Subaru Impreza WRX

    148,051 miles

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2005 Subaru Impreza WRX in Gray
    used

    2005 Subaru Impreza WRX

    95,707 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,999

    Details
  • 1993 Subaru Impreza L
    used

    1993 Subaru Impreza L

    145,350 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,377

    Details
  • 2005 Subaru Impreza WRX in Silver
    used

    2005 Subaru Impreza WRX

    61,396 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,799

    Details
  • 2005 Subaru Impreza WRX in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Subaru Impreza WRX

    102,230 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2005 Subaru Impreza
    used

    2005 Subaru Impreza

    96,026 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,999

    Details
  • 2006 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport Special Edition in Silver
    used

    2006 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport Special Edition

    30,442 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2006 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i in Gray
    used

    2006 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i

    107,917 miles

    $4,989

    Details
  • 2006 Subaru Impreza WRX in Red
    used

    2006 Subaru Impreza WRX

    69,000 miles
    Title issue, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2006 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i in Red
    used

    2006 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i

    159,162 miles

    $5,994

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Subaru Impreza searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,714 listings
  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Impreza
  4. Used 1999 Subaru Impreza

Consumer Reviews for the Subaru Impreza

Read recent reviews for the Subaru Impreza
Overall Consumer Rating
4.544 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 44 reviews
  • 5
    (55%)
  • 4
    (36%)
  • 3
    (9%)
'99 Outback Sport
erod45,09/11/2005
I have had this car since it was brand new and I must say that it was a no- nonsense vehicle. There were some quibbles about the wheel bearings giving out quickly, but there is a TSB for fixing it, which to this day after 37,000 miles haven't needed to be replaced again. The clutch is a weak link in the drivetrain, so when it goes out, I HIGHLY suggest getting an aftermarket one. Other than that, the engine itself has been a jewel with only simple maintenance needed (i.e., oil change, coolant change, etc.) The car is a blast to drive, especially in the rain. Overall, a very good car with above average reliability that'll get you to where you want to go and have fun while driving it.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Subaru
Impreza
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Subaru Impreza info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings