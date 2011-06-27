Used 1999 Subaru Impreza Consumer Reviews
'99 Outback Sport
I have had this car since it was brand new and I must say that it was a no- nonsense vehicle. There were some quibbles about the wheel bearings giving out quickly, but there is a TSB for fixing it, which to this day after 37,000 miles haven't needed to be replaced again. The clutch is a weak link in the drivetrain, so when it goes out, I HIGHLY suggest getting an aftermarket one. Other than that, the engine itself has been a jewel with only simple maintenance needed (i.e., oil change, coolant change, etc.) The car is a blast to drive, especially in the rain. Overall, a very good car with above average reliability that'll get you to where you want to go and have fun while driving it.
Loud Ride!
Overall good car. A very loud ride on rough or wet road. Struts make a hallow rattle but do not need to be replaced.
165K And Still Going Strong!
I bought this vehicle from my parents with 111k on it and I have loved owning it. It's been my favorite car to own. Where I live, I need an AWD car in the Winter and this Subaru gets me anywhere! I think it currently needs a rear wheel bearing. Other than that, I replaced the catalytic converter and a front brake caliper. Not bad. Switched it to Mobil 1 synthetic oil and get great gas mileage, 24-26 MPG.
Great car for the price
I picked mine up used with 60k miles on the clock, haven't had any problems with it. It's been so much fun to drive, especially on road trips. Twisties are always fun to go through on highways in the rain, passing everyone left and right with the AWD.
Built to last 1999 Subaru Impreza L 2.2
I live in the province of Alberta in Canada and we get A LOT of snow. I purchased with 144,000 KM ( now has 151,000km.) From the months of dec to March the snow can get to as much as 1.5-2 feet in one fall. That being said the AWD is amazing. I have so much fun driving this in the winter. When winter falls here people hate driving cause a lot of our vehicles are FWD or RWD. I sometimes make and excuse to drive somewhere just so I can rip around and take corners with the amazing AWD. The only problem I have had is the bolt holding the alternator busted so i was running on battery for a while and no power steering. Easy enough I just purchased a stainless steel one and it was fixed
Sponsored cars related to the Impreza
Related Used 1999 Subaru Impreza info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura TL 2005
- Used BMW 3 Series 2004
- Used Honda Civic 1999
- Used BMW X1 2015
- Used BMW X5 2014
- Used Toyota Camry 2008
- Used Toyota Tundra 2007
- Used Chevrolet Traverse 2016
- Used Ford Transit Cargo Van 2018
- Used Dodge Challenger 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2020
- Nissan 370Z 2019
- 2019 GMC Yukon
- 2020 E-Class
- 2021 Ford Escape News
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 XT4
- 2021 Jeep Cherokee News
- BMW 2 Series 2020
- 2020 BMW X4
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2019 Subaru Crosstrek
- 2019 Subaru Legacy
- 2020 Subaru Crosstrek
- 2020 WRX
- 2020 Impreza
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2019 Outback
- Subaru WRX 2019
- 2019 Subaru BRZ