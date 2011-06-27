Estimated values
1999 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,036
|$2,085
|$2,646
|Clean
|$914
|$1,845
|$2,343
|Average
|$671
|$1,364
|$1,738
|Rough
|$428
|$883
|$1,132
Estimated values
1999 Subaru Impreza L 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$907
|$1,790
|$2,261
|Clean
|$801
|$1,584
|$2,002
|Average
|$588
|$1,171
|$1,485
|Rough
|$375
|$758
|$967
Estimated values
1999 Subaru Impreza RS 2dr Coupe AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,007
|$1,917
|$2,404
|Clean
|$888
|$1,696
|$2,129
|Average
|$652
|$1,254
|$1,579
|Rough
|$416
|$812
|$1,028
Estimated values
1999 Subaru Impreza L 2dr Coupe AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$951
|$1,788
|$2,235
|Clean
|$839
|$1,582
|$1,979
|Average
|$616
|$1,170
|$1,468
|Rough
|$393
|$757
|$956
Estimated values
1999 Subaru Impreza L 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$912
|$1,784
|$2,251
|Clean
|$805
|$1,578
|$1,994
|Average
|$590
|$1,167
|$1,478
|Rough
|$376
|$755
|$963