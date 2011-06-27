Vehicle overview

When hybrid vehicles are mentioned, most people think of earth-friendly economy cars with less-than-appealing performance and style. Most likely, the last vehicle they'd associate with the hybrid category is a full-size luxury sedan intended to take on the V12-equipped European extravagance machines. But that's exactly what the 2009 Lexus LS 600h L attempts to pull off.

Introduced last year, the LS 600h L is built on the idea of mating a powerful V8 engine to a hybrid powertrain in order to deliver stunning 12-cylinder performance without the wasteful appetite for fuel. It sounds good in theory, but unfortunately, we've found that the real-world version misses the mark. The LS 600h L ends up delivering only 2 mpg more than a regular LS 460 L in the EPA's combined fuel economy estimate. Taking into consideration the sizable cost for the hybrid variant versus the standard model and the minuscule fuel savings, you're looking at a mere 187 years to recoup the costs (15,000 miles per year at $3 a gallon). Adding insult to injury, the performance is essentially identical between the cars.

What the 2009 Lexus LS 600h L does succeed at, however, is reduced tailpipe emissions (it's SULEV rated), an extraordinarily appointed luxury ride and the exclusivity ensured by its limited production. For those who value exclusivity over common sense, Lexus also offers the new Pebble Beach Edition LS 600h L, which is limited to only 50 copies. All things considered, it's a noble attempt with future potential. But for buyers looking for luxury, relative exclusivity and performance in the near term, we suggest taking a close look at 12-cylinder competitors like the Audi A8 W12, BMW 760Li or Mercedes-Benz S600.