Vehicle overview

If you took a poll of prospective executive luxury sedan buyers and asked them what aspects of their future limousine are most important, it is likely that fuel economy is not high among them. The price of gas is inconsequential when these cars operate at a price point where breaching the six-figure mark takes little more than checking the option box marked "massaging rear seats." It is quite curious then, that Lexus chose to outfit its range-topping model, the 2016 Lexus LS 600h L, with a 5.0-liter V8 alongside two electric motor/generators. While the idea of a green luxo-sedan is certainly intriguing, the finished product leads us to question why it exists at all.

First, the good news. Based on the long-wheelbase version of the standard LS 460, the LS hybrid certainly bears the trappings of a passenger-centric executive sedan. "Plastic" seems to be a four-letter word to LS designers, as the cabin is cloaked in leather and wood of impeccable quality and craftsmanship. The suspension shrugs off even the nastiest bumps, with very little noise transmitted to the cabin at all. The front seats are luxuriously coddling, while the rear outboard seats offer recline and massage functions and, when ordered with the Executive Class Seating package, there's even an ottoman with additional massage for the passenger on the right. There's a refrigerator behind the middle seat and an armrest console that provides a wide range of seat adjustments, as well as controls for heating and ventilation.

The stately 2016 Lexus LS 600h L looks very similar to the regular LS 460.

But the 600h L's main reason for being just doesn't make much sense. The EPA says to expect 20 mpg combined. That's only 2 mpg better than the regular LS's estimate. And while the 600h L's powertrain is more powerful than the regular LS's V8, in Edmunds' performance testing the hybrid was actually slower from zero to 60 mph. Then there's the kicker. The LS 600h L costs many thousands of dollars more. It would be years, decades even, before fuel savings would justify the purchase of the hybrid. Unless you put a very high premium on that hybrid badge, the LS 460 is a better choice.

Meanwhile, there are more opulent and technologically savvy competitors also vying for your attention. The elegant 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Hybrid is a plug-in hybrid that can travel up to 20 miles on electricity alone, earning it far better EPA fuel economy estimates than the LS. The 2016 Porsche Panamera S E-Hybrid is another plug-in with superior fuel economy, and it also offers a thrilling driving experience if you're willing to put up with a less cushy ride. Even regular versions of the Audi A8 and BMW 7 Series with turbocharged engines get better fuel economy than the Lexus. And if you really feel guilty about your carbon footprint, you could also go for the fully electric Tesla Model S. While a more fuel-efficient flagship luxury sedan is always a good thing, we just can't recommend the underachieving LS 600h L.