Vehicle overview

When it comes to hybrid, the promise of greatly improved fuel economy is typically the biggest draw. But size and weight are the enemies of high fuel economy, as shown by the few "green" SUVs that are available. In a similar fashion, the 2011 Lexus LS 600h L falls victim to its 5,300-pound curb weight. To make matters worse, this hybrid luxury sedan will set you back a serious chunk of change compared to its conventionally powered stablemate.

Lexus claims that the 2011 LS 600h L will perform at the level of a V12-powered premium luxury sedan while delivering the fuel economy of a V8. In reality, the Lexus trails behind the 12-cylinder competition by a significant margin and offers little fuel economy benefit compared to the regular gas-only LS. The LS 600h L has an EPA-estimated combined average of 20 mpg, just 1 mpg ahead of the LS 460 L's 19 mpg combined figure. The hybrid also sets your bank account back quite a bit more, with an MSRP approximately $40,000 higher than a comparably equipped LS 460 L.

There are, however, a few bright spots in the 2011 Lexus LS 600h L's otherwise dim outlook. As a super-ultralow-emissions vehicle (SULEV), this hybrid justifies at least some of its green leanings. As a Lexus flagship, it also delivers exceptional luxury in the form of a finely crafted interior that is as quiet as a crypt. You also get a few more standard features with the 600h L.

But the few positives do little to dissuade us from recommending a long list of other luxury sedans over the 2011 LS 600h L -- including its own LS 460 L cousin. For the eco-conscious buyer, the 2011 BMW 7-Series with its line of Active Hybrid sedans are priced well below this Lexus, as is the 2011 Mercedes-Benz S400 hybrid. For the performance-minded shopper, models like the 2011 BMW Alpina B7, 2011 Jaguar XJ and 2011 Porsche Panamera are all considerably better choices.