Vehicle overview

As the premier offering from an automotive brand known both for high-quality products and fuel-efficient hybrid technology, the 2014 Lexus LS 600h L leaves us scratching our heads. On one hand, the LS 600h L is the flagship of flagships, the Lexus LS model with the most features, the most power, and thanks to its hybrid powertrain, the best fuel economy.

On the other hand, this full-size hybrid luxury sedan is extremely expensive, and its EPA-rated fuel economy is only 1 mile per gallon better than its non-hybrid counterpart, the Lexus LS 460 (which is reviewed separately). To put that in sharper focus, if you drive 15,000 miles a year and pay $4 a gallon for gas, it would take you 156 years to recover the extra upfront cost of the hybrid Lexus LS. To add insult to injury, the LS 600h L is not any quicker than the standard LS despite having a larger 5.0-liter V8 engine plus an electric motor working on its behalf. The problem is not a lack of horsepower; rather, it's the Lexus LS 600h L's excessive weight. With the burden of batteries and various other hybrid components, it outweighs many SUVs.

Granted, there's more to the 2014 Lexus LS 600h L than just the numbers. Occupants will enjoy almost decadent levels of opulence in this massive hybrid luxury sedan, particularly if you spring for the Executive package that turns the right rear seat into a throne worthy of any royal court. Interior materials are world-class, and the quantity and sophistication of its technological features are easily on par with the best European luxury sedans. Then again, you can get all of these amenities in the long-wheelbase LS 460 L, too.

If you're looking for a fuel-efficient drivetrain in a high-end luxury sedan, there are several compelling alternatives, including the Porsche Panamera S E-Hybrid (which is a plug-in hybrid), the BMW ActiveHybrid 7 and the diesel-powered Audi A8 L TDI, all of which have far superior mpg ratings. A slightly more offbeat option is the all-electric Tesla Model S, should your lifestyle accommodate an electric vehicle and the numerous compromises that EV ownership entails.

Of course, all of these cars come with lofty price tags of their own. But if you're really serious about buying an elite luxury sedan that consumes less fuel, they'll take you farther toward that objective than the 2014 Lexus LS 600h L.