Vehicle overview

Kind of like that beer that claims to taste great yet be less filling, a flagship luxury sedan with a powerful hybrid powertrain would seem to be the best of both worlds. With the 2010 Lexus LS 600h L, Lexus makes the claim of V12 performance with V8 fuel economy. But unfortunately, our real-world experience has proven otherwise, as the 600h L has a mere 2 mpg advantage (EPA combined average) while its performance, though strong, is virtually the same as the V8-powered LS 460 L.

If you try to make an economic case for the 600 versus the 460, it would take you nearly 200 years (187 to be exact) to recoup the considerable price difference between the two (based on 15,000 miles per year with gas at $3 a gallon). The 2010 Lexus LS 600h excels at minimizing pollution, as it is rated a SULEV -- as in super-ultralow-emissions vehicle. You also get a finely crafted interior and a measure of exclusivity via its limited production.

From our view, however, this is small compensation. A better example of a hybrid luxury sedan is Mercedes' new S400 Hybrid, which isn't as powerful as the Lexus but matches its fuel economy while also costing about $20,000 less. And if you're just looking for an ultraluxury sedan, 12-cylinder competitors such as the BMW 760Li and Mercedes-Benz S600 as well as V8-powered models like the Jaguar XJ and Porsche Panamera will likely be more satisfying to own.