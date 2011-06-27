Vehicle overview

Although it's the premier model of the Lexus LS lineup, the 2015 LS 600h L doesn't quite deliver on its promise of greatness. Indeed, this hybrid luxury sedan is the LS with the most power, the most features and the best fuel economy, but the price premium is astronomical and the efficiency gains are minimal.

To put a finer point on it, the 2015 Lexus LS 600h L beats the standard, rear-drive LS 460 L (which is reviewed separately) by only 1 mpg in the EPA's combined fuel economy ratings. Allowing for fluctuating fuel prices and varied driving habits, it would take you decades, even centuries to recoup the higher up-front cost of buying the hybrid LS sedan. Adding insult to injury, the LS 600h L is also slower than the standard LS 460, as its power gains are offset by the extra weight of its battery pack and other hybrid components.

That's not to say that the LS 600h L isn't a wonderful place to spend time, though. The cabin is opulently appointed and meticulously assembled. The leather is supple, the wood trim warm and the balance of the interior materials are of world-class quality. As you'd expect, the LS 600h L is also very well equipped, and buyers can opt for an Executive Class seating package with reclining rear seats, a right-side rear ottoman and a rear DVD entertainment system. Thusly outfitted, the right rear position is more of a throne than a seat. However, you can get all of these features in the LS 460 as well, and if technology features are really what you're after, you'll find that ultraluxury sedans like the 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class surpass Lexus in this regard.

Moreover, if you're looking for serious fuel economy in a large luxury sedan, there are a number of better choices. The Porsche Panamera S E-Hybrid (a plug-in hybrid), the BMW ActiveHybrid 7 and the diesel-powered Audi A8 L TDI all have far superior mpg ratings. The all-electric Tesla Model S is also quite compelling so long as you're willing to deal with the compromises that come with EV ownership. All of these sedans are quite expensive as well, but if you really want to reduce your fuel consumption, they'll take you further toward that goal than the 2015 Lexus LS 600h L.