  • $12,995Good Deal | $2,631 below market

    2008 Lexus LS 600h L Base

    117,500 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut

    Hard to find Lexus LS 600h L! Hybrid V8 Engine, All Wheel Drive, GPS Navigation, Power Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Backup Camera, and more.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Lexus LS 600h L with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (20 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHDU46FX85001694
    Stock: 1694A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $20,000

    2008 Lexus LS 600h L Base

    99,348 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    FC Auto Sales & Service - Falls Church / Virginia

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Lexus LS 600h L with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (20 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHDU46F085000229
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $14,800

    2008 Lexus LS 600h L Base

    160,517 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    James Hodge Ford Lincoln - Muskogee / Oklahoma

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Lexus LS 600h L with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (20 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHDU46F685008433
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $42,990

    2015 Lexus LS 600h L Base

    78,557 miles
    Delivery available*

    Carvana - Dallas - Dallas / Texas

    During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Lexus LS 600h L with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (19 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHDU1EF4F5019380
    Stock: 2000521178
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 03-02-2020

Showing 1 - 4 out of 4 listings
