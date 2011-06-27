Vehicle overview

When you think of green cars, the usual image is likely an eco-friendly commuter pod that gets you on the right side of the karma equation. While the 2012 Lexus LS 600h L is indeed a hybrid vehicle, it shouldn't be considered green -- unless you count the green in your wallet that it'll deplete, that is. With an MSRP about $40,000 more than a conventional LS 460 L and a fuel economy advantage of just 1 mpg EPA combined, it would take the average driver almost 300 years to recoup the added purchase cost with fuel savings.

In Lexus' defense, it positions the LS 600h L as a car able to deliver performance comparable to V12-powered luxury sedans while returning fuel economy like a V8-powered car. But in Edmunds testing, this LS hybrid accelerates more slowly than not only its 12-cylinder rivals but also the conventional LS V8.

Certainly, the LS 600h L delivers the exceptionally luxurious interior and crypt-quiet silence for which Lexus has always been noted. But overall, we suggest looking into the few other competing vehicles on the market. The Mercedes-Benz S400 Hybrid, Mercedes-Benz S350 Bluetec diesel and Porsche Panamera Hybrid all return better gas mileage at an MSRP that is cheaper. To a lesser degree, the BMW 7 Series ActiveHybrid may be of interest as well. In the end, the Lexus LS 600h L might have been the first hybrid-powered prestige sedan, but times have changed and it is no longer the best.