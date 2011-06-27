Estimated values
2014 Lexus LS 460 L 4dr Sedan AWD (4.6L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,815
|$32,990
|$35,838
|Clean
|$28,095
|$31,093
|$33,773
|Average
|$24,655
|$27,299
|$29,643
|Rough
|$21,215
|$23,505
|$25,514
2014 Lexus LS 460 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,699
|$28,375
|$32,548
|Clean
|$22,332
|$26,743
|$30,673
|Average
|$19,598
|$23,480
|$26,923
|Rough
|$16,863
|$20,216
|$23,172
2014 Lexus LS 460 L 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,352
|$31,111
|$33,590
|Clean
|$26,717
|$29,322
|$31,655
|Average
|$23,446
|$25,744
|$27,784
|Rough
|$20,175
|$22,166
|$23,913
2014 Lexus LS 460 4dr Sedan AWD (4.6L 8cyl 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,340
|$30,268
|$32,894
|Clean
|$25,763
|$28,527
|$30,999
|Average
|$22,608
|$25,046
|$27,208
|Rough
|$19,454
|$21,565
|$23,418