Used 2014 Jaguar XJ for Sale Near Me

I cross shopped all the major cars in the class, wanted a luxurious car with a definite performance edge. Decided Maserati Ghibli was too much an unknown and its interior wasn't up to snuff. The S Class was superb but too large and too expensive. The BMW 7 series needs updating, it looks and felt like a bloated 3 Series. Audi's are boring. I've been very happy with my decision. Its fast, but very comfortable on long road trips. Although large, it drives small. Quality is outstanding and attention to detail, make it one of the best interiors for any amount of money. Gas milage has been amazingly good for such a large car. This is where the all aluminum construction pays off. Update: Traded this car for a sports SUV. Needed more cargo carrying capacity. Having some regrets. The XJ was perhaps the most luxurious and prestigious car I've owned. Inside you felt special with that Jaguar interior. It was quiet and fast on the road, reliable and returned 32mpg on the highway while cruising at 80mph. I didn't buy another Jaguar because I don't like the interior of the F-Pace when compared to other premium SUVs, it felt un-Jaguar.

