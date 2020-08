Used 2014 Jaguar XJ for Sale Near Me

BMW of Birmingham - Irondale / Alabama

This 2014 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio comes complete with features such as Navigation system, Back up camera, Blind spot monitor, Leather upholstery, Dual moonroof, Heated/Cooled front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Premium sound system, Bluetooth connectivity, Auxiliary input, Aluminum wheels, Rear parking aid, Rain sensing wipers, Keyless start/entry, and much more! This One Owner vehicle has a Clean Carfax. No hassles. No worries. Peace of mind. At BMW of Birmingham! You will be able to purchase your next vehicle with confidence. In each vehicle you will find a folder containing a vehicle reconditioning report, pricing analysis, available warranty options, general vehicle options, and a CARFAX vehicle history. You will not find this level of transparency from any other dealer while purchasing your next vehicle! No detail is too small in our pursuit to offer you quality vehicles at the best prices and with exceptional customer service. Please chat, email, or call to schedule your VIP test drive and experience the difference for yourself at BMW of Birmingham! /s/

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SAJWA2GZ6E8V65967

Stock: TE8V65967

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-19-2020