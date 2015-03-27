Used 2014 Jaguar XJ for Sale Near Me

  • 2014 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio in Black
    used

    2014 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio

    73,224 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $20,999

    $1,428 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio in Black
    used

    2014 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio

    73,352 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $21,595

    $2,066 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio in Silver
    used

    2014 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio

    37,264 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $26,900

    Details
  • 2014 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio in Silver
    used

    2014 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio

    28,685 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $27,995

    Details
  • 2014 Jaguar XJ XJR LWB in Black
    used

    2014 Jaguar XJ XJR LWB

    51,980 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $34,490

    Details
  • 2014 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio in Gray
    used

    2014 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio

    52,217 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $26,321

    Details
  • 2014 Jaguar XJ Supercharged in Black
    used

    2014 Jaguar XJ Supercharged

    38,604 miles

    $28,999

    Details
  • 2014 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio in White
    used

    2014 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio

    50,008 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $25,997

    Details
  • 2014 Jaguar XJ Supercharged in White
    used

    2014 Jaguar XJ Supercharged

    48,977 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $26,999

    Details
  • 2014 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio in White
    used

    2014 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio

    56,979 miles

    $26,599

    Details
  • 2014 Jaguar XJ XJL Supercharged in Black
    used

    2014 Jaguar XJ XJL Supercharged

    73,006 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,995

    Details
  • 2015 Jaguar XJ in Dark Green
    used

    2015 Jaguar XJ

    36,901 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $26,998

    $4,013 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio in White
    used

    2015 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio

    31,840 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $28,998

    $3,196 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio in Black
    used

    2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio

    57,350 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $21,995

    $3,702 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jaguar XJ in Black
    used

    2015 Jaguar XJ

    44,296 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $25,453

    $1,343 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Jaguar XJ in Black
    used

    2013 Jaguar XJ

    57,569 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $20,000

    $1,407 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio

    70,005 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $22,494

    $1,978 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jaguar XJ in Silver
    used

    2015 Jaguar XJ

    35,023 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $25,995

    $3,143 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Jaguar XJ

See all 7 reviews
My third Jaguar, but my first XJ
cbrandi,03/27/2015
4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
I cross shopped all the major cars in the class, wanted a luxurious car with a definite performance edge. Decided Maserati Ghibli was too much an unknown and its interior wasn't up to snuff. The S Class was superb but too large and too expensive. The BMW 7 series needs updating, it looks and felt like a bloated 3 Series. Audi's are boring. I've been very happy with my decision. Its fast, but very comfortable on long road trips. Although large, it drives small. Quality is outstanding and attention to detail, make it one of the best interiors for any amount of money. Gas milage has been amazingly good for such a large car. This is where the all aluminum construction pays off. Update: Traded this car for a sports SUV. Needed more cargo carrying capacity. Having some regrets. The XJ was perhaps the most luxurious and prestigious car I've owned. Inside you felt special with that Jaguar interior. It was quiet and fast on the road, reliable and returned 32mpg on the highway while cruising at 80mph. I didn't buy another Jaguar because I don't like the interior of the F-Pace when compared to other premium SUVs, it felt un-Jaguar.
Report abuse
