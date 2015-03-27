Used 2014 Jaguar XJ for Sale Near Me
- 73,224 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,999$1,428 Below Market
- 73,352 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,595$2,066 Below Market
- 37,264 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,900
- 28,685 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$27,995
- 51,980 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$34,490
- 52,217 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$26,321
- 38,604 miles
$28,999
- 50,008 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$25,997
- 48,977 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$26,999
- 56,979 miles
$26,599
- 73,006 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$25,995
- 36,901 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$26,998$4,013 Below Market
- 31,840 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$28,998$3,196 Below Market
- 57,350 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$21,995$3,702 Below Market
- 44,296 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$25,453$1,343 Below Market
- used
2013 Jaguar XJ57,569 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$20,000$1,407 Below Market
- 70,005 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,494$1,978 Below Market
- 35,023 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$25,995$3,143 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Jaguar XJ
I cross shopped all the major cars in the class, wanted a luxurious car with a definite performance edge. Decided Maserati Ghibli was too much an unknown and its interior wasn't up to snuff. The S Class was superb but too large and too expensive. The BMW 7 series needs updating, it looks and felt like a bloated 3 Series. Audi's are boring. I've been very happy with my decision. Its fast, but very comfortable on long road trips. Although large, it drives small. Quality is outstanding and attention to detail, make it one of the best interiors for any amount of money. Gas milage has been amazingly good for such a large car. This is where the all aluminum construction pays off. Update: Traded this car for a sports SUV. Needed more cargo carrying capacity. Having some regrets. The XJ was perhaps the most luxurious and prestigious car I've owned. Inside you felt special with that Jaguar interior. It was quiet and fast on the road, reliable and returned 32mpg on the highway while cruising at 80mph. I didn't buy another Jaguar because I don't like the interior of the F-Pace when compared to other premium SUVs, it felt un-Jaguar.
