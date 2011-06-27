Used 2014 Lexus LS 460 Consumer Reviews

Unbelievable reliability walter , 12/18/2017 L 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This is my 8th Lexus and all performed very well. My major complaint with my 2014 LS460 is the very dangerous way the driver is required to take his/her eyes of the road to navigate around the dashboard with a mouse. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Weird engine knocking at idle and low speeds Steve K , 07/03/2019 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful My mechanic says there is a major problem with the engine that should be covered by the Lexus warranty. The dealer agreed that the noise is not normal, and had the regional Lexus rep look at it. He said that the sound was normal! Nobody reviews this car and says there is a "normal" knocking noise coming from the engine. It appears Lexus claims that they sell a luxury vehicle for over $70,000 that sounds like a Model T. I am know trying to get some resolution from Lexus to try and remedy this problem and back up their product. Does anyone have a suggestion on who to contact at Lexus?

2014 LS460 F Sport ron.brogger , 03/06/2018 4dr Sedan AWD (4.6L 8cyl 8A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This is our third Lexus and have been very pleased with the other new Lexus's (LS400 & LS430) we owned. Overall, we are very happy with the 2014 Lexus LS460 F Sport except for two unresolved issues. Issue #1: Noisy front Brembo brake pads. They have a very loud and annoying squeal when wet or when the temperature is below 20 deg. Fahrenheit. Have had the car in for warranty service and have had the updated pads (fix) replaced. The fix did not change the noise problem. Lexus is saying nothing else can be done. Issue #2: The truck lid leaks water into the truck on both sides near the tail light assemblies when raised after a heavy rain or after going through a car wash. Have had the car into Lexus and also a Lexus Rep. reviewed the problem. I was told this is a design problem and nothing can be done to fix the problem. This again is a very annoying problem, need to have a towel inside on each side to collect the water. Long term concern I have is, if water collects in the truck lid and doesn't drain properly will I have premature rust out of the trunk lid.

Squeaky Luxury jirehrep , 10/10/2014 9 of 13 people found this review helpful BEWARE of the large brakes on the F-Sport model. I bought my 2014 in August 2014 and with only 2K miles, the brakes are driving me nuts. Lexus is aware, as my car is on version three of the brake pads, and these dont work either. "There is a price to pay to have this much performance" Hogwash! That's PC for we can't fix them. Driver interface with the car via the mouse is circa 1995, very clunky and not intuitive. Love the ride, but she's underpowered. Would NOT buy this one again....and I love Lexus!!