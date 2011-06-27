Estimated values
2011 Lexus LS 460 L 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,396
|$18,533
|$20,751
|Clean
|$14,191
|$17,085
|$19,121
|Average
|$11,781
|$14,188
|$15,861
|Rough
|$9,371
|$11,291
|$12,601
Estimated values
2011 Lexus LS 460 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,611
|$17,594
|$20,399
|Clean
|$12,546
|$16,219
|$18,797
|Average
|$10,415
|$13,469
|$15,592
|Rough
|$8,285
|$10,718
|$12,387
Estimated values
2011 Lexus LS 460 4dr Sedan AWD (4.6L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,811
|$18,016
|$20,279
|Clean
|$13,652
|$16,608
|$18,686
|Average
|$11,334
|$13,792
|$15,500
|Rough
|$9,015
|$10,975
|$12,314
Estimated values
2011 Lexus LS 460 L 4dr Sedan AWD (4.6L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,006
|$19,471
|$21,917
|Clean
|$14,754
|$17,949
|$20,196
|Average
|$12,248
|$14,906
|$16,752
|Rough
|$9,743
|$11,862
|$13,309