Used 2011 Porsche Panamera for Sale Near Me

Ultimate Motorsports - Houston / Texas

Ultimate Motorsport Presents 2011 Porsche Panamera Turbo All Wheel Drive SPORT CHRONO PAKAGE $2,440 SPORT EXHAUST SYSTEM $2,950 BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND $3,990 ORIGINAL MSRP NEW $151,615 NAVIGATION WITH VOICE ! POWER SLIDING SUNROOF ! SPORT PLUS AND SPORT MODES ! PREMIUM 20” ALLOYS ! LEATHER ! XENONS ! WOOD ! PREMIUM BURMESTER AUDIO ! HEATED AND COOLED SEATS ! REAR HEATED SEATS ! ALL WHEEL DRIVE WITH ACTIVE SUSPENSION ! REAR VIEW CAMERA WITH PARK ASSIST ! KEYLESS START GO ! DUAL POWER SEATS ! POWER TRUNK ! FOG LIGHTS ! BLUETOOTH ! ADD A 3 MONTH 3,000 MILE WARRANTY FOR ONLY $ 395 ASK US FOR DETAILS ON A 4 YEAR UNLIMITED MILES NATION WIDE WARRANTY !! PEACE OF MIND ! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE !! 20+ PICTURES BELOW AFTER DESCRIPTION MUCH MUCH MORE SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT !!! Beautiful Carrara White on Black Leather With Wood Trim Interior!! DON'T SLEEP ON THIS ONE! CALL US TODAY AT 888-650-4908 or email sales CALL US 24x7 365 DAYS A YEAR! WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU ! Bid with Excitement & Confidence!!! Only at ULTIMATE MOTORSPORT !! WE FINANCE ! APPLY ONLINE FOR RATES AS LOW AS 2.99% DOOR TO DOOR SHIPPING AVAILABLE ASK FOR A QUOTE ! Email: sales@ultimatems.com Call 888-650-4908 Visit 10311 Altonbury Lane Houston TX 77031

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Porsche Panamera Turbo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WP0AC2A74BL090144

Stock: 090144

Certified Pre-Owned: No