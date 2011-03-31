Used 2011 Porsche Panamera for Sale Near Me

Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland

This 2011 Porsche Panamera is offered to you for sale by Trust Auto. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Porsche Panamera. You can take the guesswork out of searching for your destination with this Porsche Panamera 's installed Navigation system. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Porsche Panamera . More information about the 2011 Porsche Panamera: Launched in 2010, the Panamera is Porsche's first 4-door 4-seat grand tourer. Its basic design is a complete departure from most of Porsche's rear and mid-engine sports car tradition, utilizing a front-mounted engine. The styling is unmistakably Porsche, with hints of 911 throughout but with an elongated shape that provides comfortable seating in the rear--even for passengers over 6 feet tall. It's perfect for those looking for the comfort and room of a BMW 7-series or Mercedes-Benz S-Class, while wanting the performance and handling that is Porsche's trademark. This model sets itself apart with Unmistakable styling, Porsche-standard performance and luxury, seating for four in well-appointed interior. *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Porsche Panamera with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WP0AA2A7XBL017558

Stock: P017558

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-02-2020