Used 2011 Porsche Panamera for Sale Near Me

556 listings
Panamera Reviews & Specs
  • 2011 Porsche Panamera Turbo in White
    used

    2011 Porsche Panamera Turbo

    50,320 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $38,495

    Details
  • 2011 Porsche Panamera 4 in Black
    used

    2011 Porsche Panamera 4

    94,415 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $23,995

    Details
  • 2011 Porsche Panamera 4S in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Porsche Panamera 4S

    59,589 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $31,500

    $1,563 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Porsche Panamera Turbo
    used

    2011 Porsche Panamera Turbo

    13,619 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $49,999

    Details
  • 2011 Porsche Panamera 4S in Black
    used

    2011 Porsche Panamera 4S

    66,237 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $28,981

    $306 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Porsche Panamera Turbo in Black
    used

    2011 Porsche Panamera Turbo

    51,935 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $41,995

    Details
  • 2011 Porsche Panamera 4S in White
    used

    2011 Porsche Panamera 4S

    88,454 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $25,994

    $206 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Porsche Panamera Turbo in Gray
    used

    2011 Porsche Panamera Turbo

    73,161 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $37,991

    Details
  • 2011 Porsche Panamera Turbo in Silver
    used

    2011 Porsche Panamera Turbo

    43,952 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $42,490

    $1,480 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Porsche Panamera 4 in Black
    used

    2011 Porsche Panamera 4

    37,471 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $33,998

    Details
  • 2011 Porsche Panamera
    used

    2011 Porsche Panamera

    91,136 miles
    1 Accident, 7 Owners, Lease

    $26,795

    Details
  • 2011 Porsche Panamera Turbo in White
    used

    2011 Porsche Panamera Turbo

    62,044 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $47,888

    Details
  • 2011 Porsche Panamera 4 in Black
    used

    2011 Porsche Panamera 4

    97,214 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $26,198

    Details
  • 2011 Porsche Panamera in Black
    used

    2011 Porsche Panamera

    120,200 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,995

    Details
  • 2011 Porsche Panamera in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Porsche Panamera

    80,401 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $25,995

    Details
  • 2011 Porsche Panamera Turbo in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Porsche Panamera Turbo

    84,966 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $34,495

    Details
  • 2011 Porsche Panamera 4S in Black
    used

    2011 Porsche Panamera 4S

    71,330 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $31,300

    Details
  • 2011 Porsche Panamera Turbo in Black
    used

    2011 Porsche Panamera Turbo

    55,113 miles

    $41,449

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Porsche Panamera

Overall Consumer Rating
4.5
10 Reviews
Mixed review...want to love it
breynolds1957,03/31/2011
First Porsche. Overall this car is an exciting car to drive. The interior is reminicent of a jet cockpit. There are many "hard buttons" to access features which may seem daunting at first. However, everything is logically placed and easily learned, and makes feature selection much easier than drilling down through computer menus. I have a mixed review on performance. Once the car is rolling, it is superb. However, there is a big catch in my opinion. When pulling away from a standing stop there is a sort of stall/lunge sequence that almost throws you forward then back in the seat. My dealer tells me this is a known issue and likely not resolvable. If so, this is a deal killer.
