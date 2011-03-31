Used 2011 Porsche Panamera for Sale Near Me
- 50,320 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$38,495
Ultimate Motorsports - Houston / Texas
Ultimate Motorsport Presents 2011 Porsche Panamera Turbo All Wheel Drive SPORT CHRONO PAKAGE $2,440 SPORT EXHAUST SYSTEM $2,950 BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND $3,990 ORIGINAL MSRP NEW $151,615 NAVIGATION WITH VOICE ! POWER SLIDING SUNROOF ! SPORT PLUS AND SPORT MODES ! PREMIUM 20” ALLOYS ! LEATHER ! XENONS ! WOOD ! PREMIUM BURMESTER AUDIO ! HEATED AND COOLED SEATS ! REAR HEATED SEATS ! ALL WHEEL DRIVE WITH ACTIVE SUSPENSION ! REAR VIEW CAMERA WITH PARK ASSIST ! KEYLESS START GO ! DUAL POWER SEATS ! POWER TRUNK ! FOG LIGHTS ! BLUETOOTH ! ADD A 3 MONTH 3,000 MILE WARRANTY FOR ONLY $ 395 ASK US FOR DETAILS ON A 4 YEAR UNLIMITED MILES NATION WIDE WARRANTY !! PEACE OF MIND ! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE !! 20+ PICTURES BELOW AFTER DESCRIPTION MUCH MUCH MORE SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT !!! Beautiful Carrara White on Black Leather With Wood Trim Interior!! DON'T SLEEP ON THIS ONE! CALL US TODAY AT 888-650-4908 or email sales CALL US 24x7 365 DAYS A YEAR! WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU ! Bid with Excitement & Confidence!!! Only at ULTIMATE MOTORSPORT !! WE FINANCE ! APPLY ONLINE FOR RATES AS LOW AS 2.99% DOOR TO DOOR SHIPPING AVAILABLE ASK FOR A QUOTE ! Email: sales@ultimatems.com Call 888-650-4908 Visit 10311 Altonbury Lane Houston TX 77031
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Porsche Panamera Turbo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A74BL090144
Stock: 090144
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,415 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$23,995
Space City Auto Center - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Porsche Panamera 4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A75BL021744
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,589 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$31,500$1,563 Below Market
Porsche Irvine - Irvine / California
Premium Pkg Plus Luxor Beige; Full Leather Seat Trim Adaptive Air Suspension 19" Panamera Design Wheels 14-Way Pwr Heated Seats W/Memory Pkg Front/Rear Seat Ventilation Front/Rear Park Assist W/Rearview Camera Tineo Interior Pkg Dark Blue Metallic 6-Disc CD/Dvd/MP3 Changer Heated 3-Spoke Multi-Function Tineo Steering Wheel Sun/Moonroof Heated Front & Rear Seats Leather Seats Navigation System Pwr Rear Side Window Sunscreen Rear Intermittent Wiper Pwr Rear Sunscreen Wheel Caps W/Colored Crest Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Porsche Irvine is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2011 Porsche Panamera 4S only has 59,589mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This Porsche includes: FRONT/REAR SEAT VENTILATION Cooled Rear Seat(s) Heated Rear Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Heated Front Seat(s) BOSE AUDIO PKG CD Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Premium Sound System ADAPTIVE AIR SUSPENSION Air Suspension PREMIUM PKG PLUS 19 PANAMERA DESIGN WHEELS Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear Performance HEATED 3-SPOKE MULTI-FUNCTION TINEO STEERING WHEEL Steering Wheel Audio Controls Adjustable Steering Wheel TINEO INTERIOR PKG SPORT CHRONO PKG 14-WAY PWR HEATED SEATS W/MEMORY PKG Mirror Memory A/C Seat Memory Power Passenger Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Driver Adjustable Lumbar REAR INTERMITTENT WIPER Intermittent Wipers WHEEL CAPS W/COLORED CREST
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Porsche Panamera 4S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A74BL061259
Stock: BL061259
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 13,619 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$49,999
Monaco Motor Group - Orlando / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Porsche Panamera Turbo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A79BL091158
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 66,237 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$28,981$306 Below Market
AP Fairfax - Fairfax / Virginia
Here at AP Fairfax, we have been in business for over 9 years providing excellent customer service. We pride ourselves with having quality, aggressively priced vehicles. All of our vehicles are Va. state safety inspected plus our 120 point check. We have a full service finance department offering some of the lowest rates in the industry along with vehicle warranties covering a wide range of components to suit your needs. Please come in and experience the AP Fairfax difference today, our seasoned staff will be happy to serve you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Porsche Panamera 4S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A76BL060792
Stock: AP00343
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 51,935 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$41,995
Adam Auto Group - Crestwood / Illinois
Available by appointment only. Now offering 100% Online Car Buying. Our Buy From Home Program features remote paperwork processing verified vehicle sanitation and home delivery. Take advantage of our Peace of Mind Buying Experience with the availability of on-site personal vehicle inspections or an independent third-party inspection of your choice. Adam Auto Group is your premier destination for premium used cars trucks and SUV's in the Chicago Land Area and we're committed to providing you with a hassle-free transparent experience. Shipping available anywhere in the Continental USA and most vehicles come with a FREE Limited Warranty. Call us to schedule an appointment or for details at (708) 972-7914.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Porsche Panamera Turbo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A79BL090592
Stock: 702
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 88,454 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$25,994$206 Below Market
Sunrise Chevrolet Of Forest Hills - Forest Hills / New York
Everyone's a winner at Sunrise Chevrolet! White 2011 Porsche Panamera 4S AWD 7-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) 4.8L V8 32V AWD. Recent Arrival! Over 300 used vehicles available for immediate delivery! Reviews: * Impressive cornering ability; engine choices from willing to thrilling; comfortable ride; beautiful cabin quality. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Porsche Panamera 4S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A75BL061934
Stock: STK061934
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 73,161 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$37,991
Galleria Motorcars - Scottsdale / Arizona
You'll love the classic styling and imaginative interior of our 2011 Porsche Panamera Turbo AWD that looks dashing from any angle in Topaz Brown Metallic. Powered by a robust 4.8 Liter V8 offering 500hp while mated to a responsive 7 Speed Automatic transmission. This combination can earn our All Wheel Drive up to 23mpg on the open road! Take a moment to admire the sweeping curves of our Porsche accented by sleek wheels, red brake calipers, and distinct front fascia. Slip inside the cabin of our Panamera Turbo and you'll be greeted by top-shelf amenities. The supportive leather seats with heating and cooling functions will wrap you in comfort as you bask in the view of the power sunroof. Keep your drinks cold in the cooled storage compartment while you listen to your favorite song on the premium sound system. Go ahead, push the button to start the car and drive this glorious Porsche until you get lost, you can let the full-color navigation system bring you back home. You'll be kept out of harm's way behind the wheel of our Porsche with the abundance of safety features. Enjoy the convenience of a rear parking aid, while the brake assist, ABS, backup camera, stability control, traction control, and fleet of airbags keeps you secure. This Panamera is the car most people only dream of owning. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Porsche Panamera Turbo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A7XBL090181
Stock: 090181
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-21-2019
- 43,952 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$42,490$1,480 Below Market
Centennial Leasing & Sales - Denver - Englewood / Colorado
Please call or text Jeff Snyder at 303-725-8074 to check the availability of this vehicle. This all wheel drive Panamera Turbo is equipped with a sunroof, navigation, a back up camera with parking sensors, heated a cooled leather seats, a heated steering wheel, BOSE sound system, bluetooth, keyless entry, and more! This vehicle has been in Colorado since new and has a clean Carfax. Financing is available with approved credit and trade ins are welcome.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Porsche Panamera Turbo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A72BL090434
Stock: 701351
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 37,471 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$33,998
CarMax Parker - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Parker / Colorado
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Porsche Panamera 4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A70BL012305
Stock: 18802727
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 91,136 miles1 Accident, 7 Owners, Lease
$26,795
Caspian Auto Sales - Stafford / Virginia
Recent Arrival! 2011 Porsche Panamera 2 Silver 4D Hatchback, 3.6L V6, 7-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), RWD, Silver. 18/27 City/Highway MPG To Protect Your Safety, we are currently offering Home Services: Virtual Tour of Vehicle: We will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk around of any vehicle we have in stock. Local Home Delivery: If you buy a vehicle, over the phone, email, text. (E-Contract) We will deliver the vehicle to your home or a place of your choosing. Don't miss your chance to SAVE HUGE $$$ at Caspian Auto Motors of VA EASY FINANCING PROGRAMS. Good, Bad, No Credit and 2nd Chance are approved.Just give us a call or fill out loan application We will call you less than 45 mins with the approval. 6 Months Nationwide Power train Warranty is included With the Full Price of the Vehicle..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Porsche Panamera with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
21 Combined MPG (18 City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A79BL012383
Stock: 012383
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 62,044 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$47,888
OC Autosource - Costa Mesa / California
Only 62K Miles On This Awesome Turbo Panamera. Original MSRP Was Over $148K... Equipped With 22in. HRE Premium Forged Wheels. Factory Options Include: Comfort Plus Pkg., Rear View Camera, Side And Rear Sunscreens, Adaptive Cruise. 8 Way Power Rear Adaptive Sports Seats. Heated Multi-Function Steering Wheel. Front And Rear Park Assist, Servotronic Steering. Bose Premium Sound, Satellite Radio, Navi, Bluetooth, Sport Chrono Pkg., Anthracite Wood Trim, Moonroof, 4 Zone Climate Control... And Much More. This Beautiful Turbo Panamera Also Comes With All Books, Service Receipts And Original Window Sticker... This Panamera Turbo Sits Just Right And Drives Awesome!........ We Have Low Interest Rates With Extended Terms Available As Well As Nationwide Shipping. Trade-Ins Welcome, Call Now...................... Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, PCM, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Tony Thompson at 714-437-5406 or tony@ocautosource.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Porsche Panamera Turbo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A75BL091092
Stock: 3435
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 97,214 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$26,198
Smart Chevrolet - Madison / North Carolina
2011 Porsche Panamera for Sale. Navigation, Sunroof, Parking Aid, Heated and Cooled Seats, Rear Bucket Seats, Active Spoiler and Bose Surround Sound. INSTALLED OPTIONS [AB] Black, Partial Leather Seat Trim$0 [821] Walnut Interior PKG dashboard trim strip front/rear door trim strips lower center console trim panel front ashtray cover rear cupholder cover lid of rear center console $995 [658] Servotronic Steering$270 [415] 19" Panamera Turbo Wheels 5-dual spoke design alloy 19" x 9" front wheels & 19" x 10" rear wheels 255/45ZR19 front tires 285/40ZR19 rear tires $1,950 [446] Wheel Caps W/Colored Crest$185 [693] 6 Disc CD/DVD/MP3 Changer 6-second shock compensation memory integrated into PCM $650 [680] Bose Surround Sound System (14) speakers w/200-watt subwoofer 9-channel amp 585-watt total output Centerpoint 2 SurroundStage AudioPilot noise compensation $1,440 [686] XM Satellite Radio 3-month subscription $750 [367] Standard 8 Way PWR Seats W/Driver Memory PKG$0 [342] Heated Front Seats$525 [541] Front Seat Ventilation$800 [XYW] Porsche Crest Embossed On Front/Rear Headrests$570 [345] Heated Steering Wheel auto heating when vehicle cabin temp drops below 53-degrees F $250 [842] Heated 3 Spoke Multi Function Walnut Steering Wheel controls for audio communication & trip computer functions $615 [625] Porsche Entry & Drive transmitter in key-fob w/integrated ID for locking/unlocking by proximity & remote engine start $1,090 [868] Retractable Luggage Compartment Cover$150 [638] Front/Rear Park Assist W/Rearview Camera bumper-mounted ultrasonic sensors audio warning signal graphic distance display in center display color rearview picture w/dynamic guidelines in PCM $1,255 Panamera 4 [235] All Season Tires For 19" Wheels [250] 7 Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) [601] Bi Xenon Headlights [672] Porsche Communication Management (PCM ) With Navigation Module [810] Floor Mats [870] Universal Audio Interface [A1] Black [P23] Porsche Communication Management (PCM) Including Navigation Module Original Shipping Charge$975 RETAIL PRICE (ORIGINALLY NEW)$90,145.00 Don't worry about going out in public; we ship to your door! FREE OIL CHANGES FOR 1ST YEAR AND NC STATE INSPECTIONS FOR LIFE!! You can Fill out a Free Super Quick Pre-Approval Credit Application here! https://www.smartchevrolet.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ We Use Over 40 banks a Credit Unions For the Lowest Rates Possible For All Types Of Credit! FINANCING FOR ALL TYPES OF CREDIT! BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, Repossession NO PROBLEM! SLOW PAYMENTS, BANKRUPTCY, REPOS NO PROBLEM! COLLECTIONS, JUDGEMENTS, DIVORCE NO PROBLEM! MONTHLY PAYMENTS TO FIT ANY INCOME! TRADE-INS WELCOME! WE BUY CARS Everyday, Even if you don't buy Ours!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Porsche Panamera 4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A79BL012075
Stock: 012075
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 120,200 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$20,995
Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland
This 2011 Porsche Panamera is offered to you for sale by Trust Auto. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Porsche Panamera. You can take the guesswork out of searching for your destination with this Porsche Panamera 's installed Navigation system. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Porsche Panamera . More information about the 2011 Porsche Panamera: Launched in 2010, the Panamera is Porsche's first 4-door 4-seat grand tourer. Its basic design is a complete departure from most of Porsche's rear and mid-engine sports car tradition, utilizing a front-mounted engine. The styling is unmistakably Porsche, with hints of 911 throughout but with an elongated shape that provides comfortable seating in the rear--even for passengers over 6 feet tall. It's perfect for those looking for the comfort and room of a BMW 7-series or Mercedes-Benz S-Class, while wanting the performance and handling that is Porsche's trademark. This model sets itself apart with Unmistakable styling, Porsche-standard performance and luxury, seating for four in well-appointed interior. *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Porsche Panamera with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A7XBL017558
Stock: P017558
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 80,401 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$25,995
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
2011 PORSCHE PANAMERA, YACHTING BLUE METALLIC WITH A LUXOR BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR, WOOD STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, DUAL HEATED/COOLED POWER SEATS WITH LUMBAR SUPPORT, POWER SUNROOF, POWER TAILGATE, REAR SPOILER, PREMIUM ALLOY WHEELS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Porsche Panamera with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A71BL012880
Stock: MAX18438
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 84,966 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$34,495
United BMW - Alpharetta / Georgia
JUST REPRICED FROM $39,483. Turbo trim. Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Turbo Charged Engine, Aluminum Wheels, Quad Bucket Seats. READ MORE!CERTIFIED PRE-OWNEDLeather Seats, Navigation, All Wheel Drive Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. VEHICLE REVIEWSCarAndDriver.com's review says Much heavier than a 911, but then again the 911 doesn't have a usable back seat. The steering isn't quite as sporty as it is in Porsche's sports cars, but this wide, stable machine has huge grip.. EXCELLENT VALUEReduced from $39,483. EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILYElectronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes OUR OFFERINGSUnited BMW is proud to be the #1 volume BMW dealer in the Nation as well as the largest retailer in Penske Automotive Group. BMW of North America has awarded United BMW with it's SIXTH consecutive Center of Excellence Award! United BMW is the only BMW dealership in Georgia to win this prestigious award! It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed. United BMW of Roswell is not responsible for misprints on prices or equipment. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify features and options -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Porsche Panamera Turbo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A72BL090806
Stock: R23095A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 71,330 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$31,300
White's Mountain Subaru - Casper / Wyoming
Please Note: We provide Savings on our vehicles daily based on current inventory supply, please CALL for our current sale price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Porsche Panamera 4S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A76BL061506
Stock: P4316A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 55,113 miles
$41,449
Decosky GMC Buick Chevrolet - Mount Vernon / Ohio
**CARFAX AVAILABLE**ALL WHEEL DRIVE**4.8L**V8**TWIN TURBOCHARGED**BLACK**BLACK INTERIOR**LEATHER SEATS**POWER DRIVER SEAT**POWER PASSENGER SEAT**MOONROOF/SUNROOF**NAVIGATION**HEATED FRONT SEATS**HEATED 2ND ROW**POWER DOOR LOCKS**POWER WINDOWS**POWER MIRRORS**HEATED MIRRORS**KEYLESS ENTRY**ALLOY WHEELS**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Porsche Panamera Turbo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A72BL091177
Stock: 2343
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-17-2020
