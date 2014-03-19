Used 1990 Lexus LS 400 for Sale Near Me

  • 1995 Lexus LS 400
    used

    1995 Lexus LS 400

    105,397 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,500

    Details
  • 1998 Lexus LS 400
    used

    1998 Lexus LS 400

    237,817 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,992

    Details

See all 26 reviews
Best Car Ever
4papa,03/19/2014
Leased this car in 1990 when no one had ever heard of a "Leex-is". Three years later I bought out the lease and never looked back. Today it has over 264,000 miles on it and the engine is still as strong as ever. In 24 years I may have put 4K in non-scheduled repairs in this car. Mileage averaged 22 mpg combined.
