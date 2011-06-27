Estimated values
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,334
|$30,712
|$32,267
|Clean
|$28,691
|$30,032
|$31,546
|Average
|$27,406
|$28,674
|$30,104
|Rough
|$26,121
|$27,315
|$28,663
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,537
|$24,090
|$25,843
|Clean
|$22,044
|$23,557
|$25,266
|Average
|$21,056
|$22,491
|$24,111
|Rough
|$20,069
|$21,425
|$22,956
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Sterling Edition 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 05/18 (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,923
|$31,280
|$32,812
|Clean
|$29,268
|$30,588
|$32,079
|Average
|$27,957
|$29,204
|$30,613
|Rough
|$26,646
|$27,820
|$29,146
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,285
|$32,725
|$34,350
|Clean
|$30,600
|$32,001
|$33,582
|Average
|$29,229
|$30,553
|$32,047
|Rough
|$27,859
|$29,105
|$30,512
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,404
|$37,457
|$38,644
|Clean
|$35,607
|$36,628
|$37,781
|Average
|$34,012
|$34,971
|$36,054
|Rough
|$32,417
|$33,314
|$34,327
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,673
|$26,120
|$27,754
|Clean
|$24,133
|$25,542
|$27,134
|Average
|$23,052
|$24,387
|$25,894
|Rough
|$21,971
|$23,231
|$24,654
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee High Altitude 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,520
|$32,880
|$34,416
|Clean
|$30,830
|$32,153
|$33,647
|Average
|$29,449
|$30,698
|$32,109
|Rough
|$28,068
|$29,244
|$30,571
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Upland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,252
|$27,675
|$29,281
|Clean
|$25,677
|$27,063
|$28,627
|Average
|$24,527
|$25,839
|$27,319
|Rough
|$23,377
|$24,614
|$26,010
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo E 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,073
|$26,417
|$27,935
|Clean
|$24,523
|$25,833
|$27,311
|Average
|$23,425
|$24,664
|$26,062
|Rough
|$22,327
|$23,495
|$24,814
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,457
|$27,866
|$29,456
|Clean
|$25,878
|$27,250
|$28,798
|Average
|$24,718
|$26,017
|$27,482
|Rough
|$23,559
|$24,784
|$26,166
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,563
|$35,185
|$37,016
|Clean
|$32,828
|$34,406
|$36,189
|Average
|$31,358
|$32,850
|$34,534
|Rough
|$29,887
|$31,293
|$32,880
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Sterling Edition 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 05/18 (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,785
|$29,923
|$31,209
|Clean
|$28,154
|$29,261
|$30,512
|Average
|$26,893
|$27,938
|$29,117
|Rough
|$25,632
|$26,614
|$27,723
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo E 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,121
|$24,441
|$25,931
|Clean
|$22,615
|$23,900
|$25,352
|Average
|$21,602
|$22,819
|$24,193
|Rough
|$20,589
|$21,738
|$23,034
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,769
|$37,097
|$38,597
|Clean
|$34,985
|$36,277
|$37,734
|Average
|$33,418
|$34,635
|$36,010
|Rough
|$31,851
|$32,994
|$34,285
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT 4dr SUV 4WD (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$59,996
|$61,213
|$62,585
|Clean
|$58,682
|$59,859
|$61,187
|Average
|$56,054
|$57,151
|$58,390
|Rough
|$53,426
|$54,443
|$55,593
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,277
|$28,570
|$30,030
|Clean
|$26,680
|$27,938
|$29,359
|Average
|$25,485
|$26,674
|$28,017
|Rough
|$24,290
|$25,410
|$26,675
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,298
|$34,533
|$35,925
|Clean
|$32,568
|$33,769
|$35,123
|Average
|$31,110
|$32,241
|$33,517
|Rough
|$29,651
|$30,713
|$31,912
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,958
|$32,313
|$33,843
|Clean
|$30,280
|$31,598
|$33,087
|Average
|$28,924
|$30,169
|$31,574
|Rough
|$27,568
|$28,739
|$30,062
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,286
|$29,626
|$31,137
|Clean
|$27,667
|$28,970
|$30,441
|Average
|$26,427
|$27,659
|$29,050
|Rough
|$25,188
|$26,349
|$27,658
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$68,722
|$70,117
|$71,687
|Clean
|$67,217
|$68,566
|$70,086
|Average
|$64,206
|$65,464
|$66,882
|Rough
|$61,196
|$62,361
|$63,679