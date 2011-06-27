  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Grand Cherokee
  4. Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
  5. Appraisal value

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,334$30,712$32,267
Clean$28,691$30,032$31,546
Average$27,406$28,674$30,104
Rough$26,121$27,315$28,663
Sell my 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Grand Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,537$24,090$25,843
Clean$22,044$23,557$25,266
Average$21,056$22,491$24,111
Rough$20,069$21,425$22,956
Sell my 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Grand Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Sterling Edition 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 05/18 (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,923$31,280$32,812
Clean$29,268$30,588$32,079
Average$27,957$29,204$30,613
Rough$26,646$27,820$29,146
Sell my 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Grand Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,285$32,725$34,350
Clean$30,600$32,001$33,582
Average$29,229$30,553$32,047
Rough$27,859$29,105$30,512
Sell my 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Grand Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,404$37,457$38,644
Clean$35,607$36,628$37,781
Average$34,012$34,971$36,054
Rough$32,417$33,314$34,327
Sell my 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Grand Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,673$26,120$27,754
Clean$24,133$25,542$27,134
Average$23,052$24,387$25,894
Rough$21,971$23,231$24,654
Sell my 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Grand Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee High Altitude 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,520$32,880$34,416
Clean$30,830$32,153$33,647
Average$29,449$30,698$32,109
Rough$28,068$29,244$30,571
Sell my 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Grand Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Upland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,252$27,675$29,281
Clean$25,677$27,063$28,627
Average$24,527$25,839$27,319
Rough$23,377$24,614$26,010
Sell my 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Grand Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo E 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,073$26,417$27,935
Clean$24,523$25,833$27,311
Average$23,425$24,664$26,062
Rough$22,327$23,495$24,814
Sell my 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Grand Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,457$27,866$29,456
Clean$25,878$27,250$28,798
Average$24,718$26,017$27,482
Rough$23,559$24,784$26,166
Sell my 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Grand Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,563$35,185$37,016
Clean$32,828$34,406$36,189
Average$31,358$32,850$34,534
Rough$29,887$31,293$32,880
Sell my 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Grand Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Sterling Edition 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 05/18 (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,785$29,923$31,209
Clean$28,154$29,261$30,512
Average$26,893$27,938$29,117
Rough$25,632$26,614$27,723
Sell my 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Grand Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo E 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,121$24,441$25,931
Clean$22,615$23,900$25,352
Average$21,602$22,819$24,193
Rough$20,589$21,738$23,034
Sell my 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Grand Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,769$37,097$38,597
Clean$34,985$36,277$37,734
Average$33,418$34,635$36,010
Rough$31,851$32,994$34,285
Sell my 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Grand Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT 4dr SUV 4WD (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$59,996$61,213$62,585
Clean$58,682$59,859$61,187
Average$56,054$57,151$58,390
Rough$53,426$54,443$55,593
Sell my 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Grand Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,277$28,570$30,030
Clean$26,680$27,938$29,359
Average$25,485$26,674$28,017
Rough$24,290$25,410$26,675
Sell my 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Grand Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,298$34,533$35,925
Clean$32,568$33,769$35,123
Average$31,110$32,241$33,517
Rough$29,651$30,713$31,912
Sell my 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Grand Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,958$32,313$33,843
Clean$30,280$31,598$33,087
Average$28,924$30,169$31,574
Rough$27,568$28,739$30,062
Sell my 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Grand Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,286$29,626$31,137
Clean$27,667$28,970$30,441
Average$26,427$27,659$29,050
Rough$25,188$26,349$27,658
Sell my 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Grand Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$68,722$70,117$71,687
Clean$67,217$68,566$70,086
Average$64,206$65,464$66,882
Rough$61,196$62,361$63,679
Sell my 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Grand Cherokee near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,044 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,557 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Jeep Grand Cherokee is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,044 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,557 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,044 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,557 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee ranges from $20,069 to $25,843, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.