Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport for Sale Near Me

Forest Lake Chrysler Dodge Jeep & Ram - Forest Lake / Minnesota

Clean Carfax!, Bluetooth, Voice Control, 17" x 7" Aluminum Alloy Wheels.Odometer is 9594 miles below market average! 20/27 City/Highway MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5XYZT3LB0FG253433

Stock: PF15472B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-12-2020