Used 2015 Honda CR-V LX Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,445
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)413.1/520.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque181 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.6 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.0 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity70.9 cu.ft.
Length179.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight3358 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.2 cu.ft.
Height64.7 in.
EPA interior volume139.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width71.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mountain Air Metallic
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Basque Red Pearl II
  • Kona Coffee Metallic
  • Copper Sunset Pearl
  • Obsidian Blue Pearl
  • White Diamond Pearl
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • Urban Titanium Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray, cloth
  • Beige, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
215/70R16 100S tiresyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
