Used 2015 Honda CR-V Consumer Reviews

If you plan to test drive one, do these things Mark , 10/06/2015 EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) 220 of 226 people found this review helpful The 2015 CRV is plagued with vibration problems. Honda admits this but has no solution. If you feel you still want to test drive one make sure you do the following: Turn off the audio, turn off the fan, turn off any a/c, turn off any headlights or wipers. Make sure you drive the car until it is warmed up 10-15 minutes. Windows up. After warm up, stop car in D, foot on brake, car will vibrate. Might do it in reverse as well. If you take along a cup of water and place it on the center armrest, it will be obvious. Next accelerate up to ~ 2200 rpm. Car will vibrate between 1800-2200 rpm. More like a buzz as if something was loose in the back, something metallic. If you maintain the rpm range at around 2000rpm, the vibration will remain constant. The first vibration described is called mode 1 vibration by Honda. The second type described is called mode 3 vibration by Honda. They also reference in their video online a mode 2 vibration which occurs at over idle engine speeds but below the 1800-2000 rpm threshold of the mode 3. Those buyers here who have negatively reviewed the 2015 CRV for excessive vibration are not exaggerating. It does exist. It is admitted by Honda. They have produced two online videos addressing this defect but have not as yet delivered an effective solution. This problem has existed with the 2015 CRV since its introduction. That's over one model year ago, yet no solution. Like many others, I trusted Honda as I have owned eight in total (3 CRV's). As a result, I did not do these things when I test drove the CRV I bought. I was unaware of the defect. My test drive was with the a/c on, radio on, headlights on, fan on. This will mask the idle mode 1 vibration, these items raise the engine rpm, which mitigates the vibration at idle. The audio and fan noise will, at what I consider to be medium volumes, mask the mode 3 vibration noise as you accelerate through the 1800-2200rpm range. This vehicle isn't ready for prime time at any price let alone what the varying models sticker for. If you buy one you will be stuck with it and likely a significantly reduced resale value for years to come. No new car at any price should sound and vibrate like these things do. Buy something else or just keep what you've got...fair warning. UPDATE: Honda applied all listed fixes 12/15. Solutions were effective for approximately 6 months when the mode 2 and mode 3 vibrations returned. The Honda authorized solutions are not effective. Dealer will not address the issue further. UPDATE: 10/6/18 - CRV is now three years old and has ~22,000 mile on the odometer. The mode 2 vibrations have become steadily more prominent from the time two years ago when they were supposedly remedied by Honda. There is no warranty or recall fix available. The cost of any remedial work to address this problem would have to be borne by me. The vibration is very annoying. It is our plan to continue to drive the vehicle for another year due to the low mileage and then trade it and another (2012) CRV we own for something else from another car maker. What is certain is that there won't be any future Honda purchases in our garage. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Vibrations in a new 2015 CRV - Really!!! Dan Steimle , 08/27/2015 LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) 72 of 73 people found this review helpful I Purchased a new 2015 Honda CRV about 3 weeks ago. It had only 4 miles on it. When I started driving it I noticed a vibration at stop lights. I thought maybe it was a beak in issue or maybe something was wrong with the gas in the vehicle. Well now I have around 1,500 miles on the car and the problem only seems to be getting worse. Whenever the vehicle is at a stop and idling in drive the car has an excessive amount of vibration. At times it seems as if it is going to stall out. I have a scheduled appointment with the dealership. Disappointed to see others are having the same issue with no real solution from Honda. Follow up review after 3 years and 60,000 miles - Still experiencing vibration issues after multiple attempts to resolve working with multiple Honda dealerships and getting no where with Honda customer service. The final response from Honda is that this excessive vibration is considered normal for this vehicle. Honda has no solution for this problem. I have followed up with all available updates from Honda to rectify this issue. Each of the updates helped slightly however the vibration issue is not fixed. Again Honda states this vibration is normal for this vehicle. Disappointed in Honda - not only the vehicle but in Honda customer service and Honda America overall. I was led to believe this problem would be fixed, update after update now the warranty is up and the problem still exists. I believe I am now beyond time and mileage limits for any legal recourse. All along I thought Honda would get this fixed. I replaced a wheel bearing at 40,000 miles. At approximately 20,000 miles developed a whistling noise that is noticeable at 10 - 15 MPH - Honda service stated this was normal for this vehicle. I would not recommend this vehicle. For the price I was expecting a much more refined automobile. Worst vehicle I have ever owned. Worst customer service ever received. Biggest disappointment is that Honda has made no attempt to make this right after all the attempts to resolve this issue have failed. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

NOT EVEN 5000 Miles and SHAFT DRIVE issues! Ally , 09/25/2015 Touring 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) 66 of 67 people found this review helpful My husband and I bought a 2015 Honda C RV Touring. We wanted the top trim, we thought we will get everything better! WRONG!!! The car besides the vibrations in idle, now is having an steering vibration after 70 miles per hour. Took it to service twice now, and the car keeps vibrating after 70 miles per hour. It had a weird knock noise in the rear axle and they discovered the drive shaft wasn't good anymore!!! My car is not even 5000 miles yet! The had to balance and do the alignment twice. CAR STILLS SHAKING after 70 miles/ hour. Now I'm waiting for the drive shaft part to come, so they can "figure it out" again why the car is having this steering vibrations. I think I have a lemon and I will see if I can apply the law, otherwise I might trade it in for a KIA SORENTO. I know we will lose money, but I guess my patience and time are priceless! So disappointed! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Vibration!... Everywhere inside. Amarc37 , 10/12/2015 EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) 87 of 89 people found this review helpful I just bought my CR-V 2015 EX two days ago, and start to feel vibration everywhere inside the car (seatings, Steering Wheel, Side Doors, Arm rest) and more severe when I am on stop and on D-shift after a 30 miles of driving. I was so upset when I realized that there is no fix yet to this issue. I brought it back to the dealership two days after to ask for exchange or any option I may have but they refused to deal with anything except to cut-off you a 3K for buy back. I hate those dealership people in San Diego, they are totally liar, they hiding something just to sell their junk to consumers, they are the worst people I ever met. I tell you, you can not feel this problem during the test drive coz they will direct you on where to go for just one mile approx. and not enough to warm-up the vehicle. Now, every time I go out from this car, I feel my hands shaking and with headache and mentally affecting your driving concentration. This issue is a total recall, American Honda should do something so soon about this issue (or fix it) before anything happen to the consumer who experiencing this problems. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse