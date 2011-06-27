  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda CR-V
  4. Used 2015 Honda CR-V
  5. Appraisal value

2015 Honda CR-V Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2015 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,466$16,946$19,385
Clean$14,055$16,452$18,792
Average$13,234$15,463$17,605
Rough$12,413$14,474$16,418
Estimated values
2015 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,095$15,461$17,786
Clean$12,724$15,010$17,242
Average$11,981$14,108$16,153
Rough$11,238$13,205$15,064
Estimated values
2015 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,554$14,868$17,140
Clean$12,198$14,434$16,616
Average$11,485$13,567$15,566
Rough$10,773$12,699$14,517
Estimated values
2015 Honda CR-V Touring 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,072$17,557$20,001
Clean$14,645$17,044$19,388
Average$13,789$16,020$18,164
Rough$12,934$14,995$16,939
Estimated values
2015 Honda CR-V Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,739$18,249$20,718
Clean$15,293$17,717$20,084
Average$14,400$16,651$18,815
Rough$13,507$15,586$17,547
Estimated values
2015 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,516$13,723$15,890
Clean$11,189$13,323$15,404
Average$10,536$12,522$14,431
Rough$9,882$11,721$13,458
Estimated values
2015 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,972$16,364$18,715
Clean$13,576$15,886$18,142
Average$12,783$14,931$16,997
Rough$11,990$13,976$15,851
Estimated values
2015 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,916$14,121$16,288
Clean$11,578$13,709$15,789
Average$10,902$12,885$14,792
Rough$10,226$12,061$13,795
Estimated values
2015 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,578$16,011$18,403
Clean$13,193$15,544$17,840
Average$12,422$14,610$16,713
Rough$11,652$13,675$15,586
Estimated values
2015 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,571$16,990$19,369
Clean$14,157$16,494$18,776
Average$13,331$15,502$17,591
Rough$12,504$14,511$16,405
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Honda CR-V on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Honda CR-V with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,189 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,323 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda CR-V is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Honda CR-V with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,189 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,323 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Honda CR-V, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Honda CR-V with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,189 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,323 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Honda CR-V. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Honda CR-V and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Honda CR-V ranges from $9,882 to $15,890, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Honda CR-V is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.