Estimated values
2015 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,466
|$16,946
|$19,385
|Clean
|$14,055
|$16,452
|$18,792
|Average
|$13,234
|$15,463
|$17,605
|Rough
|$12,413
|$14,474
|$16,418
Estimated values
2015 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,095
|$15,461
|$17,786
|Clean
|$12,724
|$15,010
|$17,242
|Average
|$11,981
|$14,108
|$16,153
|Rough
|$11,238
|$13,205
|$15,064
Estimated values
2015 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,554
|$14,868
|$17,140
|Clean
|$12,198
|$14,434
|$16,616
|Average
|$11,485
|$13,567
|$15,566
|Rough
|$10,773
|$12,699
|$14,517
Estimated values
2015 Honda CR-V Touring 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,072
|$17,557
|$20,001
|Clean
|$14,645
|$17,044
|$19,388
|Average
|$13,789
|$16,020
|$18,164
|Rough
|$12,934
|$14,995
|$16,939
Estimated values
2015 Honda CR-V Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,739
|$18,249
|$20,718
|Clean
|$15,293
|$17,717
|$20,084
|Average
|$14,400
|$16,651
|$18,815
|Rough
|$13,507
|$15,586
|$17,547
Estimated values
2015 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,516
|$13,723
|$15,890
|Clean
|$11,189
|$13,323
|$15,404
|Average
|$10,536
|$12,522
|$14,431
|Rough
|$9,882
|$11,721
|$13,458
Estimated values
2015 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,972
|$16,364
|$18,715
|Clean
|$13,576
|$15,886
|$18,142
|Average
|$12,783
|$14,931
|$16,997
|Rough
|$11,990
|$13,976
|$15,851
Estimated values
2015 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,916
|$14,121
|$16,288
|Clean
|$11,578
|$13,709
|$15,789
|Average
|$10,902
|$12,885
|$14,792
|Rough
|$10,226
|$12,061
|$13,795
Estimated values
2015 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,578
|$16,011
|$18,403
|Clean
|$13,193
|$15,544
|$17,840
|Average
|$12,422
|$14,610
|$16,713
|Rough
|$11,652
|$13,675
|$15,586
Estimated values
2015 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,571
|$16,990
|$19,369
|Clean
|$14,157
|$16,494
|$18,776
|Average
|$13,331
|$15,502
|$17,591
|Rough
|$12,504
|$14,511
|$16,405