Used 2015 Jeep Cherokee for Sale Near Me

8,289 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Cherokee Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 8,289 listings
  • 2015 Jeep Cherokee Latitude in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Jeep Cherokee Latitude

    68,122 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $12,490

    $3,203 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Cherokee Latitude in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Jeep Cherokee Latitude

    90,845 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $10,995

    $4,112 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk in Orange
    used

    2015 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk

    107,915 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $13,495

    $5,111 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Cherokee Latitude in Gold
    certified

    2015 Jeep Cherokee Latitude

    22,739 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $14,500

    $2,929 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Cherokee Latitude in Gold
    used

    2015 Jeep Cherokee Latitude

    115,305 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,900

    $3,446 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Cherokee Latitude in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Jeep Cherokee Latitude

    123,055 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $9,995

    $2,924 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Cherokee Latitude in Gold
    used

    2015 Jeep Cherokee Latitude

    108,696 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,999

    $2,199 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Cherokee Latitude in Gray
    used

    2015 Jeep Cherokee Latitude

    78,173 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $11,713

    $3,608 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Cherokee Limited in White
    used

    2015 Jeep Cherokee Limited

    108,237 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,588

    $2,197 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk in Black
    used

    2015 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk

    24,931 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $23,595

    $2,950 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Cherokee Limited in Black
    used

    2015 Jeep Cherokee Limited

    21,472 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $20,000

    $2,718 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Cherokee Limited in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Jeep Cherokee Limited

    77,001 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,777

    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Cherokee Latitude in Black
    used

    2015 Jeep Cherokee Latitude

    113,713 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $10,500

    $2,212 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Cherokee Latitude in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Jeep Cherokee Latitude

    102,715 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $11,500

    $1,995 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk in Gray
    used

    2015 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk

    49,026 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,950

    $3,978 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Cherokee Latitude in Black
    used

    2015 Jeep Cherokee Latitude

    65,349 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $14,000

    $2,004 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Cherokee Latitude in Dark Green
    used

    2015 Jeep Cherokee Latitude

    77,744 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $11,995

    $1,990 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Cherokee Latitude in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Jeep Cherokee Latitude

    50,802 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $12,999

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Jeep Cherokee searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 8,289 listings
  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Cherokee
  4. Used 2015 Jeep Cherokee

Consumer Reviews for the Jeep Cherokee

Read recent reviews for the Jeep Cherokee
Overall Consumer Rating
2.6168 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 168 reviews
  • 5
    (19%)
  • 4
    (13%)
  • 3
    (15%)
  • 2
    (14%)
  • 1
    (39%)
Do your research
Britni,01/29/2016
Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
In April 2015 we purchased a 2015 Jeep Cherokee, brand new! They literally unwrapped it in front of us. We were so excited for a little luxury upgrade! This car was just gorgeous inside and out! This is our 3rd Jeep, in the last 5 years. Soon after the purchase we began having issues. When we would call into the dealership to bring up our concerns regarding the violent shifting of the transmission we were told it was “normal” on EVERY occasion. So far, in 9 months it has been in for 3 recalls and 2 “software updates”. By September ’15 the transmission issues had gotten so bad we finally got them to agree to “test drive” our vehicle, our numerous attempts prior to this were always met with “well this is normal for this vehicle” and then we were told that the service department was so backed up with transmission repairs that we would have to drop off our vehicle for possibly up to two weeks, before they could look at it and we would NOT be provided a rental since the “check engine light was not on” . After basically demanding that they check this problem out because the car was just months old and has only 6k miles on it they agreed to “check” it on September 18th, they still refused to give us a rental, and we agreed to leave it for the weekend so they could address the problem. They called to notify us that they had “test drove” the car and nothing was wrong with it, my husband requested that he be able to sit in a test drive with the service man the following morning and asked him not to start or drive the car until he got there, when he showed up to do this test drive the service department told him they test drove the car again (even though they were asked not to) and that again, they found “nothing wrong with it” At this point my husband was furious. Not only did they not address the problem, but they also didn’t care to follow the requests of the cars owner. Now it is January 2016, the car is still shifting hard, or not shifting at all, as well as an issue with a recall that was done a few months ago for the car where when you would turn the air/heat on the car would sputter and almost stall, was happening again, even after the supposed “software update” So we once again contact the dealer to address an issue, they again tell us we need to just drop off our vehicle for an unspecified amount of time and they will not provide us with a rental, mind you this is our daily driver. So we then contact Chrysler directly, where they inform us we are eligible for a rental, and they will make sure that we get one, as well as be able to leave our car at the dealership for 5 days and then we will go from there. January 22, 2016 we take drop our vehicle off at the dealership so they can try to tell us what is going on with the transmission, again we are told that this is “normal” they tell us that it is a “Fiat Transmission, and that it shifts gears differently” miraculously this time the service department drives the car and says they do feel the issues we are bringing up, and that is was a “software update” to fix the problem. Well… I have already had a software update, that FAILED! Following I will list the issues; First the vehicle shifts roughly into every gear, causing my vehicle to jolt forward, second, when at a complete stop and then beginning to accelerate the vehicle has a delay, the engine revs and it finally jerks forward to go. Most the time the vehicle reaches 5-6k RPMs before it ever shifts gears. Third, when you start the car and turn on the air/heat the car drops below 1k RPMs, shakes and almost stalls. NONE of this is “normal” as the dealership states, this is especially NOT “normal” for a brand new car with significantly low mileage. The transmission should have ZERO problems. When I received my vehicle back from the dealership this last time, I got onto the freeway to drive home and it wasn’t until the vehicle reached 6k RPMs that it finally shifted into a gear. This is 100% unsafe, like I stated earlier in my letter, this is our daily driver, it is the vehicle that I buckle my two young children into EVERY SINGLE DAY, I count on this vehicle to get me to and from my destination in the safest manner available. Because of the jerking from the shifting of the transmission it can easily result in an accident. There have been times where I have almost hit the person in front of me because of the jolt forward coming out of a complete stop, as well as almost being hit from behind because my vehicle does not accelerate properly. This is not something I want to wait around for, this is something I am not willing to deal with until another “software update” is available, or until the manufacturer finally recalls this vehicle (which will happen) because it is a clear safety issue, causing my family to potentially be injured or worse. I do not feel safe in this vehicle, nor do I feel comfortable putting my children in it. Two visits to the dealership to repair this problem is far too many for a car
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Jeep
Cherokee
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Jeep Cherokee info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings