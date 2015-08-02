Used 2015 Mazda CX-5 for Sale Near Me

4,123 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
CX-5 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,123 listings
  • 2015 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring in Black
    used

    2015 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring

    86,400 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,995

    $2,294 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mazda CX-5 Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Mazda CX-5 Touring

    49,606 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,500

    $1,904 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mazda CX-5 Touring in Silver
    used

    2015 Mazda CX-5 Touring

    96,924 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,977

    $1,431 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mazda CX-5 Touring in Black
    used

    2015 Mazda CX-5 Touring

    89,691 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $10,997

    Details
  • 2015 Mazda CX-5 Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Mazda CX-5 Touring

    51,731 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,984

    $1,958 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mazda CX-5 Touring in Black
    used

    2015 Mazda CX-5 Touring

    57,364 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $12,999

    $1,641 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring in White
    used

    2015 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring

    58,120 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,499

    Details
  • 2015 Mazda CX-5 Touring in Silver
    used

    2015 Mazda CX-5 Touring

    108,898 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $11,295

    $1,233 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mazda CX-5 Touring in Silver
    used

    2015 Mazda CX-5 Touring

    55,183 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $13,999

    $1,639 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring

    60,011 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,492

    Details
  • 2015 Mazda CX-5 Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Mazda CX-5 Touring

    76,198 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,924

    $1,354 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mazda CX-5 Touring in White
    used

    2015 Mazda CX-5 Touring

    122,234 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $10,980

    $821 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring in White
    used

    2015 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring

    88,052 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,995

    $1,007 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring

    50,000 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2015 Mazda CX-5 Touring in White
    certified

    2015 Mazda CX-5 Touring

    38,959 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $15,900

    $836 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mazda CX-5 Touring in Red
    used

    2015 Mazda CX-5 Touring

    98,098 miles

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2015 Mazda CX-5 Sport in Black
    used

    2015 Mazda CX-5 Sport

    87,166 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $11,795

    $959 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mazda CX-5 Touring in Silver
    used

    2015 Mazda CX-5 Touring

    83,280 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $11,991

    $1,267 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mazda CX-5 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,123 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda CX-5
  4. Used 2015 Mazda CX-5

Consumer Reviews for the Mazda CX-5

Read recent reviews for the Mazda CX-5
Overall Consumer Rating
3.969 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 69 reviews
  • 5
    (45%)
  • 4
    (25%)
  • 3
    (16%)
  • 2
    (7%)
  • 1
    (7%)
5,000 Miles in, all smiles
hootie361,02/08/2015
Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
We purchased this CX-5 in December 2014 after my 7 years driving an X3. Of all the compact SUVs available in the $25-30K price range, we liked the CX-5 styling the best. Now 5,000 miles on the odometer and I really have no complaints. On highway trips through the PA mountains and over OH flatlands, I averaged 29mpg at 70mph. In mixed driving (local errands, groceries, etc.) I'm seeing about 25mpg. And all this with 87 octane on a high-compression engine. The in-dash multimedia system works great, pairing with multiple iPhone/iPods cleanly and transmitting bluetooth info as needed. The update to the TomTom nav system worked as described on the web guide. Very happy with this choice so far.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mazda
CX-5
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Mazda CX-5 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings