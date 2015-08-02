Used 2015 Mazda CX-5 for Sale Near Me
- 86,400 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,995$2,294 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KE4DY0F0481997
Stock: 481997A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 49,606 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,500$1,904 Below Market
Southern 441 Toyota - Royal Palm Beach / Florida
**FREE LIFETIME UNLIMITED WARRANTY!!! See Dealer for Details., **FULLY SERVICED BY A FACTORY TRAINED TECHNICIAN, **ILLUMINATED ENTRY, **LIKE NEW CONDITION, **BLUETOOTH, **LOCAL TRADE IN, **LOW MILES, **PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM w/CD, **PREMIUM WHEELS, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY w/PANIC ALARM, **USB PORTS, 4.62 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Blind Spot Sensor, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD Modular Audio System w/6 Spkrs, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport Shape Front Seats, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.We offer Market Based Pricing so please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. We will buy your vehicle even if you don't buy ours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mazda CX-5 Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KE2CY3F0529384
Stock: 529384T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 96,924 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,977$1,431 Below Market
Haims Motors - Hollywood / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN HOLLYWOOD~~~ 2840 North State Road 7 Hollywood, FL 33021 SPECIAL DEAL DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES *** CLEAN CARFAX*** BLOWOUT PRICES*** BUY HERE PAY HERE***EVERYONE IS APPROVED*** GREAT DEAL***BACKUP CAMERA*** NAVIGATION SYSTEM*** Won't last long 2015 Mazda CX-5 Touring. Fast approval guarantee. Drive and Looks Like New. Only 2 previous owners. Ice cold A/C. Well maintained interior. Front wheel drive. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for more great deals. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact INTERNET DEPT. HOLLYWOOD at 954-308-8576 or SALES@HAIMSMOTORS.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mazda CX-5 Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KE2CY6F0490497
Stock: 490497
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-01-2020
- 89,691 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$10,997
Burleson Honda - Burleson / Texas
2015 Mazda CX-5 Touring Jet Black Mica SKYACTIV 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 6-Speed Automatic FWD 25/32 City/Highway MPG As a leading Honda dealer in DFW, our name has become synonymous with honesty and integrity. We have grown into one of the largest Honda dealers in the Dallas and Fort Worth area. We are proud to be integral members of the Dallas-Fort Worth community, where we serve the entire DFW Metroplex, including Burleson, Cleburne, Carrollton, North Richland Hills, Irving, Frisco, Richardson, Plano, Grand Prairie, Grapevine and the entire North Texas area. Our outstanding staff of dedicated sales professionals is here to help you find the perfect new car for you and your family. Visit us today and see why our commitment to customer service, our large selection of new and used vehicles and our reliable service center have made Burleson Honda one of DFW's favorite Honda dealerships!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mazda CX-5 Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KE2CY5F0454896
Stock: F0454896A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 51,731 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,984$1,958 Below Market
Prestige Auto Credit - Akron / Ohio
All wheel drive value priced Mazda CX-5, alloy wheels, bluetooth, and backed by a 6 month 6000 mile warranty for peace of mind! #WeArePrestige Our mission is to make your convenience our priority with aggressive pricing and the most dynamic inventory! We want all trades! Motorcycles, Dirtbikes, Quads, ATV's, UTV's, Raptor, Razr's, cars, trucks, trailers, boats, etc. We offer financing as low as 1.9%, first time buyer programs, and second chance loans for those with a challenged history! Over the phone appraisals, out of state shipping, local airport pickup, walk around videos and additional photos at your request to allow this to be easiest purchase experience you've had! Disclaimer Excludes tax, tag, title and registration . Dealer documentation fee of $250 not included. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the options or vehicle features or price may be listed incorrectly, as we get data from multiple data sources. PLEASE MAKE SURE to confirm the details of this vehicle with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. **Please Note: We turn our inventory daily, please check with the dealer to confirm vehicle availability Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Perfect for the on-the-go family, this Mazda CX-5 Touring is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings. Navigate through all the icky weather with ease in this AWD-equipped Mazda CX-5, and even get non-stop traction for your non-stop lifestyle! In addition to the amazing traction control, you may even qualify for an insurance reduction with this AWD vehicle. You can tell this 2015 Mazda CX-5 has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 51,731mi and appears with a showroom shine. More information about the 2015 Mazda CX-5: The 2015 Mazda CX-5 competes with the likes of the Honda CR-V, Subaru Forester, Toyota RAV4 and Ford Escape. Even in this crowd, it's one of the sportiest-driving models, with surprisingly good fuel economy ratings considering that. The Mazda CX-5 also stands out for offering a great ride quality and a flexible, spacious interior. The Mazda CX-5's infotainment system, with Bose sound, is one of the most feature-packed in its competitive set, too, with things like well-integrated Pandora internet radio. This model sets itself apart with Perhaps the best-handling in its class, good set of safety features, full-features audio and infotainment, perky powertrain (Touring and Grand Touring), stylish exterior, and excellent fuel economy ratings We want all trades! Honda, Suzuki, Kawasaki, Chevy, Ford, Toyota, Cadillac, Mercedes, Yamaha, Audi, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Lamborghini, ferrari, porsche, quad, atv, utv, dirt bike, motorcycle, trx450, cr125, crf250, yzf250, tractor, trailers, camper, rv, razr, crf250, crf450, yfz450, ktm, ktm xc, raptor, trx90, trx 250, john deere, heavy equipment, skidster's etc. All can help towards your down payment!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mazda CX-5 Touring with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KE4CY8F0538111
Stock: C3012A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 57,364 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$12,999$1,641 Below Market
Prime Auto Imports - Riverdale / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mazda CX-5 Touring with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KE4CYXF0441024
Stock: 441024
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 58,120 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,499
NATIONSTAR AUTOPLEX - Lewisville / Texas
2015 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring Crystal White Clean CARFAX. *XM Satellite Radio*, *Bluetooth*, *Leather Seats*, *Blind Spot Monitoring*, *Built-in USB ports*, *Fully Detailed*, *Non-Smoker*, *Alloy Wheels*, *Passed Rigorous Safety Inspection Performed by Certified Technician*, Power moonroof.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 15136 miles below market average!Nationstar Autoplex prepared to deliver a great buying and service experience while maintaining a clean and safe facility for our staff and customers. This is done primarily through Physical Distancing . **All staff members are encouraged to wear rubber gloves, especially: Service Writers, Cashiers, Car Porters and Technicians. **Use gloves when entering customer vehicles for any reason **Vehicle test drives can be done alone by customer. ** Call 469-637-9900 for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KE2DY5F0499920
Stock: F0499920
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-12-2020
- 108,898 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$11,295$1,233 Below Market
Indiana Auto Sales - Bloomington / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mazda CX-5 Touring with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KE4CY8F0439336
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 55,183 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$13,999$1,639 Below Market
Decade Auto - Bladensburg / Maryland
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mazda CX-5 Touring with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KE4CYXF0446692
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 60,011 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,492
RAV Motors - Burnsville / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KE4DY2F0551614
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 76,198 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,924$1,354 Below Market
Germain Volkswagen of Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
Schedule home delivery or curbside test drive and pick up. Our dealership is disinfected and we practice social distancing. We offer Extra discounts for active and retired Military, active and retired Law Enforcement, first response teams, and for recent college grads. . We Are #1 in New & CPO Volkswagen volume in our designated area, including most of Ohio and parts of Pennsylvania for the first half of 2020. All New VW vehicles come standard with Apple Car Play or Android Auto and backup camera! All pre-owned vehicles will be safety inspected and road tested. Ask for a copy of the vehicle inspection and a free Carfax vehicle report. We will also provide a complimentary market report for any vehicle in stock upon request.We can offer the best interest rates for excellent credit or challenged credit! Want to get pre-approved? Click on the link; https://www.germainvwofcolumbus.com/finance-application.htm Thank you! Backup Camera, Bluetooth, 6 Speakers, Alloy wheels, Blind Spot Sensor, Bose 9-Speaker Audio Sound System, BOSE/Moonroof Package, Delay-off headlights, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Sliding-Glass Moonroof w/Interior Sunshade, Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD Modular Audio System w/6 Spkrs, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Blue Reflex Mica 2015 Mazda CX-5 Touring FWD SKYACTIV® 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 6-Speed Automatic25/32 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mazda CX-5 Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KE2CY7F0482392
Stock: VF0482392
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 122,234 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$10,980$821 Below Market
Brunswick Auto Mart - Brunswick / Ohio
PREVIEW: WAS $11,980, FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner. Sunroof, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Blind Spot Monitor, Keyless Start, Alloy Wheels, BOSE/MOONROOF PACKAGE, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry. OPTION PACKAGES: BOSE/MOONROOF PACKAGE Bose 9-Speaker Audio Sound System, Centerpoint and AudioPilot, Power Sliding-Glass Moonroof w/Interior Sunshade, 1-touch open. Mazda CX-5 Touring with Crystal White Mica exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 184 HP at 5700 RPM*. Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle EXPERTS ARE SAYING: "With its spacious, functional interior, impressive fuel economy and top safety scores, the 2015 Mazda CX-5 is a top pick among small crossovers. The fact that it's also fun to drive comes as a bonus." -Edmunds.com. Great Gas Mileage: 30 MPG Hwy. AFFORDABILITY: Reduced from $11,980. WHY BUY FROM US: At Brunswick Mazda we are proud to offer you the highest quality in sales and service in the Cleveland and Akron Ohio area. Prices may be in lieu of special financing. Please contact dealership to confirm pricing. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mazda CX-5 Touring with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KE4CY7F0494473
Stock: M200566A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 88,052 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,995$1,007 Below Market
Gunther Volvo of Daytona - Daytona Beach / Florida
NEW ARRIVAL, Call 386-523-0530. Thank you for stopping by Gunther of Daytona Beach located at 1270 N. Tomoka Farms Rd at the AUTOMALL. We are your Florida VW Volvo Dealership specializing in new and quality used vehicles, service and parts. Our knowledgeable sales staff have been trained and certified to provide amazing customer service. Receive an additional $250 OFF our best advertised vehicle prices, please print and bring to Gunther Daytona to receive! All prices include available financing incentives and exclude tax, tag, title, registration fees, governmental fees and any warranty cost or fee applicable to the sale of a car. See dealer for full detail.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KE2DY9F0447190
Stock: P1259
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 50,000 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,995
Kosters Car Korner - Blooming Prairie / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KE4DYXF0454127
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2015 Mazda CX-5 Touring38,959 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$15,900$836 Below Market
Wayne Mazda - Wayne / New Jersey
Check out this 2015 Mazda CX-5 Touring. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine will keep you going. This Mazda CX-5 comes equipped with these options: WHEEL LOCKS, CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL MICA PAINT, CRYSTAL WHITE MICA, BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 17 x 7J Aluminum Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Tires: P225/65R17 AS, and Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks. See it for yourself at Wayne Mazda, 1244 Route 23 North, Wayne, NJ 07470.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mazda CX-5 Touring with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KE4CY0F0544775
Stock: M27587
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 98,098 miles
$10,995
BMW of the Woodlands - The Woodlands / Texas
Soul Red Metallic Paint Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black; Cloth Seat Trim Soul Red This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Mercedes-Benz of Houston North is excited to offer this 2015 Mazda CX-5 Touring. This Mazda includes: SOUL RED *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. This vehicle was engineered to be both economically and environmentally friendly with exceptional fuel efficiency. More information about the 2015 Mazda CX-5: The 2015 Mazda CX-5 competes with the likes of the Honda CR-V, Subaru Forester, Toyota RAV4 and Ford Escape. Even in this crowd, it's one of the sportiest-driving models, with surprisingly good fuel economy ratings considering that. The Mazda CX-5 also stands out for offering a great ride quality and a flexible, spacious interior. The Mazda CX-5's infotainment system, with Bose sound, is one of the most feature-packed in its competitive set, too, with things like well-integrated Pandora internet radio. This model sets itself apart with Perhaps the best-handling in its class, good set of safety features, full-features audio and infotainment, perky powertrain (Touring and Grand Touring), stylish exterior, and excellent fuel economy ratings *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mazda CX-5 Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KE2CY4F0456381
Stock: F0456381
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 87,166 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$11,795$959 Below Market
Laurens Road DriveTime - Greenville / South Carolina
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mazda CX-5 Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KE2BE7F0479743
Stock: 1030225041
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,280 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$11,991$1,267 Below Market
Mark Mazda Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
Clean CARFAX. Liquid Silver 2015 Mazda CX-5 Touring FWD 6-Speed Automatic SKYACTIV® 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Includes FREE oil changes and tire rotations for 1 year, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Blind Spot Sensor, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Power driver seat, Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD Modular Audio System w/6 Spkrs, Remote keyless entry, Spoiler, Sport Shape Front Seats, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. 25/32 City/Highway MPG The general guidelines for these vehicles are: • They all come with an Used Car Inspection, and we encourage you to look at it so you know what it will need. • They are sold 100% AS-IS without any warranty coverage by us. • They are sold with our wholesale price posted, no negotiation necessary. • They are offered for a limited time only - up to 30 days. Weve given you a head start for the fixer upper you choose: • 3 Complimentary Oil Changes and Tire Rotations. • 3 Day - 300 miles Exchange Guarantee. • 3 Month - 3,000-mile 3rd party Powertrain Warranty. • Emissions, Oil Change, and Safety Inspection on us, a $500 value! Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in the advertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are subject to prior sale. 2015 Mazda CX-5 Touring
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mazda CX-5 Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KE2CY3F0439121
Stock: MZ1124A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
