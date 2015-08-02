Used 2015 Mazda CX-5 for Sale Near Me

Prestige Auto Credit - Akron / Ohio

All wheel drive value priced Mazda CX-5, alloy wheels, bluetooth, and backed by a 6 month 6000 mile warranty for peace of mind! #WeArePrestige Our mission is to make your convenience our priority with aggressive pricing and the most dynamic inventory! We want all trades! Motorcycles, Dirtbikes, Quads, ATV's, UTV's, Raptor, Razr's, cars, trucks, trailers, boats, etc. We offer financing as low as 1.9%, first time buyer programs, and second chance loans for those with a challenged history! Over the phone appraisals, out of state shipping, local airport pickup, walk around videos and additional photos at your request to allow this to be easiest purchase experience you've had! Disclaimer Excludes tax, tag, title and registration . Dealer documentation fee of $250 not included. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the options or vehicle features or price may be listed incorrectly, as we get data from multiple data sources. PLEASE MAKE SURE to confirm the details of this vehicle with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. **Please Note: We turn our inventory daily, please check with the dealer to confirm vehicle availability Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Perfect for the on-the-go family, this Mazda CX-5 Touring is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings. Navigate through all the icky weather with ease in this AWD-equipped Mazda CX-5, and even get non-stop traction for your non-stop lifestyle! In addition to the amazing traction control, you may even qualify for an insurance reduction with this AWD vehicle. You can tell this 2015 Mazda CX-5 has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 51,731mi and appears with a showroom shine. More information about the 2015 Mazda CX-5: The 2015 Mazda CX-5 competes with the likes of the Honda CR-V, Subaru Forester, Toyota RAV4 and Ford Escape. Even in this crowd, it's one of the sportiest-driving models, with surprisingly good fuel economy ratings considering that. The Mazda CX-5 also stands out for offering a great ride quality and a flexible, spacious interior. The Mazda CX-5's infotainment system, with Bose sound, is one of the most feature-packed in its competitive set, too, with things like well-integrated Pandora internet radio. This model sets itself apart with Perhaps the best-handling in its class, good set of safety features, full-features audio and infotainment, perky powertrain (Touring and Grand Touring), stylish exterior, and excellent fuel economy ratings We want all trades! Honda, Suzuki, Kawasaki, Chevy, Ford, Toyota, Cadillac, Mercedes, Yamaha, Audi, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Lamborghini, ferrari, porsche, quad, atv, utv, dirt bike, motorcycle, trx450, cr125, crf250, yzf250, tractor, trailers, camper, rv, razr, crf250, crf450, yfz450, ktm, ktm xc, raptor, trx90, trx 250, john deere, heavy equipment, skidster's etc. All can help towards your down payment!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Mazda CX-5 Touring with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JM3KE4CY8F0538111

Stock: C3012A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-20-2020