2017 Honda Civic Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,129$16,058$18,185
Clean$13,699$15,576$17,609
Average$12,838$14,612$16,458
Rough$11,976$13,647$15,308
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,985$18,057$20,349
Clean$15,498$17,515$19,705
Average$14,524$16,431$18,418
Rough$13,550$15,347$17,130
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,424$14,210$16,175
Clean$12,046$13,783$15,663
Average$11,288$12,930$14,639
Rough$10,531$12,077$13,616
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,622$14,462$16,485
Clean$12,237$14,027$15,964
Average$11,468$13,159$14,920
Rough$10,698$12,291$13,877
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,649$14,416$16,363
Clean$12,263$13,983$15,845
Average$11,492$13,118$14,810
Rough$10,721$12,252$13,774
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,603$15,513$17,617
Clean$13,188$15,047$17,060
Average$12,359$14,115$15,945
Rough$11,530$13,184$14,830
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic Touring 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,220$18,205$20,405
Clean$15,725$17,658$19,759
Average$14,737$16,565$18,468
Rough$13,748$15,472$17,177
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic Sport Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,897$19,938$22,211
Clean$17,351$19,340$21,508
Average$16,260$18,143$20,103
Rough$15,170$16,945$18,697
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic EX-T 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,740$15,757$17,973
Clean$13,321$15,284$17,405
Average$12,484$14,337$16,267
Rough$11,646$13,391$15,130
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic EX-T 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,729$15,696$17,861
Clean$13,310$15,224$17,296
Average$12,474$14,282$16,166
Rough$11,637$13,340$15,035
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,035$17,029$19,233
Clean$14,576$16,517$18,624
Average$13,660$15,495$17,407
Rough$12,744$14,473$16,190
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic EX-T 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,328$15,308$17,483
Clean$12,922$14,848$16,930
Average$12,110$13,929$15,823
Rough$11,297$13,010$14,717
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/Summer Tires (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,099$18,022$20,159
Clean$15,609$17,481$19,521
Average$14,627$16,399$18,245
Rough$13,646$15,317$16,969
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,284$19,517$21,986
Clean$16,758$18,931$21,290
Average$15,704$17,759$19,899
Rough$14,651$16,587$18,507
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,444$19,412$21,603
Clean$16,912$18,829$20,920
Average$15,849$17,663$19,553
Rough$14,786$16,498$18,185
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,885$13,603$15,494
Clean$11,523$13,195$15,004
Average$10,798$12,378$14,023
Rough$10,074$11,561$13,042
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,926$15,837$17,943
Clean$13,502$15,361$17,375
Average$12,653$14,410$16,240
Rough$11,804$13,460$15,104
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic Touring 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,062$18,063$20,280
Clean$15,573$17,520$19,638
Average$14,594$16,436$18,355
Rough$13,615$15,351$17,071
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic EX-L 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,427$16,388$18,552
Clean$13,987$15,896$17,965
Average$13,108$14,912$16,791
Rough$12,228$13,928$15,617
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,045$17,046$19,256
Clean$14,587$16,534$18,646
Average$13,670$15,511$17,428
Rough$12,753$14,487$16,209
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic Type R 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,617$28,609$29,845
Clean$26,776$27,750$28,900
Average$25,092$26,032$27,012
Rough$23,409$24,315$25,123
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic EX-T 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,328$16,269$18,410
Clean$13,891$15,781$17,828
Average$13,018$14,804$16,663
Rough$12,145$13,827$15,497
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation and Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,113$18,121$20,346
Clean$15,622$17,577$19,702
Average$14,640$16,489$18,415
Rough$13,658$15,401$17,127
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,520$16,474$18,631
Clean$14,078$15,979$18,042
Average$13,193$14,990$16,863
Rough$12,308$14,001$15,684
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic EX-T 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,603$16,512$18,623
Clean$14,158$16,016$18,033
Average$13,267$15,025$16,855
Rough$12,377$14,033$15,676
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,330$17,305$19,491
Clean$14,863$16,785$18,874
Average$13,928$15,746$17,641
Rough$12,994$14,707$16,407
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,652$18,915$21,414
Clean$16,144$18,347$20,736
Average$15,129$17,212$19,381
Rough$14,114$16,076$18,026
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,206$17,242$19,491
Clean$14,743$16,725$18,874
Average$13,816$15,689$17,641
Rough$12,889$14,654$16,407
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,214$12,631$14,202
Clean$10,872$12,252$13,752
Average$10,189$11,494$12,854
Rough$9,505$10,735$11,955
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,060$13,848$15,815
Clean$11,692$13,432$15,315
Average$10,957$12,601$14,314
Rough$10,222$11,769$13,313
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic LX 4dr Hatchback w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,586$15,478$17,565
Clean$13,172$15,013$17,009
Average$12,343$14,084$15,897
Rough$11,515$13,155$14,786
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,321$15,191$17,251
Clean$12,915$14,735$16,705
Average$12,103$13,823$15,613
Rough$11,291$12,911$14,522
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic EX 4dr Hatchback w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,091$17,184$19,490
Clean$14,631$16,668$18,873
Average$13,711$15,636$17,640
Rough$12,791$14,604$16,406
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic LX-P 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,989$14,820$16,838
Clean$12,593$14,375$16,305
Average$11,801$13,485$15,240
Rough$11,009$12,595$14,174
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Honda Civic on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Honda Civic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,692 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,432 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Civic is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Honda Civic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,692 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,432 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Honda Civic, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Honda Civic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,692 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,432 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Honda Civic. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Honda Civic and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Honda Civic ranges from $10,222 to $15,815, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Honda Civic is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.