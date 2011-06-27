Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,129
|$16,058
|$18,185
|Clean
|$13,699
|$15,576
|$17,609
|Average
|$12,838
|$14,612
|$16,458
|Rough
|$11,976
|$13,647
|$15,308
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,985
|$18,057
|$20,349
|Clean
|$15,498
|$17,515
|$19,705
|Average
|$14,524
|$16,431
|$18,418
|Rough
|$13,550
|$15,347
|$17,130
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,424
|$14,210
|$16,175
|Clean
|$12,046
|$13,783
|$15,663
|Average
|$11,288
|$12,930
|$14,639
|Rough
|$10,531
|$12,077
|$13,616
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,622
|$14,462
|$16,485
|Clean
|$12,237
|$14,027
|$15,964
|Average
|$11,468
|$13,159
|$14,920
|Rough
|$10,698
|$12,291
|$13,877
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,649
|$14,416
|$16,363
|Clean
|$12,263
|$13,983
|$15,845
|Average
|$11,492
|$13,118
|$14,810
|Rough
|$10,721
|$12,252
|$13,774
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,603
|$15,513
|$17,617
|Clean
|$13,188
|$15,047
|$17,060
|Average
|$12,359
|$14,115
|$15,945
|Rough
|$11,530
|$13,184
|$14,830
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic Touring 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,220
|$18,205
|$20,405
|Clean
|$15,725
|$17,658
|$19,759
|Average
|$14,737
|$16,565
|$18,468
|Rough
|$13,748
|$15,472
|$17,177
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic Sport Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,897
|$19,938
|$22,211
|Clean
|$17,351
|$19,340
|$21,508
|Average
|$16,260
|$18,143
|$20,103
|Rough
|$15,170
|$16,945
|$18,697
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic EX-T 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,740
|$15,757
|$17,973
|Clean
|$13,321
|$15,284
|$17,405
|Average
|$12,484
|$14,337
|$16,267
|Rough
|$11,646
|$13,391
|$15,130
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic EX-T 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,729
|$15,696
|$17,861
|Clean
|$13,310
|$15,224
|$17,296
|Average
|$12,474
|$14,282
|$16,166
|Rough
|$11,637
|$13,340
|$15,035
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,035
|$17,029
|$19,233
|Clean
|$14,576
|$16,517
|$18,624
|Average
|$13,660
|$15,495
|$17,407
|Rough
|$12,744
|$14,473
|$16,190
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic EX-T 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,328
|$15,308
|$17,483
|Clean
|$12,922
|$14,848
|$16,930
|Average
|$12,110
|$13,929
|$15,823
|Rough
|$11,297
|$13,010
|$14,717
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/Summer Tires (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,099
|$18,022
|$20,159
|Clean
|$15,609
|$17,481
|$19,521
|Average
|$14,627
|$16,399
|$18,245
|Rough
|$13,646
|$15,317
|$16,969
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,284
|$19,517
|$21,986
|Clean
|$16,758
|$18,931
|$21,290
|Average
|$15,704
|$17,759
|$19,899
|Rough
|$14,651
|$16,587
|$18,507
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,444
|$19,412
|$21,603
|Clean
|$16,912
|$18,829
|$20,920
|Average
|$15,849
|$17,663
|$19,553
|Rough
|$14,786
|$16,498
|$18,185
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,885
|$13,603
|$15,494
|Clean
|$11,523
|$13,195
|$15,004
|Average
|$10,798
|$12,378
|$14,023
|Rough
|$10,074
|$11,561
|$13,042
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,926
|$15,837
|$17,943
|Clean
|$13,502
|$15,361
|$17,375
|Average
|$12,653
|$14,410
|$16,240
|Rough
|$11,804
|$13,460
|$15,104
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic Touring 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,062
|$18,063
|$20,280
|Clean
|$15,573
|$17,520
|$19,638
|Average
|$14,594
|$16,436
|$18,355
|Rough
|$13,615
|$15,351
|$17,071
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic EX-L 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,427
|$16,388
|$18,552
|Clean
|$13,987
|$15,896
|$17,965
|Average
|$13,108
|$14,912
|$16,791
|Rough
|$12,228
|$13,928
|$15,617
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,045
|$17,046
|$19,256
|Clean
|$14,587
|$16,534
|$18,646
|Average
|$13,670
|$15,511
|$17,428
|Rough
|$12,753
|$14,487
|$16,209
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic Type R 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,617
|$28,609
|$29,845
|Clean
|$26,776
|$27,750
|$28,900
|Average
|$25,092
|$26,032
|$27,012
|Rough
|$23,409
|$24,315
|$25,123
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic EX-T 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,328
|$16,269
|$18,410
|Clean
|$13,891
|$15,781
|$17,828
|Average
|$13,018
|$14,804
|$16,663
|Rough
|$12,145
|$13,827
|$15,497
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation and Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,113
|$18,121
|$20,346
|Clean
|$15,622
|$17,577
|$19,702
|Average
|$14,640
|$16,489
|$18,415
|Rough
|$13,658
|$15,401
|$17,127
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,520
|$16,474
|$18,631
|Clean
|$14,078
|$15,979
|$18,042
|Average
|$13,193
|$14,990
|$16,863
|Rough
|$12,308
|$14,001
|$15,684
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic EX-T 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,603
|$16,512
|$18,623
|Clean
|$14,158
|$16,016
|$18,033
|Average
|$13,267
|$15,025
|$16,855
|Rough
|$12,377
|$14,033
|$15,676
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,330
|$17,305
|$19,491
|Clean
|$14,863
|$16,785
|$18,874
|Average
|$13,928
|$15,746
|$17,641
|Rough
|$12,994
|$14,707
|$16,407
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,652
|$18,915
|$21,414
|Clean
|$16,144
|$18,347
|$20,736
|Average
|$15,129
|$17,212
|$19,381
|Rough
|$14,114
|$16,076
|$18,026
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,206
|$17,242
|$19,491
|Clean
|$14,743
|$16,725
|$18,874
|Average
|$13,816
|$15,689
|$17,641
|Rough
|$12,889
|$14,654
|$16,407
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,214
|$12,631
|$14,202
|Clean
|$10,872
|$12,252
|$13,752
|Average
|$10,189
|$11,494
|$12,854
|Rough
|$9,505
|$10,735
|$11,955
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,060
|$13,848
|$15,815
|Clean
|$11,692
|$13,432
|$15,315
|Average
|$10,957
|$12,601
|$14,314
|Rough
|$10,222
|$11,769
|$13,313
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic LX 4dr Hatchback w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,586
|$15,478
|$17,565
|Clean
|$13,172
|$15,013
|$17,009
|Average
|$12,343
|$14,084
|$15,897
|Rough
|$11,515
|$13,155
|$14,786
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,321
|$15,191
|$17,251
|Clean
|$12,915
|$14,735
|$16,705
|Average
|$12,103
|$13,823
|$15,613
|Rough
|$11,291
|$12,911
|$14,522
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic EX 4dr Hatchback w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,091
|$17,184
|$19,490
|Clean
|$14,631
|$16,668
|$18,873
|Average
|$13,711
|$15,636
|$17,640
|Rough
|$12,791
|$14,604
|$16,406
Estimated values
2017 Honda Civic LX-P 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,989
|$14,820
|$16,838
|Clean
|$12,593
|$14,375
|$16,305
|Average
|$11,801
|$13,485
|$15,240
|Rough
|$11,009
|$12,595
|$14,174