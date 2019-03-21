2020 Porsche Cayenne
2020 Porsche CayenneMSRP Range: $66,800 - $161,900
2020 Porsche Cayenne Review
- Pros
- Cons
- What's new
- Truly impressive handling for a crossover SUV
- Wide selection of powerful engines available
- Exquisite interior and build quality
- Plenty of customization options
The 2020 Porsche Cayenne is one of the few SUVs that can rival a high-performance sports car in handling and acceleration capability. And while that might be expected from an SUV wearing the Porsche badge, the degree to which it combines that performance with traditional SUV versatility impresses us.
Our verdict
Small upgrades improve the third generation of Porsche's bread-and-butter SUV. The turbocharged V6 engine and eight-speed transmission make for better driving and fuel efficiency, and revamped infotainment is among the best in class. This Cayenne builds a strong case for buyers whose life circumstances preclude a 911.
How does the Cayenne drive?
You don't expect a large SUV to feel so quick. But when it wears a Porsche badge, it's expected. Even the base Cayenne unspools steady streams of power from any double-digit speed. We tested the Cayenne with the V6. Zero to 60 mph takes just 5.3 seconds, which is impressive for a big SUV that tips the scales at 4,700 pounds. The transmission is well-calibrated, but the brake pedal stroke is a little longer than expected for a Porsche.
Handling is superb. Our tester — with 21-inch wheels, PASM and the Sport Chrono package — produces seemingly endless amounts of grip in curves. Steering is a little heavier than an SUV requires but certainly plays into the Cayenne's sporting pretensions.
How comfortable is the Cayenne?
Porsche's secret sauce for combining athletic and confident handling with a firm and cushy luxury ride quality is on full display in the Cayenne. The ride quality from the PASM/air suspension combo is firm but comfortable — a Porsche hallmark.
The standard seats stay comfortable over long distances for a range of body types, though drivers pushing it through corners might want for additional lateral bolstering. Some exterior noise seeps in, but smaller-diameter tires and optional noise-insulated glass might reduce it.
How’s the interior?
A broad range of driving positions and roomy quarters allow the Cayenne to feel either like a proper sports car — such as a 911 — or a more conventional SUV. Though it has the same number of seats as the smaller Macan, the increased wheelbase provides plenty of room for all passengers. It's easy to slide in and out of.
The cockpit controls have a quality feel to them, with knurled dials and rocker switches. Unfortunately, some are placed awkwardly and tightly in front of the gear selector, but these are redundant since most are found on the steering wheel.
How’s the tech?
The redesigned infotainment is a highlight of this new Cayenne, and the wide touchscreen is the centerpiece. It features one of the best interfaces in the class, with easy, intuitive use and deep configurability. Keep microfiber towels handy, though, because the screen smudges easily. The base sound system is fine, but serious audiophiles will want the optional Bose or Burmester upgrade.
The system isn't comprehensive, however. Android Auto is not available, and voice recognition doesn't offer much in the way of natural speech detection. Though Porsche's business model stands on the shoulders of its extensive options list, some basic driver assistance features should be standard.
How’s the storage?
The Cayenne offers real daily usefulness, though interior storage is lower than many competitors. With the 40/20/40-split rear seats folded, there's just 60.3 cubic feet of cargo storage — less than some compact crossovers — but the shape is useful. Plus, you can opt for an (admittedly expensive) air suspension that lowers the rear for easing cargo in.
You'll find a few cubbies throughout the cabin, but none are especially roomy. While there's not much interior space for diaper bags and other baby gear, you'll be able to fit child seats without a problem thanks to easily accessed Isofix anchors. If your toys are the kind you haul around, the Cayenne can tow up to 7,713 pounds.
How economical is the Cayenne?
The base Cayenne is rated at 21 mpg combined (19 city/23 highway). We were able to mostly duplicate that number in a week's worth of testing miles that featured a combination of city traffic and urban freeway driving.
Is the Cayenne a good value?
It's hard to qualify the Cayenne as a great value, especially when many rivals offer a similar luxury experience for less. But even when you're not exploring the Cayenne's unrivaled performance limits, the top-notch build quality justifies the cost. Even at this price, there are competitors — such as the Land Rover Range Rover Sport and the Maserati Levante — that just aren't as well-rounded.
Once you plunk down money at the dealership, it'll be a while before you have to shell out for unforeseen costs. The Cayenne's basic and powertrain warranties, along with roadside assistance, are good for four years/50,000 miles.
Wildcard
Is it an SUV with a sports-car complex? Or a sports car built with the utility of an SUV? With the Cayenne, it doesn't matter. It goes fast and handles like a lower and smaller car, plus it can still act as an adventure getaway vehicle — a true best-of-both-worlds proposition.
Which Cayenne does Edmunds recommend?
Porsche Cayenne models
The 2020 Porsche Cayenne is a performance-oriented midsize luxury SUV available in five trim levels: base, S, E-Hybrid, Turbo and Turbo S E-Hybrid. These trim levels mainly differ by what engine is under the hood, though they do typically include a few extra features with each step up as well. All come with all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Porsche Cayenne.
Trending topics in reviews
- handling & steering
- value
- road noise
- appearance
- reliability & manufacturing quality
Most helpful consumer reviews
Although the Porsche is flashy and the name will impress your friends, buy it if that’s your goal. If you want technology, look at the Jeep Grand Cherokee. Some of the nicer upgrades were stolen from Ford. Items such as the red running stripe across the rear of the car and the kick under the bumper to open the tailgate. Who gives you a remote to open the tailgate but then you can’t close it as well? Answer is Porsche. Porsche needs to copy someone’s speedometer because theirs doesn’t work. I own 2 Porsche models and both require an algorithm to determine the actual speed. Or you can turn on your Waze. So where is the remote start? Isn’t any. $100000 and no remote start??? They should have copied someone. Last but not least, not happy with the bait and switch deal through Jack Daniels Porsche
Excellent vehicle. Buy a Cayenne if... -You want the best handling mid-sized SUV in the world. Great handling, road feel, break feel. Look at Car and Driver ratings. -You want a refined, elegant interior (after upgrades) that doesn’t look like a futuristic Japanese robot. -You want a luxury SUV which is less common than an X5 or GLE -You want to have fun, but you also want a big comfy seat. -You want a highly reliable brand. -You can afford to pay over $1000 per year in regular maintenance. Issues to be aware of: 2019 was the first model year. Early builds have some gremlins. Infotainment has occasional bugs, but nothing compared to an X5. Breaks can be crunchy or make squealing noise.
I am 6'3" tall with disproportionately long legs -- brought my 6'5" tall son with. I was concerned about legroom since the specifications don't give driver's legroom. Not to worry plenty of space! Not a clunky SUV ride. Will probably buy one after my wife gets a chance to drive one.
Features & Specs
|4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$66,800
|MPG
|19 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5300 rpm
|S 4dr SUV AWD
2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$84,300
|MPG
|18 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|434 hp @ 5700 rpm
|Turbo 4dr SUV AWD
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$126,500
|MPG
|15 city / 19 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|541 hp @ 5750 rpm
|E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$81,100
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|455 hp @ 5250 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Cayenne safety features:
- Night Vision Assist
- Helps drivers navigate dark roads with the help of a thermal imaging camera.
- Pedestrian Protection
- Detects unsighted pedestrians and automatically applies the brakes to help prevent a collision.
- InnoDrive
- Assists the driver in navigating unfamiliar roads using GPS-based navigation, topography, and road sign and speed limit information.
Porsche Cayenne vs. the competition
Porsche Cayenne vs. Porsche Macan
The Porsche Macan is smaller and less expensive than the Cayenne, but this baby Porsche crossover is just as desirable. The Macan costs more and has less cargo and passenger room than its compact SUV rivals, but there's no denying it offers a better driving experience than most.
Porsche Cayenne vs. BMW X5
The Cayenne and the BMW X5 are close rivals, and we like both for different reasons. The BMW is more practical than the Porsche, with greater passenger and cargo room. It's also fun to drive, which can't be said of many of its rivals. However, the Cayenne offers better driving dynamics and a more diverse powertrain lineup.
Porsche Cayenne vs. Land Rover Range Rover Sport
While the Porsche Cayenne is priced similarly to the Range Rover Sport, its options list and status are better matched with the top-dog Land Rover Range Rover. The Range Rover is the larger and bulkier of the two. But its off-road prowess is exceptional, which comes at the expense of sportiness — this big lug feels heavy around bends. Unless you absolutely need the Range Rover's cargo room or adventurous attitude, the Cayenne gets the win. It's more comfortable and refined, and it boasts a far superior infotainment system.
FAQ
Is the Porsche Cayenne a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Porsche Cayenne?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Porsche Cayenne:
- Turbo S E-Hybrid is the new range-topping powertrain
- Part of the third Cayenne generation introduced for 2019
Is the Porsche Cayenne reliable?
Is the 2020 Porsche Cayenne a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Porsche Cayenne?
The least-expensive 2020 Porsche Cayenne is the 2020 Porsche Cayenne 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $66,800.
Other versions include:
- 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $66,800
- S 4dr SUV AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $84,300
- Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $126,500
- E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $81,100
- Turbo S E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $161,900
What are the different models of Porsche Cayenne?
More about the 2020 Porsche Cayenne
2020 Porsche Cayenne Overview
The 2020 Porsche Cayenne is offered in the following submodels: Cayenne SUV, Cayenne Hybrid. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), S 4dr SUV AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A), Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A), E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), and Turbo S E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Porsche Cayenne?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Porsche Cayenne and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Cayenne 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Cayenne.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Porsche Cayenne and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Cayenne featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Porsche Cayenne?
2020 Porsche Cayenne S 4dr SUV AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Porsche Cayenne S 4dr SUV AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $85,650. The average price paid for a new 2020 Porsche Cayenne S 4dr SUV AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $5,592 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,592 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $80,058.
The average savings for the 2020 Porsche Cayenne S 4dr SUV AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is 6.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Porsche Cayenne S 4dr SUV AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
The 2020 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $82,450. The average price paid for a new 2020 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $3,188 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,188 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $79,262.
The average savings for the 2020 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 3.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Porsche Cayenne 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Porsche Cayenne 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $94,260. The average price paid for a new 2020 Porsche Cayenne 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $5,046 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,046 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $89,214.
The average savings for the 2020 Porsche Cayenne 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is 5.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 4 2020 Porsche Cayenne 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Porsche Cayennes are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Porsche Cayenne for sale near. There are currently 51 new 2020 Cayennes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $73,230 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Porsche Cayenne.
Can't find a new 2020 Porsche Cayennes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Porsche Cayenne for sale - 3 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $20,979.
Find a new Porsche for sale - 5 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $10,115.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Porsche Cayenne?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Porsche lease specials
