Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/Nav, High Performance Tires (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,771$6,449$7,564
Clean$4,408$5,973$7,001
Average$3,684$5,021$5,876
Rough$2,959$4,068$4,750
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,251$6,999$8,162
Clean$4,853$6,482$7,555
Average$4,055$5,448$6,340
Rough$3,257$4,415$5,126
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic EX-L 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,171$5,821$6,914
Clean$3,854$5,391$6,399
Average$3,220$4,531$5,371
Rough$2,587$3,672$4,342
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan w/Nav, High Performance Tires (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,000$6,393$7,327
Clean$4,620$5,921$6,782
Average$3,861$4,977$5,692
Rough$3,101$4,033$4,601
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan w/High Performance Tires (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,302$6,934$8,023
Clean$4,899$6,422$7,426
Average$4,094$5,398$6,232
Rough$3,288$4,374$5,039
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,109$7,437$8,973
Clean$4,721$6,888$8,305
Average$3,945$5,790$6,970
Rough$3,169$4,691$5,635
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe w/Nav (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,407$5,956$6,984
Clean$4,072$5,516$6,465
Average$3,403$4,637$5,426
Rough$2,733$3,757$4,386
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,538$6,129$7,186
Clean$4,193$5,677$6,652
Average$3,504$4,772$5,582
Rough$2,815$3,866$4,513
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Lthr (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,113$5,767$6,861
Clean$3,801$5,341$6,350
Average$3,176$4,489$5,329
Rough$2,551$3,638$4,308
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,705$5,075$5,984
Clean$3,424$4,700$5,538
Average$2,861$3,951$4,648
Rough$2,298$3,201$3,758
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,702$5,066$5,972
Clean$3,421$4,692$5,527
Average$2,858$3,944$4,639
Rough$2,296$3,196$3,750
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,979$5,429$6,393
Clean$3,677$5,028$5,917
Average$3,072$4,226$4,966
Rough$2,468$3,425$4,015
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic EX-L 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,398$5,956$6,992
Clean$4,064$5,516$6,472
Average$3,396$4,637$5,431
Rough$2,728$3,757$4,391
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Nav (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,676$6,283$7,351
Clean$4,321$5,819$6,804
Average$3,611$4,891$5,710
Rough$2,900$3,963$4,616
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,057$5,075$5,760
Clean$3,749$4,700$5,332
Average$3,133$3,951$4,474
Rough$2,516$3,201$3,617
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe w/Nav (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,199$6,115$7,378
Clean$3,880$5,663$6,829
Average$3,242$4,760$5,731
Rough$2,604$3,857$4,633
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic LX-S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,034$5,347$6,222
Clean$3,728$4,952$5,759
Average$3,115$4,163$4,833
Rough$2,502$3,373$3,907
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic DX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,172$4,826$5,913
Clean$2,931$4,470$5,473
Average$2,449$3,757$4,593
Rough$1,967$3,044$3,714
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Nav (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,676$6,283$7,351
Clean$4,321$5,819$6,804
Average$3,611$4,891$5,710
Rough$2,900$3,963$4,616
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,833$5,255$6,198
Clean$3,542$4,867$5,736
Average$2,960$4,091$4,814
Rough$2,377$3,315$3,892
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic LX-S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,088$5,615$6,629
Clean$3,777$5,201$6,136
Average$3,156$4,371$5,149
Rough$2,535$3,542$4,163
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Nav (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,776$6,435$7,537
Clean$4,413$5,960$6,976
Average$3,688$5,009$5,855
Rough$2,962$4,059$4,733
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Lthr, Nav (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,342$6,166$7,371
Clean$4,012$5,711$6,822
Average$3,353$4,800$5,725
Rough$2,693$3,889$4,629
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,101$5,635$6,651
Clean$3,790$5,219$6,157
Average$3,167$4,387$5,167
Rough$2,544$3,554$4,177
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Nav (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,815$6,449$7,537
Clean$4,449$5,973$6,976
Average$3,717$5,021$5,855
Rough$2,986$4,068$4,733
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,964$5,459$6,452
Clean$3,663$5,056$5,972
Average$3,061$4,250$5,012
Rough$2,459$3,444$4,052
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic DX-VP 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,247$4,268$4,950
Clean$3,000$3,953$4,581
Average$2,507$3,323$3,845
Rough$2,014$2,692$3,108
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,485$4,676$5,469
Clean$3,220$4,331$5,062
Average$2,691$3,640$4,248
Rough$2,161$2,950$3,434
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,264$5,788$6,800
Clean$3,940$5,360$6,294
Average$3,292$4,505$5,282
Rough$2,644$3,651$4,271
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Nav (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,350$5,867$6,875
Clean$4,019$5,433$6,364
Average$3,358$4,567$5,341
Rough$2,698$3,701$4,318
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan w/Nav (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,627$7,416$8,608
Clean$5,200$6,869$7,968
Average$4,345$5,773$6,687
Rough$3,490$4,678$5,406
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/High Performance Tires (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,842$6,401$7,438
Clean$4,474$5,928$6,885
Average$3,739$4,983$5,778
Rough$3,003$4,037$4,671
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic DX-VP 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,647$4,947$5,811
Clean$3,370$4,581$5,379
Average$2,816$3,851$4,514
Rough$2,262$3,120$3,649
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic GX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,128$5,615$6,604
Clean$3,814$5,201$6,112
Average$3,187$4,371$5,130
Rough$2,560$3,542$4,147
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,853$5,286$6,237
Clean$3,560$4,896$5,773
Average$2,975$4,115$4,845
Rough$2,390$3,334$3,917
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan w/Nav (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,494$4,277$4,808
Clean$3,229$3,962$4,450
Average$2,698$3,330$3,735
Rough$2,167$2,698$3,019
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan w/Nav (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,830$6,612$7,795
Clean$4,463$6,124$7,215
Average$3,730$5,148$6,055
Rough$2,996$4,171$4,895
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,099$5,610$6,613
Clean$3,788$5,196$6,121
Average$3,165$4,367$5,137
Rough$2,542$3,539$4,153
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/Nav (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,231$6,977$8,139
Clean$4,834$6,462$7,533
Average$4,039$5,431$6,322
Rough$3,245$4,401$5,111
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,004$6,742$7,897
Clean$4,624$6,244$7,310
Average$3,864$5,249$6,135
Rough$3,104$4,253$4,959
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic DX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,671$4,893$5,707
Clean$3,392$4,532$5,283
Average$2,834$3,809$4,433
Rough$2,276$3,086$3,584
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Honda Civic on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Honda Civic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,392 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,532 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Civic is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Honda Civic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,392 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,532 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 Honda Civic, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 Honda Civic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,392 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,532 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Honda Civic. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 Honda Civic and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 Honda Civic ranges from $2,276 to $5,707, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Honda Civic is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.