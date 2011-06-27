Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/Nav, High Performance Tires (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,771
|$6,449
|$7,564
|Clean
|$4,408
|$5,973
|$7,001
|Average
|$3,684
|$5,021
|$5,876
|Rough
|$2,959
|$4,068
|$4,750
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,251
|$6,999
|$8,162
|Clean
|$4,853
|$6,482
|$7,555
|Average
|$4,055
|$5,448
|$6,340
|Rough
|$3,257
|$4,415
|$5,126
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic EX-L 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,171
|$5,821
|$6,914
|Clean
|$3,854
|$5,391
|$6,399
|Average
|$3,220
|$4,531
|$5,371
|Rough
|$2,587
|$3,672
|$4,342
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan w/Nav, High Performance Tires (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,000
|$6,393
|$7,327
|Clean
|$4,620
|$5,921
|$6,782
|Average
|$3,861
|$4,977
|$5,692
|Rough
|$3,101
|$4,033
|$4,601
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan w/High Performance Tires (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,302
|$6,934
|$8,023
|Clean
|$4,899
|$6,422
|$7,426
|Average
|$4,094
|$5,398
|$6,232
|Rough
|$3,288
|$4,374
|$5,039
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,109
|$7,437
|$8,973
|Clean
|$4,721
|$6,888
|$8,305
|Average
|$3,945
|$5,790
|$6,970
|Rough
|$3,169
|$4,691
|$5,635
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe w/Nav (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,407
|$5,956
|$6,984
|Clean
|$4,072
|$5,516
|$6,465
|Average
|$3,403
|$4,637
|$5,426
|Rough
|$2,733
|$3,757
|$4,386
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,538
|$6,129
|$7,186
|Clean
|$4,193
|$5,677
|$6,652
|Average
|$3,504
|$4,772
|$5,582
|Rough
|$2,815
|$3,866
|$4,513
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Lthr (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,113
|$5,767
|$6,861
|Clean
|$3,801
|$5,341
|$6,350
|Average
|$3,176
|$4,489
|$5,329
|Rough
|$2,551
|$3,638
|$4,308
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,705
|$5,075
|$5,984
|Clean
|$3,424
|$4,700
|$5,538
|Average
|$2,861
|$3,951
|$4,648
|Rough
|$2,298
|$3,201
|$3,758
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,702
|$5,066
|$5,972
|Clean
|$3,421
|$4,692
|$5,527
|Average
|$2,858
|$3,944
|$4,639
|Rough
|$2,296
|$3,196
|$3,750
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,979
|$5,429
|$6,393
|Clean
|$3,677
|$5,028
|$5,917
|Average
|$3,072
|$4,226
|$4,966
|Rough
|$2,468
|$3,425
|$4,015
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic EX-L 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,398
|$5,956
|$6,992
|Clean
|$4,064
|$5,516
|$6,472
|Average
|$3,396
|$4,637
|$5,431
|Rough
|$2,728
|$3,757
|$4,391
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Nav (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,676
|$6,283
|$7,351
|Clean
|$4,321
|$5,819
|$6,804
|Average
|$3,611
|$4,891
|$5,710
|Rough
|$2,900
|$3,963
|$4,616
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,057
|$5,075
|$5,760
|Clean
|$3,749
|$4,700
|$5,332
|Average
|$3,133
|$3,951
|$4,474
|Rough
|$2,516
|$3,201
|$3,617
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe w/Nav (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,199
|$6,115
|$7,378
|Clean
|$3,880
|$5,663
|$6,829
|Average
|$3,242
|$4,760
|$5,731
|Rough
|$2,604
|$3,857
|$4,633
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic LX-S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,034
|$5,347
|$6,222
|Clean
|$3,728
|$4,952
|$5,759
|Average
|$3,115
|$4,163
|$4,833
|Rough
|$2,502
|$3,373
|$3,907
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic DX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,172
|$4,826
|$5,913
|Clean
|$2,931
|$4,470
|$5,473
|Average
|$2,449
|$3,757
|$4,593
|Rough
|$1,967
|$3,044
|$3,714
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Nav (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,676
|$6,283
|$7,351
|Clean
|$4,321
|$5,819
|$6,804
|Average
|$3,611
|$4,891
|$5,710
|Rough
|$2,900
|$3,963
|$4,616
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,833
|$5,255
|$6,198
|Clean
|$3,542
|$4,867
|$5,736
|Average
|$2,960
|$4,091
|$4,814
|Rough
|$2,377
|$3,315
|$3,892
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic LX-S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,088
|$5,615
|$6,629
|Clean
|$3,777
|$5,201
|$6,136
|Average
|$3,156
|$4,371
|$5,149
|Rough
|$2,535
|$3,542
|$4,163
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Nav (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,776
|$6,435
|$7,537
|Clean
|$4,413
|$5,960
|$6,976
|Average
|$3,688
|$5,009
|$5,855
|Rough
|$2,962
|$4,059
|$4,733
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Lthr, Nav (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,342
|$6,166
|$7,371
|Clean
|$4,012
|$5,711
|$6,822
|Average
|$3,353
|$4,800
|$5,725
|Rough
|$2,693
|$3,889
|$4,629
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,101
|$5,635
|$6,651
|Clean
|$3,790
|$5,219
|$6,157
|Average
|$3,167
|$4,387
|$5,167
|Rough
|$2,544
|$3,554
|$4,177
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Nav (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,815
|$6,449
|$7,537
|Clean
|$4,449
|$5,973
|$6,976
|Average
|$3,717
|$5,021
|$5,855
|Rough
|$2,986
|$4,068
|$4,733
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,964
|$5,459
|$6,452
|Clean
|$3,663
|$5,056
|$5,972
|Average
|$3,061
|$4,250
|$5,012
|Rough
|$2,459
|$3,444
|$4,052
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic DX-VP 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,247
|$4,268
|$4,950
|Clean
|$3,000
|$3,953
|$4,581
|Average
|$2,507
|$3,323
|$3,845
|Rough
|$2,014
|$2,692
|$3,108
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,485
|$4,676
|$5,469
|Clean
|$3,220
|$4,331
|$5,062
|Average
|$2,691
|$3,640
|$4,248
|Rough
|$2,161
|$2,950
|$3,434
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,264
|$5,788
|$6,800
|Clean
|$3,940
|$5,360
|$6,294
|Average
|$3,292
|$4,505
|$5,282
|Rough
|$2,644
|$3,651
|$4,271
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Nav (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,350
|$5,867
|$6,875
|Clean
|$4,019
|$5,433
|$6,364
|Average
|$3,358
|$4,567
|$5,341
|Rough
|$2,698
|$3,701
|$4,318
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan w/Nav (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,627
|$7,416
|$8,608
|Clean
|$5,200
|$6,869
|$7,968
|Average
|$4,345
|$5,773
|$6,687
|Rough
|$3,490
|$4,678
|$5,406
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/High Performance Tires (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,842
|$6,401
|$7,438
|Clean
|$4,474
|$5,928
|$6,885
|Average
|$3,739
|$4,983
|$5,778
|Rough
|$3,003
|$4,037
|$4,671
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic DX-VP 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,647
|$4,947
|$5,811
|Clean
|$3,370
|$4,581
|$5,379
|Average
|$2,816
|$3,851
|$4,514
|Rough
|$2,262
|$3,120
|$3,649
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic GX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,128
|$5,615
|$6,604
|Clean
|$3,814
|$5,201
|$6,112
|Average
|$3,187
|$4,371
|$5,130
|Rough
|$2,560
|$3,542
|$4,147
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,853
|$5,286
|$6,237
|Clean
|$3,560
|$4,896
|$5,773
|Average
|$2,975
|$4,115
|$4,845
|Rough
|$2,390
|$3,334
|$3,917
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan w/Nav (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,494
|$4,277
|$4,808
|Clean
|$3,229
|$3,962
|$4,450
|Average
|$2,698
|$3,330
|$3,735
|Rough
|$2,167
|$2,698
|$3,019
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan w/Nav (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,830
|$6,612
|$7,795
|Clean
|$4,463
|$6,124
|$7,215
|Average
|$3,730
|$5,148
|$6,055
|Rough
|$2,996
|$4,171
|$4,895
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,099
|$5,610
|$6,613
|Clean
|$3,788
|$5,196
|$6,121
|Average
|$3,165
|$4,367
|$5,137
|Rough
|$2,542
|$3,539
|$4,153
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/Nav (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,231
|$6,977
|$8,139
|Clean
|$4,834
|$6,462
|$7,533
|Average
|$4,039
|$5,431
|$6,322
|Rough
|$3,245
|$4,401
|$5,111
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,004
|$6,742
|$7,897
|Clean
|$4,624
|$6,244
|$7,310
|Average
|$3,864
|$5,249
|$6,135
|Rough
|$3,104
|$4,253
|$4,959
Estimated values
2010 Honda Civic DX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,671
|$4,893
|$5,707
|Clean
|$3,392
|$4,532
|$5,283
|Average
|$2,834
|$3,809
|$4,433
|Rough
|$2,276
|$3,086
|$3,584