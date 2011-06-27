  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Civic
  4. Used 1991 Honda Civic
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1991 Honda Civic Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 Civic
5(67%)4(29%)3(4%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.6
76 reviews
Write a review
See all Civics for sale
List Price Estimate
$765 - $1,807
Used Civic for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...16

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

What more can I say?

matt, 09/05/2010
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

My brother-in-law gave me this car when he bought a newer car, an Accord. He always maintained it per Honda recommendations & had very few problems with it. I have only needed minor repairs since I've owned it. It has the typical rust problem that most hondas in Michigan have. I am impressed with the reliability of this car. It was built to be simple, reliable, & economical. By the way, it has 584,000 miles on it as I write this review & it still runs good but the body will not hold out much longer. What more can I say?

Report Abuse

Homely but sturdy and amazingly reliable

NWTransplant, 05/30/2004
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I bought a '91 Civic 5-speed stick wagon for its reputation for dependability, reliability and fuel economy. It delivered well on all three counts. Also very spacious for people and cargo in the interior. Always ran well and got me where I needed to go without incident. I had it only a few months and only sold it because I desired something more stylish. I learned later never to part with something this dependable. Makes first- rate budget transportation with room.

Report Abuse

1991 Honda Civic Dx bought 3/2012 for $5900

autoguns, 04/06/2012
DX 2dr Hatchback
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This is my first car. Bought 3/2012 from dealer for $5900. Driven by older lady just to store and garaged. Had 25,000 miles and everything looked new.No rust as not driven in rain nor snow. Had records to prove it. Everything works and expect to own it for at least 200,000 more miles.Cheap to register and insure .

Report Abuse

I bought my new 1991 Honda Civic SI hatchback with cash way back then...

biggeek, 05/23/2012
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

2012...Perhaps 20 years, 140k miles and $5k total so far over that entire time for non-consumable repairs (CV boots, cracked engine mounts, etc.) The original engine is still running fine. It seems like every other year, I get a note left on my 1991 Honda Civic SI hatchback's windshield: "Do you want to sell this as-is? Call me at xxx-xxxx"

Report Abuse

Best car ever made?

Mike Nelson, 08/01/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

If a better all around vehicle has ever been made that is accessible to the average person, tell me about it, ok? I can't remember what the mileage was when purchased, but it was over 200,000 and I wasn't the least bit concerned about it. We had just had some typical Iowa winter weather when I road tested its 4x4 capabilities and bought it then and there. I eventually put in a new radiator, went through the clutch system entirely and had the suspension system bushings replaced. I have put well over the used purchase price into this vehicle without a single regret. With 240,000 miles and nearly 20 years old, it is a trusted daily driver.

Report Abuse
12345...16
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Civics for sale

Related Used 1991 Honda Civic info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles