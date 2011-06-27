Used 1991 Honda Civic Si Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|26
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|24/29 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|285.6/345.1 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|11.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|26
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|100 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.6 l
|Horsepower
|108 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|32.4 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.2 in.
|Front leg room
|43.3 in.
|Front hip room
|54.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|53.5 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|45.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|30.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.2 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|157.1 in.
|Curb weight
|2284 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|16.9 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|4.7 in.
|Height
|52.5 in.
|Wheel base
|98.4 in.
|Width
|66.3 in.
