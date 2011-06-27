Estimated values
1991 Honda Civic 4dr Wagon 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,330
|$1,728
|Clean
|$515
|$1,176
|$1,529
|Average
|$377
|$866
|$1,130
|Rough
|$239
|$557
|$732
Estimated values
1991 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,330
|$1,728
|Clean
|$515
|$1,176
|$1,529
|Average
|$377
|$866
|$1,130
|Rough
|$239
|$557
|$732
Estimated values
1991 Honda Civic DX 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,330
|$1,728
|Clean
|$515
|$1,176
|$1,529
|Average
|$377
|$866
|$1,130
|Rough
|$239
|$557
|$732
Estimated values
1991 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,330
|$1,728
|Clean
|$515
|$1,176
|$1,529
|Average
|$377
|$866
|$1,130
|Rough
|$239
|$557
|$732
Estimated values
1991 Honda Civic 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,330
|$1,728
|Clean
|$515
|$1,176
|$1,529
|Average
|$377
|$866
|$1,130
|Rough
|$239
|$557
|$732
Estimated values
1991 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,330
|$1,728
|Clean
|$515
|$1,176
|$1,529
|Average
|$377
|$866
|$1,130
|Rough
|$239
|$557
|$732
Estimated values
1991 Honda Civic 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,330
|$1,728
|Clean
|$515
|$1,176
|$1,529
|Average
|$377
|$866
|$1,130
|Rough
|$239
|$557
|$732
Estimated values
1991 Honda Civic Si 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,330
|$1,728
|Clean
|$515
|$1,176
|$1,529
|Average
|$377
|$866
|$1,130
|Rough
|$239
|$557
|$732