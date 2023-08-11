The 2025 Fisker Ronin EV Is a $400,000 Convertible Sedan with Over 1,000 HP. We'll Take Three

That would be the Fisker Ronin, a four-door hardtop convertible with rear-hinged back doors and seating for five. Fisker says the supersedan will also pack more than 1,000 horsepower, offer a projected 600 miles of range, be limited to 999 units and start at just under $400,000. Oh yeah — we're interested.

Details are light on specifics for now — not surprising, as the Ronin isn't projected to enter production for another two years — but Fisker claims the powertrain will be capable of sprinting the Ronin from 0 to 60 mph in about 2 seconds, nipping the heels of the Model S Plaid and Air Sapphire. For those who have seen Edmunds U-Drags, then you know we're already planning a race between these land rockets.